Chrysler unveils 300C hours before Detroit Auto Show begins

 3 days ago
Chrysler has kicked off the unveilings at the North American International Auto Show by revealing the newest version of the Chrysler 300 sedan, the 2023 Chrysler 300C.

The automaker says the car is equipped with a 6.4L V8 Hemi. It will also be the last member of this generation of the 300 model. It is a limited edition, available in only one configuration and three colors. Only 2,200 vehicles will be produced for North America.

“We’re celebrating the Chrysler 300 and it’s iconic legacy in the automotive world,” said Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand chief executive officer. “The Chrysler 300 changed the automotive world in so many ways, and we will carry that spirit of ingenuity forward as we transform Chrysler with a fully electrified future and breakthrough customer experiences.”

Chrysler says the car is available for preorder today.

