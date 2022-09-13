Read full article on original website
What to Watch podcast: Everything is not peachy keen for the final season premiere of Atlanta
Atlanta is back for its final season, and the action has moved back to the titular city from Europe. Get ready to take a bite out of a new vampire series, Vampire Academy, based on the books by Richelle Mead. The Harley Quinn animated series is back for its fourth season, picking up after Harley and Ivy spent a season exploring their relationship.
The Challenge season 38 showrunner reveals how Ride or Dies is like Rivals and Exes — with a twist
When the time came to start thinking about The Challenge season 38, showrunner Emer Harkin decided to take it back to the classics. "We've been talking about it for a while — we've done Rivals, we've done Exes, and those are some of our most beloved and well-known franchises," she tells EW. "We thought, why don't we flip Rivals and Exes on its head. There's something sort of classic Challenge about this in a way, but rather than bringing people into an environment that they're going to really be awkward and uncomfortable in, why not give them the best chance to win and bring them in with the person they love the most and see how they do? It was really interesting to look at it in that way for a change, because it was a really positive, loving, beautiful entry point."
Naomi Ackie recreates Whitney Houston's biggest moments in I Wanna Dance With Somebody trailer
"I might've just heard the greatest voice of her generation." The voice, of course, belongs to Whitney Houston. That's a line you'll hear as Naomi Ackie, who appeared in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, transforms into the iconic singer in the first trailer for I Wanna Dance With Somebody, an upcoming biopic named after one of the pop diva's most famous hits.
What to Watch podcast: Praise be, the new season of The Handmaid's Tale is here
On today's episode of the podcast, we learn that Hocus Pocus 2 will include some big musical numbers set to "familiar" songs, a Strangers remake is in the works starring Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch, and French new wave filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard has passed away. Plus, it's time to return to the...
Monarch is a mesmerizing mess, Viola rules in Woman King, and Moonage is a Bowie fan's dream
Some of us out here are rooting for broadcast TV, okay? Every time a commercial network reclaims a flash of its former glory with a critically lauded and ratings-robust new series (This is Us, Abbott Elementary, Ghosts), it's a comforting reminder that progress doesn't have to destroy the past. Terrestrial...
Blake Lively is pregnant, expecting fourth baby with Ryan Reynolds
It looks like Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds will soon have a new addition to their family. The Gossip Girl star debuted her growing baby bump Thursday while attending the Forbes Power Women's Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. While she and Reynolds haven't publicly confirmed the news, Lively could be seen grinning in a glittering sheer minidress and placing a hand below her belly in photos from the event.
Cobra Kai's Yuji Okumoto looks back on his first villain role: Howard Cosell guy in Better Off Dead
In 1986, Yuji Okumoto entered the pantheon of Miyagi-verse villains with his role as Chozen "You keep for your collection" Toguchi — wearer of multiple gold chains, tormenter of Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso — in The Karate Kid Part II. But Chozen wasn't Okumoto's first indelible turn as...
Scott Bakula weighs in on Quantum Leap reboot: 'I wish them good luck'
Scott Bakula is clearing up a few things about the new Quantum Leap reboot. The actor, who portrayed physicist Sam Beckett on the original version of the sci-fi series, quieted rumors that he might appear on the new iteration in an Instagram post Thursday — though he added that he wishes the cast and crew good luck with the project.
See how Vampire Academy puts its own spin on Rose and Mason's relationship in script pages from the premiere
There are many complicated dynamics at the center of Vampire Academy, from the larger societal dynamics between the Moroi and the dhampir, or even the royal Moroi and the non-royal Moroi. Then there are the more personal dynamics at play: Lissa (Daniela Nieves) and Rose's (Sisi Stringer) unbreakable friendship, Rose and Dimitri's (Kieron Moore) will-they-won't-they romance, Lissa and Christian's (André Dae Kim) frowned-upon connection, and the list goes on. But there's one dynamic that executive producers Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre knew they wanted to tweak from what was done in Richelle Mead's popular book series: The relationship between Rose and Mason (Andrew Liner).
Evan Peters makes a horrific turn as Jeffrey Dahmer in the first trailer for Ryan Murphy's Netflix series
Ryan Murphy is about to deliver a different kind of American crime story. Evan Peters, a veteran of Murphy's American Horror Story and Pose series, emerges in his new role as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the first trailer for Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Murphy released...
The best sci-fi movies on HBO Max
HBO Max is blessed to have the catalogs of Turner Classic Movies and Warner Bros. at its beck and call, making it one of the best platforms for a deep dive into the history of a genre — science fiction being no exception. If you're willing to set aside...
Paulina Chávez is excited for Fate: The Winx Saga viewers to finally meet Flora
The long wait for season 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga is over. Not only will it include the highly-anticipated arrival of Flora (Paulina Chávez), but also the resolution of the season finale's major shake-up. Season 1 ends with "wartime headmistress" Rosalind (played in season 2 by Miranda Richardson) taking over the school from Farah Dowling (Eve Best), and in this season we will see how she's transformed the school while dealing with the new threat of Blood Witches. "They're still trying to figure out if she's actually the good guy or the bad guy. It's that thing where you want to trust your superiors and trust they have good intentions, and they're learning that maybe they don't," Chávez explains.
Timothée Chalamet reveals Leonardo DiCaprio gave him some unique career advice
Leonardo DiCaprio has been exactly in the same unique position that Hollywood heartthrob Timothée Chalamet finds himself in right now: the metaphorical "King of the World." Perhaps that's why DiCaprio felt it important to share a bit of the hard-earned wisdom he's gleaned along the way with the Bones & All star when they first met.
Vampire Academy star Daniela Nieves on establishing Lissa and Rose's dynamic with Sisi Stringer
Warning: This post contains spoilers from the first four episodes of Vampire Academy. Yes, Vampire Academy has plenty of romance, but the relationship at the center of the new Peacock drama is all about Rose (Sisi Stringer) and Lissa (Daniela Nieves), two best friends that society desperately wants to tear apart. The new series, based on Richelle Mead's popular book series, follows Rose and Lissa in the aftermath of a car crash that kills Lissa's family. Together, they have to figure out how to navigate life as a royal Moroi and a dhampir guardian. (Spoiler alert: It isn't easy.)
Manifest destiny: How a canceled NBC drama came back from the dead
Melissa Roxburgh was the first one to see it. Call it fate. Her character on Manifest, Detective Michaela Stone, was the first to experience the supernatural phenomenon known as a "calling" after she and her fellow passengers on Flight 828 landed in New York City — five-and-a-half years after their expected arrival. Now Roxburgh was the first of her castmates to experience this new sign: Her show, the one that had just been canceled by NBC, was streaming in full on Netflix.
Daemon Targaryen, prince and forecaster: Watch House of the Dragon star Matt Smith track the weather
Should the whole acting thing not work out, Matt Smith could have a successful career as a… meteorologist?. The House of the Dragon star stopped by Today on Thursday morning and helped forecaster Al Roker track the weather. "Well, there's heavy rain up here obviously," he said of the...
Speak No Evil director explains how he made the 'most disturbing film in Danish history'
When Danish director Christian Tafdrup was 12 years old, his parents made the mistake (they didn't know it would be one) of reconnecting with a German family they'd met while on vacation in Tuscany. "They were not at all so friendly, not at all so funny, as they were in...
What to Watch podcast: See what happens After the Altar on the new Love Is Blind special
On today's episode, Quinta Brunson reclaims her time when she crashes Jimmy Kimmel's late night monologue after his controversial bit during her Emmys win earlier this week. And, as Lorne Michaels teased in the Emmys press room: four new featured players are heading to Studio 8H for the upcoming new season of Saturday Night Live. Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker have joined the cast, following the exit of Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat, and Aristotle Athari. And, get ready for more Blade Runner — Amazon Prime Video announced that it has greenlit Blade Runner 2099.
Murder begets romance in Oldboy director Park Chan-wook's latest thriller Decision to Leave
A detective is torn between suspicion and attraction when he meets a mysterious and beautiful murder suspect in the first trailer for Decision to Leave, South Korean auteur Park Chan-wook's forthcoming noir. In the Oldboy director's first feature film in six years, Park Hae-il (The Host) stars as Hae-joon, a...
Monét X Change, Ginger Minj, Jujubee, more join Hulu's Huluween Dragstravaganza Halloween special
What's scarier than a wig line under fluorescent lighting? Spooky season aficionados will find out when a fabulous coven of drag artists hits the stage for Hulu's Huluween Dragstravaganza this fall. EW can exclusively reveal that RuPaul's Drag Race icons Monét X Change and Ginger Minj will host the streaming...
