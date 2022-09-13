NHB Jay, an up-and-coming rapper from Greenville, Mississippi, has made his presence known in the rap industry and has not stopped creating new music since. His lyrics are filled with memories of growing up and give listeners an experience that they can relate to their own lives. The majority of his music has a strong Memphis influence, giving him an authentic Memphis sound that resonates with many listeners in the South. NHB Jay’s family, especially his dad, has been very influential in his career and he takes time to thank them often in his songs because they have been there from the beginning.

GREENVILLE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO