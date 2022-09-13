Read full article on original website
Greenville man arrested for making threats to commit mass shooting
GREENVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was held in jail without bond following his arrest on Friday, September 9 for allegedly making online threats to commit a mass shooting in Greenville. According to court documents and testimony, 28-year-old Jeremy Gordon, of Greenville, posted threats on Facebook claiming that he was going to recreate a recent […]
UMMC seeks to lease struggling Delta hospital
Sharkey Issaquena Community Hospital may begin negotiations with the University of Mississippi Medical Center over a potential lease of the rural, 29-bed hospital and all of its operations, including its nursing home, clinics, emergency department and ambulance services for the two counties. After seeking out potential buyers earlier this year, the community hospital received lease […]
Yazoo County woman killed in head-on collision
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo City woman was killed in a head-on collision with another vehicle on Tuesday, September 13. The crash happened on Anding Oil City Road west of Spires Lane. According to Yazoo County Coroner Ricky L. Shivers, a passenger car and a pickup truck were involved in the head-on collision. […]
Mississippi man threatens mass shooting similar to Mid-South shooting spree
GREENVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - A Mississippi man threatened to recreate a mass shooting similar to the one that recently happened in Memphis. According to the court documents, suspect Jeremy Gordon of Greenville was held without bond Wednesday after being arrested Friday for making threats on Facebook to commit a mass shooting in Greenville on Sept. 9 at 5 p.m.
Delta State University Announces Important Dates
CLEVELAND, Miss.—With football season now in full swing, Delta State University’s National Alumni Association has announced the dates for two of its staple events—Pig Pickin’ and Homecoming. The 36th Annual Pig Pickin’ will take place Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Travis E....
Tchula Police Department down to two officers
TCHULA, Miss. (WJTV) – The Tchula Police Department is down to two officers after a majority of the force was let go. The decision was made at Thursday’s regular board meeting. Mayor Annie Polk said the police chief and four uncertified officers were some of the employees who were let go. Now, there are two […]
A Boycott in Mississippi
Black residents of Indianola, Mississippi, were fed up with decades of separate-and-unequal classrooms. When a white outsider got hired as school superintendent, they decided to take a stand. This week, Joel Anderson tells the story of how their boycott of white businesses transformed the community and captivated the nation. One...
NHB Jay’s Memphis roots shine through in his music
NHB Jay, an up-and-coming rapper from Greenville, Mississippi, has made his presence known in the rap industry and has not stopped creating new music since. His lyrics are filled with memories of growing up and give listeners an experience that they can relate to their own lives. The majority of his music has a strong Memphis influence, giving him an authentic Memphis sound that resonates with many listeners in the South. NHB Jay’s family, especially his dad, has been very influential in his career and he takes time to thank them often in his songs because they have been there from the beginning.
Queen Elizabeth once owned a small corner of Mississippi, though she never stepped foot in the state
Queen Elizabeth II’s death Thursday at age 96 prompted an outpouring of sorrow around the globe, but few Mississippians knew she once owned a piece of the Magnolia State. Elizabeth, through Courtaulds a British textile company, reportedly owned a portion of a 38,000-acre cotton plantation in Mississippi, beginning in 1968.
Police: Woman says she was using drugs for rituals
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was arrested after she allegedly told Yazoo City police that she was using drugs for ritual purposes. The Yazoo Herald reported an officer noticed Claudia Morris, 35, coming out of an abandoned building on Highway 3. When he approached her, the officer said she appeared to be intoxicated. […]
