Read full article on original website
Keith Rowe
3d ago
I think it would be wise in for the community of Bennington to hire a new police chief and to remove the town manager from his job because he is not doing anything to address the problem and the community's concerns. This is the second drug bust in less than a week. A few months ago a drive by shooting on main St. Then a drug bust. Then two weeks later another two drug bust in the same day. The majority of the defendant are from Springfield Massachusetts and Holyoke Massachusetts. Few people who have been arrested are from the local community but are defently involved and have addiction issues.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newportdispatch.com
Police arrest man in Londonderry
LONDONDERRY — A 28-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Londonderry yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that a domestic assault had occurred on Vermont Route 11 at around 8:00 p.m. Following an investigation, police say they arrested Robert Voitechonok for first-degree aggravated domestic assault, two counts of...
mynbc5.com
Man cleared after being arrested in slashing attack on construction worker
TOWN OF ROCKINGHAM, Vt. — A man arrested on Wednesday in relation to a slashing attack on a construction worker has been cleared of all involvement by police. Vermont State Police said their investigation was able to conclusively determine that Ryan Avery, 45, was at another location during the attack.
Day after police arrest man in construction worker attack, prosecutor holds off on charge
A prosecutor said he is holding off on filing an aggravated assault charge against Ryan Avery, who was arrested Wednesday night by Vermont State Police, as there was more information that investigators needed to “flesh out.” Avery was ordered held Thursday on a separate charge. Read the story on VTDigger here: Day after police arrest man in construction worker attack, prosecutor holds off on charge.
Woman Driving Drunk Charged After Wrong-Way Crash In Albany, Police Say
A Western Massachusetts woman is facing charges after allegedly driving drunk and causing a head-on crash that injured two others in New York’s capital city. The crash happened Friday, Aug. 26, on I-90 in Albany. New York State Police determined that Isabella Wasuk, age 22, of Pittsfield in Berkshire...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNYT
Repeat DWI offender charged for fatal Northway crash
A driver with several DWI convictions and a revoked license is now accused of killing a man in a drunken driving crash. The crash happened around 10:40 Tuesday night on the Northway between Exits 15 and 16 in Wilton. State police say a tow truck driver servicing a truck on...
Man accused of choking Vermont highway construction worker, attacking him with broken bottle
ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (TCD) -- A 45-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly attacking a construction worker with a glass bottle and fleeing. According to Vermont State Police, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 9:30 a.m., 24-year-old Ramiro Muro went into the woods near a construction site on the I-91 when he was allegedly "attacked from behind" by Ryan Avery. State Police allege Avery "placed the victim in a chokehold, broke a glass bottle, and used a shard to slash the victim."
Albany man pleads guilty to fatal Lincoln Park beating
An Albany man pleaded guilty on Friday to a deadly 2021 beatdown in Lincoln Park.
Troy Police probe stabbing on Fourth and Adams Street
Troy Police were called out for a reported stabbing on Fourth Street and Adams Street just after 8 p.m. Wednesday.
RELATED PEOPLE
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for burglary, unlawful mischief in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — A 31-year-old man from New Hampshire was cited following an incident in Springfield early this morning. Authorities say they were dispatched to a home after a man reportedly kicked in a door and entered an occupied dwelling at around 12:00 a.m. Following an investigation at the scene,...
Gloversville man accused of menacing with tire iron
A Gloversville man was arrested for menacing in the second degree.
Ex-Employee Accused Of Robbing Ex-Boss At Gunpoint At Restaurant In Hudson
An ex-employee at a restaurant in the region is behind bars, accused of robbing his former boss at gunpoint. Police in Columbia County were called at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, with reports of an armed robbery at a restaurant in Hudson, located on Warren Street. The manager told...
WCAX
Police ID victim in Brattleboro fatal shooting
Former North Country reporter shares stories from the front lines in Ukraine. Russia’s war against Ukraine is more than six months old and NPR reporter Brian Mann has covered the conflict from the front lines. Seventh Generation to provide funding for curriculum on Vt. native tribes. Updated: 10 minutes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNYT
Two people arrested for kidnapping and holding woman ransom
Bennington police arrested 31-year-old Maurice Edwards and 30-year-old Jacquelyn Valdez for kidnapping a 30-year-old female. Police say the two suspects were holding her hostage because of an outstanding drug debt that was owed by another person. Police were alerted of the kidnapping Monday, September 12th. Investigators say the woman was...
Suspect in custody after Clifton Park stabbing
Deputies with the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office were sent to 1508 Huntridge Drive in Clifton Park at about 8:20 a.m. Thursday, for reports of a stabbing.
18-Year-Old From Clifton Park Stabbed Relative Several Times During Fight, Police Say
A teenager from the region is behind bars after allegedly stabbing a relative multiple times during an altercation, authorities said. Emergency crews in Saratoga County were called just before 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, with reports of a domestic incident in Clifton Park, at the Fox Run Apartments on Huntridge Drive.
State Police of Wilton arrest three individuals
New York State Police arrest three in Moreau after a traffic stop. Jacqueline A. Rock, 32 of Hudson Falls, Leland T, Smith, 43 of Hudson Falls, and Daniel L. Larock, 48 of Kingsbury were the three individuals involved.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Found Gloversville woman ID’d, man accused of murder
New details were released by investigators Wednesday morning after a woman was found dead in a Gloversville apartment Tuesday.
VTDigger
Police identify Connecticut man killed in Brattleboro shooting
BRATTLEBORO — Local police have identified a man from Hartford, Connecticut, as the person killed Aug. 19 during a shooting at this town’s Great River Terrace housing complex. Michael R. Ledbetter Jr., 32, died as the result of an incident still under investigation, authorities said. Nicholas Baker, 34,...
mynbc5.com
Police investigate after bullet strikes home in Windham County
TOWN OF ROCKINGHAM, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating after a bullet struck a home in Rockingham on Tuesday evening. Police said they received a call from a homeowner on Cambridgeport Road who said a bullet struck the north-facing exterior wall of their home. Investigators later found multiple...
Nurse aide accused of beating patient at rehab center
An Alabama woman who was working as a Nurse's Aide at the Warren Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Queensbury has been jailed after she allegedly hit a resident of the facility in the face.
Comments / 1