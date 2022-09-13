ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennington, VT

Keith Rowe
3d ago

I think it would be wise in for the community of Bennington to hire a new police chief and to remove the town manager from his job because he is not doing anything to address the problem and the community's concerns. This is the second drug bust in less than a week. A few months ago a drive by shooting on main St. Then a drug bust. Then two weeks later another two drug bust in the same day. The majority of the defendant are from Springfield Massachusetts and Holyoke Massachusetts. Few people who have been arrested are from the local community but are defently involved and have addiction issues.

newportdispatch.com

Police arrest man in Londonderry

LONDONDERRY — A 28-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Londonderry yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that a domestic assault had occurred on Vermont Route 11 at around 8:00 p.m. Following an investigation, police say they arrested Robert Voitechonok for first-degree aggravated domestic assault, two counts of...
LONDONDERRY, VT
VTDigger

Day after police arrest man in construction worker attack, prosecutor holds off on charge

A prosecutor said he is holding off on filing an aggravated assault charge against Ryan Avery, who was arrested Wednesday night by Vermont State Police, as there was more information that investigators needed to “flesh out.” Avery was ordered held Thursday on a separate charge. Read the story on VTDigger here: Day after police arrest man in construction worker attack, prosecutor holds off on charge.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
Bennington, VT
Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, VT
City
Bennington, VT
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
WNYT

Repeat DWI offender charged for fatal Northway crash

A driver with several DWI convictions and a revoked license is now accused of killing a man in a drunken driving crash. The crash happened around 10:40 Tuesday night on the Northway between Exits 15 and 16 in Wilton. State police say a tow truck driver servicing a truck on...
WILTON, NY
truecrimedaily

Man accused of choking Vermont highway construction worker, attacking him with broken bottle

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (TCD) -- A 45-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly attacking a construction worker with a glass bottle and fleeing. According to Vermont State Police, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 9:30 a.m., 24-year-old Ramiro Muro went into the woods near a construction site on the I-91 when he was allegedly "attacked from behind" by Ryan Avery. State Police allege Avery "placed the victim in a chokehold, broke a glass bottle, and used a shard to slash the victim."
VERMONT STATE
Person
Maurice Edwards
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for burglary, unlawful mischief in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A 31-year-old man from New Hampshire was cited following an incident in Springfield early this morning. Authorities say they were dispatched to a home after a man reportedly kicked in a door and entered an occupied dwelling at around 12:00 a.m. Following an investigation at the scene,...
CHARLESTOWN, NH
WCAX

Police ID victim in Brattleboro fatal shooting

Former North Country reporter shares stories from the front lines in Ukraine. Russia’s war against Ukraine is more than six months old and NPR reporter Brian Mann has covered the conflict from the front lines. Seventh Generation to provide funding for curriculum on Vt. native tribes. Updated: 10 minutes...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
#Kidnapping#Police#Ne Springfield#Vt
WNYT

Two people arrested for kidnapping and holding woman ransom

Bennington police arrested 31-year-old Maurice Edwards and 30-year-old Jacquelyn Valdez for kidnapping a 30-year-old female. Police say the two suspects were holding her hostage because of an outstanding drug debt that was owed by another person. Police were alerted of the kidnapping Monday, September 12th. Investigators say the woman was...
BENNINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Police identify Connecticut man killed in Brattleboro shooting

BRATTLEBORO — Local police have identified a man from Hartford, Connecticut, as the person killed Aug. 19 during a shooting at this town’s Great River Terrace housing complex. Michael R. Ledbetter Jr., 32, died as the result of an incident still under investigation, authorities said. Nicholas Baker, 34,...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
mynbc5.com

Police investigate after bullet strikes home in Windham County

TOWN OF ROCKINGHAM, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating after a bullet struck a home in Rockingham on Tuesday evening. Police said they received a call from a homeowner on Cambridgeport Road who said a bullet struck the north-facing exterior wall of their home. Investigators later found multiple...
WINDHAM COUNTY, VT

