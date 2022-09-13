ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beer in Beaver Stadium: trustees to review proposal

By Peyton Kennedy
 3 days ago

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Football fans could soon be sipping on something stronger than soda while at Beaver Stadium.

Monday night, Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics presented trustees with their proposal to expand alcohol sales in Beaver Stadium to the general public. Alcohol was approved for the stadium’s clubs and suites in 2016.

The proposal is the result of a 2021 Beaver Stadium survey, which found improving fan experience and amenities was a growing need. Specifically, adding the sale of alcohol.

Cameron County service expands, hopes to end substance use stigmas

If the proposal is approved, those 21 and over would need to show identification, which will be scanned for verification, to receive a wristband. A max of two drinks per person could be purchased at one time.

Penn State has partnered with OVG Hospitality Group to explore establishing, implementing, and maintaining a responsible beverage plan at football games.

Additionally, Penn State said all vendors will need to complete the PA Liquor Control Board’s Responsible Alcohol Management Program (RAMP).

“RAMP training gives the bartenders, waitstaff, the bouncers, additional tools in the toolbox to determine if someone is overconsuming if they’ve maybe overconsumed before they’ve reached that establishment…. things to look for in terms of discovering fake IDs,” PA Liquor Control Board Press Secretary Shawn Kelly said.

Kelly said the training is not required but rather something Penn State has elected to do.

“Tens of thousands of servers and sellers, owners and managers have gone through this training since its inception years ago,” Kelly said. “It’s something that we provide so owners and managers can provide responsible alcohol service. That’s something that we’re all really behind.”

Penn State said revenue from alcohol sales will be used on Beaver Stadium maintenance projects.

If approved, the university would join eight other current Big Ten schools selling beer and/or wine in public areas at its home football games.

The full board of trustees will review the proposal during their Friday, September 23 meeting.

