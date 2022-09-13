The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. PlayStation 5 is home to some of the best games on the market. Whether you're into exclusives like Ghost of Tsushima and Demon's Souls or third-party blockbusters like Far Cry 6 and Elden Ring, you'll find something that piques your interest on PS5. Unfortunately, most games in the PS5 catalog clock in at an eye-watering $70--making it hard to build up a roster of games without breaking your budget.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO