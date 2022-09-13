ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Odessa husband charged with assault in August arrested again for violating protective order

By Erica Miller
 3 days ago

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after investigators said he assault his wife- he was arrested again last week after he reportedly violated a protective order. Matthew Marroquin, 29, has been charged with Assault and Violation of a Protective Order.

According to court documents, on August 27, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on Tom Green Avenue to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, officers met with a woman who said her husband, identified as Marroquin, had assaulted her amid an argument. The victim said Marroquin grabbed her by the hair and forced her to the ground, injuring her head and neck.

The victim said she grabbed a “bladed weapon” to defend herself from the attack and that her hand was injured when her husband tried to grab her weapon.

Marroquin was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $5,000 bond.

Then, on September 7, OPD officers met with Marroquin during a traffic stop. They said his wife, who was protected by a protective order issued following that alleged August assault, was sitting with him in the car. Investigators said the order prohibited Marroquin from being within 300 feet of his victim, he was also prohibited from contacting her by phone or in writing- that order is set to expire on September 28.

Marroquin was arrested again and later released on a $2,000 bond.

Shani Dawson
3d ago

Why bother taking him to jail🤷🏼‍♀️ $2000 bond..if she was sitting in the car on her own accord..SHE PROBABLY BAILED HIM OUT 🙄 But I’m sure he went to pick her to say he was “sorry and would never hit again🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄”

Delphi 1
2d ago

Sounds like another vicious cycle of domestic abuse!! A protective order was in place for her safety, but nullified when she got into his vehicle!! Just GET AWAY from each other PERMANENTLY!!!

ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

Public Safety
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

