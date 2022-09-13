Read full article on original website
Boston University
EK200 Mentor Biographies
Continuing my studies in Biomedical Engineering in grad school. What activities or organizations are you involved in on campus?. Everything else but shoveling snow. Summer term, playing baseball, and tutoring. What advice do you wish you were given before your sophomore year at BU?. Build and utilize your connections as...
Boston University
BU Supports 2022 Boston Public Schools Graduates
Meet some of this year’s Menino Scholars and Community Service Award recipients. Jerry Semper survived a tough childhood, graduated from Boston Public Schools, and became a parent at a young age. Now, at 41, he enters BU as a junior and a Community Service Award recipient. Earlier this month,...
Boston University
24 Ways to Make Friends at BU
Making friends can be a challenge. Luckily, BU has more than 36,000 undergrad and grad students in the same boat, navigating the awkward dance of introductions and polite conversation. You’re not alone. “Just put yourself out there,” recommends Navya Kotturu (CAS’24, Sargent’24), a biochemistry and molecular biology major who...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
BPDA Approves Plans to Build a New High School in Boston’s Newmarket Neighborhood
BOSTON – Roxbury Prep, a public charter school that currently serves over 1,500 Boston students across five campuses, received approval from the Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) to move forward with plans to build a new high school in Boston’s Newmarket neighborhood. The new site will provide...
Boston University
5 Tips for First-gen College Students
A first-generation student shares tips for success and lessons learned during her time at BU. I came to Boston University from Seattle, Washington, which means being at BU puts me quite a ways from home. I’m currently a junior in COM majoring in Public Relations and I’m also a first-generation college student. On top of my schoolwork, I’m also an employee at the Newbury Center on campus, which works to support and celebrate first-gen students! (Say hi if you see me in the office!)
You Can Get Married at the Picturesque Boston Public Library for Just $200
What an incredible, picturesque opportunity to walk through the hallowed halls of the Boston Public Library filled with murals and spectacular paintings, marble, and sculpture, into a lovely room set aside for you and your loved one to get married, all for just $200. Whether you're budget-conscious, want something simple...
wgbh.org
Boston's soon-to-be superintendent says BPS needs to get ‘back to basics’
Mary Skipper will begin the job as Boston's next school superintendent on Sept. 26, and she knows the transition will not be easy. The district's less-than-stellar performance in a state audit this spring necessitated an agreement between Boston Public Schools and the state to make rapid improvements in staffing, infrastructure, and transportation. A recent poll of parents showed rising dissatisfaction with the schools.
nbcboston.com
Estella Opens in Boston's Downtown Crossing
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A brand new upscale restaurant and lounge has come to the heart of Boston after being in the works for nearly a year, replacing another upscale dining and drinking spot that had been in the space. According to a tweet from @DTownBostonBID,...
Massive water main break turns Boston streets into rivers
BOSTON — A massive water main break on Friday morning turned a number of streets in downtown Boston into rivers shorty before the morning commute ramped up. Video from Washington and Lagrange streets near The Kensington apartments in Chinatown showed gushing water cascading down the road. Tufts Medical Center is located nearby.
Boston University
Are You an International Grad Student? Check Out This Guide
Three veterans draw on their experiences to help navigate life in Boston, covering issues from driver’s licenses to PhD conferences. International students make up almost a quarter of Boston University’s student population. But there are plenty of things no one tells them when they arrive—like how to apply for a driver’s license (and navigate the Registry of Motor Vehicles) or how the city’s lease cycles work.
What to expect at the South Boston Street Festival
Nothing says Saturday like shopping, sipping and socializing. The good news is, you can do all three at the South Boston Street Festival on September 17th!. Allison Bloch and Bill Hall of Beers Over Boston will be hosting a free tasting at In Good Company, located at 653 E Broadway, during the event.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Big Y to open new market in Norwood, Massachusetts, Thursday
Big Y will open its 72nd location in Norwood, Massachusetts, Thursday, the Springfield, Massachussets-based supermarket retailer said this week. The 54,465-square-foot store, located at at 434 Walpole St., has hired 100 employees and is still seeking new employees, Big Y said in a statement. Aside from grocery essentials, the store...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Massachusetts
A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Massachusetts. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Union Oyster House as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Located on the Freedom Trail, near Faneuil Hall, Boston’s Union Oyster House...
TODAY.com
This report about a town outside Boston with no Dunkin’ is the most Massachusetts thing of all time
A radio report about the recent closing of two Dunkin' locations has left a town outside Boston in mourning — but has left viewers around the country in stitches. On Sept. 12, Matt Shearer, a reporter for Massachusetts station WBZ NewsRadio reported about the recent closing of Dunkin’ in Stow, a town a little over 30 miles outside of Boston. In the report, townsfolk lament a closing that leaves the great New England state with a meager 1,072 Dunkin’ locations left, according to the chain’s website. Oh, the humanity.
Boston University
New Twists in Northeastern Package Incident
Investigators skeptical of inconsistencies in account. Normal operations resumed at Boston University Mail Services on Wednesday morning, after being temporarily suspended during a Boston Police investigation into an incident at Northeastern University Tuesday night. While police initially described the incident as a reported explosion, officials were examining whether the employee...
This Massachusetts Town Just Lost Their Dunkin’ and People Are Freaking Out!
One of the great benefits about living in Massachusetts is having access to so many Dunkin's. The coffee and donut franchise, which originated here in the Bay State (Quincy, MA) is conveniently located throughout most parts of the state. But what would happen if you lost your Dunkin' stores? One particular Massachusetts town if finding out and people are freaking out in their dismay.
What to know about Boston’s new diversity and equity rules for developers
“This new policy is about ensuring success is spread across our communities, while incentivizing sustainable growth and creating more transparent processes.”. Thanks to the Boston Planning and Development Agency’s new diversity, equity and inclusion policy, developers of certain projects will have to get specific about their plans for fostering participation by women and monitories before they put a shovel in the ground.
wgbh.org
Where do the Jan. 6 cases stand in Massachusetts?
On Wednesday, former Natick Town Meeting member Suzanne Ianni became the latest Massachusetts resident to plead guilty to crimes related to the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. She’s one of eight Massachusetts residents who have been charged a year and a half later, and faces a maximum of six months in prison and five years’ probation.
nshoremag.com
6 Outstanding Orchards for Apple-Picking on the North Shore This Fall
It’s no secret that the North Shore has some of the most picturesque farms in New England. Between the region’s crisp autumn weather, colorful foliage, rolling hills, and historic roots, we like to think that a fall day spent on a North Shore farm is the loveliest way to enjoy the season.
3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts appear on closing list
BOSTON - Three Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Massachusetts appear on a "store closings" list posted to the struggling retailer's website.Stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are on the 2022 closings list, which says it was updated this month. WBZ-TV has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond for a timeline of the planned closures. Click here to see the list of stores closing.At the end of August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of staff. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has 20 locations in Massachusetts and eight in New Hampshire, according to its website. "The Company has identified and commenced the closure of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores," Bed Bath & Beyond stated in a news release. The list available on the website names 56 stores slated for closure.The company said last month that sales are down 26% for the second quarter of the fiscal 2022 year compared to 2021. Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond was accused of turning off AC in stores to save money as sales plummeted. Bed Bath & Beyond told CNN that any changes in store temperature guidelines did not come from corporate.
