Boston, MA

whdh.com

Central Square in Cambridge to play host to community dance celebration

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An afternoon of free dance parties, performances, and lessons is coming to Cambridge’s Central Square. The Dance Complex is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a free, family-friendly dance festival on Sept. 18 from 2-8:45 p.m. Festival goers will be able to receive free dance lessons...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massive water main break turns Boston streets into rivers

BOSTON — A massive water main break on Friday morning turned a number of streets in downtown Boston into rivers shorty before the morning commute ramped up. Video from Washington and Lagrange streets near The Kensington apartments in Chinatown showed gushing water cascading down the road. Tufts Medical Center is located nearby.
BOSTON, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
CBS Boston

3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts appear on closing list

BOSTON - Three Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Massachusetts appear on a "store closings" list posted to the struggling retailer's website.Stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are on the 2022 closings list, which says it was updated this month. WBZ-TV has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond for a timeline of the planned closures. Click here to see the list of stores closing.At the end of August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of staff. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has 20 locations in Massachusetts and eight in New Hampshire, according to its website.   "The Company has identified and commenced the closure of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores," Bed Bath & Beyond stated in a news release. The list available on the website names 56 stores slated for closure.The company said last month that sales are down 26% for the second quarter of the fiscal 2022 year compared to 2021.  Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond was accused of turning off AC in stores to save money as sales plummeted. Bed Bath & Beyond told CNN that any changes in store temperature guidelines did not come from corporate.  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Boston to host roller skating party on the Greenway

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dust off your roller blades, Boston!. The City of Boston’s Boston Together Again Initiative is inviting the public to a free two-day roller skating party on the Rose Kennedy Greenway, at the corner of Atlantic Ave. and High Street. The party, featuring a local DJ, will be held from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 and 2-9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Kelly's Roast Beef plans to open more locations in New Hampshire

Kelly's Roast Beef is planning to expand to more locations in New Hampshire before it opens its first Granite State restaurant. The restaurant on North Broadway in Salem is set to open in October. Now, Kelly's says it wants to open 12 more locations in New Hampshire in the next six years. There is no word yet on where those locations will be.
SALEM, NH
whdh.com

Over $500,000 raised for The Hope Lodge at American Cancer Society Gala

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of people came out to raise money in Boston for a special facility that acts as a home away from home for cancer patients. The American Cancer Society hosted its 16th annual Boston Key Gala to benefit The Hope Lodge Thursday night. Attendees gathered at the Boston Center for the Arts’s Cyclorama building for the event, emceed by 7NEWS’s Victoria Price.
BOSTON, MA
Person
Michelle Wu
hot969boston.com

National Cheeseburger Day is September 18, Here are the BEST Cheeseburgers in and Around Boston Voted on By YOU!

National Cheeseburger Day is September 18th and we want to celebrate by showing some love to the best of the best cheeseburgers in the area. The cheeseburger is just the perfect food. A typical burger is a beef patty with some cheese in between a hamburger bun. Nowadays, there are all types of burgers being created. There are burgers that don’t include any meat at all. There are also burgers that don’t include any buns at all. Regardless of how you eat your cheeseburgers, they could quite possibly be the most perfect food on the planet.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Somerville’s Fluff Festival is this weekend, and they need volunteers

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Union Square’s iconic annual Fluff Festival is this weekend, and they need help to keep the event running smoothly. “Fluff Festival needs your help ASAP. SIGN UP TO VOLUNTEER & share with all your networks please. We cannot do it without you. All positions available,” the festival’s organizers wrote on social media.
SOMERVILLE, MA
NECN

Man Who Opened Package in Northeastern Blast Eyed in Investigation: Sources

The man who opened the package that exploded at Northeastern University in Boston this week is being eyed in the investigation, sources tell NBC10 Boston Investigates. No charges have been filed against Jason Duhaime, the Northeastern employee whom the sources said is being investigated. Duhaime manages virtual reality, augmented reality...
BOSTON, MA
#Boston Public Library#Recreation Construction#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Sunbeam Television
whdh.com

Animal Rescue League saves cat from drain in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Animal Rescue League of Boston saved a cat stuck in a precarious situation in Roxbury. ARL Field Services received a hotline call about a cat trapped in a drain along 12 Cleaves Street Thursday. When an ARL agent arrived on scene they heard the cat meowing...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston's first Black female-owned cannabis dispensary opens for business

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVCHARLESTOWN - Boston now has its first cannabis dispensary owned by a Black woman. Nike John, the founder of The Heritage Club in Charlestown told us she's excited to invite people in to experience the space. "The absolute best part of our opening was on day two. Someone came in and said, 'I've never been to a dispensary before. My roommate said this was a place that was inviting and where you could ask questions.' And I was like that's why I built this," John explained. This milestone comes six years after cannabis was first legalized in...
BOSTON, MA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Roche Bros. puts 'price lock' in place to mark its 70th birthday

Roche Bros. Supermarkets’ 70th anniversary is this fall, and to celebrate, the locally owned and family-operated grocer put a price lock on 500 of its most popular items until Nov. 17 to help shoppers tackle higher food prices. In 1952, brothers Pat and Bud Roche built their business that...
WELLESLEY, MA
WNAW 94.7

The Oldest Bar In Massachusetts

Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
BOSTON, MA
News Break
Politics
WNAW 94.7

This Massachusetts Town Just Lost Their Dunkin’ and People Are Freaking Out!

One of the great benefits about living in Massachusetts is having access to so many Dunkin's. The coffee and donut franchise, which originated here in the Bay State (Quincy, MA) is conveniently located throughout most parts of the state. But what would happen if you lost your Dunkin' stores? One particular Massachusetts town if finding out and people are freaking out in their dismay.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
TODAY.com

This report about a town outside Boston with no Dunkin’ is the most Massachusetts thing of all time

A radio report about the recent closing of two Dunkin' locations has left a town outside Boston in mourning — but has left viewers around the country in stitches. On Sept. 12, Matt Shearer, a reporter for Massachusetts station WBZ NewsRadio reported about the recent closing of Dunkin’ in Stow, a town a little over 30 miles outside of Boston. In the report, townsfolk lament a closing that leaves the great New England state with a meager 1,072 Dunkin’ locations left, according to the chain’s website. Oh, the humanity.
STOW, MA
country1025.com

The Most Popular Pasta Dish In Massachusetts And Every State

It’s National Linguini Day today! My thoughts naturally turn to the North End of Boston and all the delicious Italian food. Just walking up and down Hanover Street can nearly satisfy your cravings. Ok, maybe not. Then, I got to thinking…what is the most popular pasta dish in Massachusetts? The answer, I found was surprising, to say the least. In fact, most of the New England States, with the exception of one, were surprising to me.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

