Polygon
Tekken: Bloodline proves yet again that Tekken should only be a video game
The first sign that the anime Tekken: Bloodline probably won’t break the long chain of failed adaptations of the popular fighting-game series is the fact that it’s nearly impossible to enjoy at normal speed. The six-episode miniseries, streaming on Netflix, has its characters moving so slowly and in such cumbersome ways that the show only looks “right” at 1.25x playback speed, with some fights needing to be cranked up to 1.5x. This probably wasn’t done intentionally to make the show more interactive, like the video game that spawned it.
dotesports.com
When does Pikmin 4 release?
At long last, a new Pikmin game is upon us. Nearly a decade after the release of Pikmin 3, Nintendo announced Pikmin 4 during its September Direct event. And while there was no gameplay footage to show and only a couple of stills alongside a teaser trailer, it was enough to have Pikmin fans chomping at the bit for a new puzzle and strategy game to play their way through.
techeblog.com
The First Descendant Tokyo Game Show 2022 Trailer Shows Off the Power of Unreal Engine 5
CESA’s Tokyo Game Show 2022 begins today and NEXON dropped an all-new The First Descendant trailer that shows off the power of Unreal Engine 5. For those who haven’t heard of the game, it’s basically a third-person, co-op action RPG shooter that lets up to four players participate in strategic boss fights.
digitalspy.com
Nintendo's Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 title and release date revealed
Nintendo has finally announced the title and release date for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. After five long years of waiting, the gaming giant confirmed in a Nintendo Direct on Tuesday (September 13) that the game will be titled The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and will release on May 12, 2023 for the Nintendo Switch.
knowtechie.com
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is coming in 2023
Earlier today, Nintendo held its September 2022 Nintendo Direct event, showing off tons of new games and content. But the biggest reveal was the sequel to Breath of the Wild, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the long-awaited sequel...
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Season 6 Reveals Street Fighter Parody: Watch
Rick and Morty is now working its way through the sixth season of the series, and the first look at the next episode of the series has revealed the series' hilarious take on the long running Street Fighter franchise! Rick and Morty has changed quite a bit about the series following the first new episode of the season offered some huge reveals about the series' lore, and raised even more questions for the future. But at the same time, the newest episode of the season also had a fun return to its more lighter affairs. There's still plenty of room for pop culture parodies moving forward.
Metroid Prime 4: Everything we know so far about the return of Samus
Here's everything we know so far about Metroid Prime 4, the Switch exclusive
IGN
Breath of the Wild 2 FINALLY Gets Release Date, Official Title - IGN Games Fix
On today’s IGN The Fix: Games,The sequel to Breath of the Wild has been officially announced. The title was revealed as part of a new trailer at Nintendo Direct today, which also showed off exploration, new stasis powers, and lots of the sequel's still-unexplained shattered Hyrule. A press release for the sequel to Breath of the Wild included a description that confirms the floating islands above Hyrule will offer a new vertical space to explore in the open world.Nintendo has announced that its beloved GoldenEye 007 for Nintendo 64 is coming to Nintendo Switch Online "soon" with official online functionality for the first time ever. Rare has confirmed that GoldenEye 007 is also coming to Xbox alongside Nintendo Switch following months of rumors.Following years of half-baked announcements, Nintendo has finally confirmed that Pikmin 4 is in fact real and officially coming in 2023.Narz has it all on today’s Daily Fix!
IGN
10 Minutes of Star Ocean: The Divine Force PS5 Gameplay
Star Ocean: The Divine Force is a new entry into the Star Ocean action-RPG series. Some of the mechanics that Square Enix has promed will return include hig-speed action battles, encounters that are not random, and richer exploration. During our gameplay demo we had the opportunity to face off against a few enemies and see how the new combat works and also attack a few boss characters to try out more advanced abilities.
Digital Trends
Overwatch 2’s heroes will be tied to battle passes. Here’s how it works
Blizzard shared several updates on Overwatch 2 at Tokyo Game Show ahead of the game’s multiplayer beta launch. In addition to unveiling the game’s latest hero, Kiriko, the company gave details on the game’s new seasonal model. As part of the change, new heroes will now be tied to battle pass progression rather than offered unlocked for free.
Polygon
Nintendo clears up confusion over Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s name
Nintendo announced the official title for the highly anticipated sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on Tuesday. The next mainline Zelda game will be called The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and while it sounds dramatic, it left fans with one question: Which tears is it?
Digital Trends
Tokyo Game Show 2022 Capcom showcase: how to watch and what to expect
Tokyo Game Show returns this year with a Japanese-developer-filled showcase. One of the guests of honor is Capcom, the publisher of popular series like Street Fighter and Resident Evil. Some fans are eager to find out more about their favorite franchises, but those in the West might worry they won’t be able to watch the publisher’s showcase because of the time difference between the U.S. and Japan. Thankfully, the TGS schedule aligns just enough for those with room in their morning schedules, depending on what coast you’re on. Here’s how to watch the Tokyo Game Show 2022 Capcom Online Program and what games will be present.
spoilertv.com
Recently Added Episode Titles - Various Shows - 15th September 2022
Here are various new Episode Titles that have been recently added to our Episode and Ratings Database. Some may or may not be new to you. Abbott Elementary - Episode 2.4 - The Principal's Office. American Dad - Episode 17.12 - Smooshed: A Love Story. American Horror Story - Episode...
Digital Trends
Bayonetta 3’s outrageous action has already cast a spell on me
Game previews should be taken with some skepticism. When you see one, you are looking at a single slice of the game, carefully curated to accentuate the best parts of the gameplay and presentation, while minimizing any potential shortcomings. When I had the chance to play 15 minutes of Bayonetta 3 behind closed doors at PAX West, I applied every bit of healthy cynicism I could muster, and came away with one conclusion.
New Resident Evil Village DLC trailer shows off third-person Ethan gameplay
We also got to see more of Shadows of Rose at Tokyo Game Show
Digital Trends
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has a new demo. Here’s where and when you can play it
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty received a demo on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, allowing you to try out Team Ninja’s challenging new Soulslike title for a limited time between September 16 and September 25. Announced by publisher Koei Tecmo during Tokyo Game Show, the trial version of Wo...
Digital Trends
This Razer Blade gaming laptop with RTX 3080 Ti got a 10% discount
Whether you’re an experienced gamer or just getting started, you’re going to need the right machine to play at peak performance. That’s why this Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop deal is so exciting. In fact, it’s one of the most enticing we’ve seen. Originally priced at $3,500, this powerful laptop is on sale directly from Razer for 10% off, bringing the price down to $3,150 and saving you $350 off the original price. Keep reading to find out what makes this laptop so special and the perfect upgrade for all of your future gaming sessions.
IGN
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - Official “Bardock- Alone Against Fate” Trailer
Get a peek at the story for the upcoming Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC, Bardock: Alone Against Fate. This will be the fourth DLC, focusing on Goku's father, Bardock. Bandai Namco has also announced that the game will be coming to both PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles in 2023.
IGN
Netflix's Tudum 2022 Announcement Trailer
On September 24, Netflix's event Tudum will span four continents with five events, taking fans on a whirlwind trip around the world full of exclusive news, never-before-seen footage, trailers, and first looks, as well as interviews with Netflix’s biggest stars and creators. The free virtual event celebrates Netflix fandom and features over 120 Netflix series, films, specials, games, and over 200 Netflix talents.
Stranger Things'' David Harbour revving up for 'Gran Turismo' racing movie
David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper on Stranger Things and who was recently announced as part of the cast of Marvel Studios' upcoming Thunderbolts series, is getting his game on. ABC Audio has confirmed the star has signed onto Gran Turismo, an upcoming movie based both on the hit Sony...
