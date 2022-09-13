ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

What did Henderson water company do before pipe from Lake Mead went dry?

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — They could see the problem coming, but the Basic Water Company (BWC) didn’t act fast enough to extend the water intake at Lake Mead’s Saddle Island to avoid financial disaster.

Now the Henderson company is looking at a water bill expected to average $268,000 a month — and as high as $342,000 at its peak. That’s quite a change for a company that used to make a lot of money reselling water that it pulled from Lake Mead under an entitlement for 39,036 acre-feet each year — about 12.7 billion gallons. On top of that lost income, BWC and another holding company, SPE, are responsible for bond payments — $7.6 million with a 5.3% interest rate — that continue until the bonds mature in 2032.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qwpjZ_0hu8gWT900
A person rides a personal watercraft in front of the old Basic Management Inc. intake pipe at Saddle Island, the first-ever “straw” put into Lake Mead to bring water to Las Vegas, on July 28, 2022 in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Times are changing for the industrial complex in the heart of Henderson. BWC, which is a wholly owned division of BMI, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, and a “viable permanent” solution is being explored.

Henderson water company files bankruptcy as Lake Mead ‘straw’ runs dry

“Basic Water and its predecessors have continuously delivered water to the City and Industries in accordance with their respective allocations for almost 70 years,” according to a document on file with U.S. Bankruptcy Court provides insight into questions on everyone’s minds as the Las Vegas valley watches Lake Mead nervously.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ops51_0hu8gWT900
A water intake pipe (front) is shown above the water line at Saddle Island on July 28, 2022, in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Nevada. The top of Intake No. 1, which was responsible for supplying Las Vegas with water, first broke the lake’s surface in April 2022, as water levels dropped. Its pump was turned off on April 1. The old Basic Management Inc. intake pipe, the first ever “straw” put into Lake Mead to bring water to Las Vegas, is shown in the background. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

What did BWC do as the drought deepened? The bankruptcy filing shows that the BWC considered several possible solutions, but rejected them when it became clear that they weren’t enough to guarantee a solution.

Among the efforts described in the document:

  • Around 2007, the company brought in a national engineering firm to study options for extending the water intake structure, and a proposal for a floating barge with a wet well was studied. The idea was rejected because of “too many logistical impediments to implementation of the design.”
  • Sometime around 2014, another engineering company drafted a proposal to retrofit the intake and extend it by 84 feet, which would lower the intake level to 995 feet — about 48 feet lower than the present level. The design was completed in 2016. In 2018, bids for the project were sought from three contractors, but all three bids came back with proposed changes that would cost “significantly more” than the original design. “All three contractors also expressed reservations about the project because modification of the 80-year old structure would cause damage that might lead to a failure of the structure,” the court document shows. Engineers recommended pursuing other options, and the project was stopped.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2roS79_0hu8gWT900
A boat cruises in Boulder Basin in front of the old Basic Management Inc. intake pipe at Saddle Island, the first-ever “straw” put into Lake Mead to bring water to Las Vegas, on July 28, 2022, in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
  • By 2019 and 2020, communication began about the possible sale of the water pipeline, pumps and other facilities to the City of Henderson. The city rejected that plan.
  • In early 2021, the Southern Nevada Water Authority was approached with the possibility of acquiring the water facilities or connecting them to SNWA’s “third straw,” which taps into the lake at 860 feet above sea level. The cost of those proposals were not “commercially viable.”
  • In 2021, Kiewit Corporation was brought in to explore alternate ideas to extend the intake. An unusually dry year and revisions to forecasts for Lake Mead’s level cut short exploration of those options. “Given the accelerating pace of the decline, none of the designs could be constructed before the surface level of Lake Mead reached the Failure Elevation,” the document states.

The race against time ended with a June 16, 2022, interim agreement for the City of Henderson to deliver potable water to the industries.

The government’s deep pockets allowed construction of the “third straw” at Lake Mead, ensuring a steady supply of water as long as the lake lasts. But there was no rescuing the 80-year-old Henderson water delivery system, and bankruptcy became the best option in the face of mounting bills.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travellemming.com

9 Best Las Vegas Neighborhoods for 2022 (A Local’s Picks)

Drawn by the neon lights and endless entertainment, the population of Las Vegas is increasing more and more each day. However, moving to (and even just visiting) Las Vegas can be intimidating because it is such a large city and there are so many different neighborhoods in Las Vegas to explore.
LAS VEGAS, NV
casinonewsdaily.com

Bally’s Recommended for Tropicana Las Vegas License – Close this Month

Nevada gaming regulators have unanimously recommended that Providence, Rhode Island-based Bally’s be approved to acquire the Tropicana on the Las Vegas Strip and be licensed to operate the casino. The preliminary approval comes over a year after the $308 million purchase from Penn Entertainment Inc., was first announced. Bally’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, NV
Local
Nevada Business
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Henderson, NV
Business
Las Vegas, NV
Business
Fox5 KVVU

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) - Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New $400 million data center announced for North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An information technology company has announced its plans to build a new 275,000-square-foot data center in North Las Vegas. Novva Data Centers says the $400 million facility is expected to open in late 2023 on a 20-acre campus. It will be Novva's third data center, joining facilities in West Jordan, Utah, and Colorado Springs, Colorado.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Intake#Potable Water#Cruise#Linus Business#Water Supply#Construction Maintenance#Spe#Basic Management Inc#Bmi
The Associated Press

Storms flood highway near Las Vegas; 3 rescued from vehicles

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Southern Nevada say at least three people were rescued from vehicles stranded in flash flooding after thunderstorms spawned by moisture from a Pacific tropical system brought intense rain to a desert area outside Las Vegas. National Weather Service meteorologist John Adair said Wednesday that no rainfall was recorded at the official regional measuring station at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. But downpours of more than 2 inches (5.1 centimeters) within three hours sent torrents of water down normally dry washes and across roads in Moapa Valley and around Valley of Fire State Park, including U.S. 95 near the Clark and Lincoln county lines. The Moapa Valley Fire District and Las Vegas police reported that firefighters reached a big rig truck driver and a police helicopter hoisted two people from a van after their vehicles became disabled in flooding in the Overton area after midnight. No injuries were reported.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
knpr

A closer look: How water authorities patrol Las Vegas for water wasters

With Nevada under stricter water restrictions, the Las Vegas Valley Water District is out patrolling the city looking for water wasters. Cameron Donnarumma is one of about a dozen water waste investigators driving throughout Las Vegas. When he finds water sprinklers in use outside of the new fall schedule, which changed the first of the month to three times a week on specific days, he first records the incident.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Mesquite Local News

Sherm: This is not the end of the story

Like most Nevadans, the murder of a Las Vegas journalist shocked the conscience. Jeff German was found stabbed to death outside his home. Subsequently Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was arrested on suspicion of the murder. The motive appears to be a series of stories German wrote about Telles that uncovered mismanagement in his office.
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

This $6.5 Million Beautiful Home in Henderson Boasts Spectacular Views of The Fabulous Las Vegas Strip and Surrounding Mountains

The Home in Henderson, a beautiful estate has a special exclusive view of the famous “Dragon’s Back” in MacDonald Highlands offering a completely comfortable and tranquil atmosphere is now available for sale. This home located at 665 Dragon Peak Dr, Henderson, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Daniel S Coletti (Phone: 702-363-8060) at Sun West Luxury Realty LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Henderson.
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Official rain fall totals in Las Vegas Valley below normal this year

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Despite all the rain we’ve had this monsoon season, Las Vegas is still below its normal rainfall for the year. The main reason for the lower numbers is that the rain that has fallen this year is not near the official National Weather Service rain gauge at Harry Reid International.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy