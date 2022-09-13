Read full article on original website
GV Wire
Fresno GOP, Dems on Common Ground in Opposing Local Ballot Measure
In the era of political bitterness, the Fresno County Republican and Democratic parties found something they agree upon — opposition to Measure C. The $7 billion sales tax for county transportation is on the ballot this November for a 30-year renewal (2027-2057). It needs a yes vote from two-thirds of Fresno County voters to pass.
California may permanently shrink discounts for low-income internet, cellular customers
DURING THE PANDEMIC, California took major steps to boost cell phone and internet access to vulnerable communities throughout the state, especially to low-income households. In July 2021, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a $6 billion statewide plan to expand high-speed internet infrastructure in rural and other under-resourced regions. And...
GV Wire
What are the Top Concerns for Fresno Residents? Survey Says!
After two years in the top spot, worries about the COVID pandemic have been overtaken by other pressing concerns among city of Fresno residents. That’s according to an annual survey from the Fresno County Civic Engagement Table. Housing has now replaced COVID-19 as the top worry among many local...
$600 per hour: How much Fresno is paying for Nelson Esparza’s defense
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – How much will the City of Fresno pay for City Council President Nelson Esparza’s defense for alleged attempted extortion? In May, Fresno City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld claimed former city attorney Doug Sloan was being extorted and said Esparza told Sloan that he could only work for the council majority or he […]
rtands.com
Another milestone on high-speed rail project in California
The California High-Speed Rail Authority, in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, announced the opening of the Jackson Avenue Grade Separation, the first completed high-speed rail structure in Kings County. The new overcrossing is located between S.R. 43 and Seventh Avenue, south of the city of Hanford. It is 212 ft...
What to do in Central California this weekend
ABC30 is taking action to highlight all the activities during your weekend!
thesungazette.com
Parents berate VUSD, board members for R-rated event at the Fox
Community members speak out at VUSD meeting over the exposure of material that slipped through the cracks in board approval, allowed individuals to draw their own conclusions from the lack of information. VISALIA– After uproar and pressure from parents ultimately led to the cancellation of an event they found inappropriate,...
yourcentralvalley.com
San Joaquin Valley Black Expo returns to Fresno
Fresno, Calif. (KGPE)–This morning organizers of the 2nd annual San Joaquin Valley Black Expo dropped in to share details about this weekend’s event. The event will be held Sept 16-18th at Fresno State’s Craig School of Business and at the Campus Pointe center.
Fresno bishop ‘saddened’ by Newsom’s new website
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno’s Bishop Joseph Brennan urged Gov. Gavin Newsom to “fight for women” in response to the unveiling of a state-funded abortion website. The State of California launched the site on Tuesday to provide information on abortions for those inside and outside the state. This comes almost three months after the […]
thesungazette.com
Fahrney family parks newest car lot in Visalia
VISALIA – A large Valley car dealership based in Fresno County will park its latest business in Tulare County, where the company began more than 60 years ago. Selma Auto Mall owners Scott and Mike Fahrney have submitted preliminary plans to build a large 5.5-acre used car dealership in the Visalia Auto Plaza north of Highway 198 off Plaza Drive in Visalia. Called Mycarpark.com, with its motto “Where buying a car is like a walk in the park,” the dealership will have parking spaces and a 20,000 square foot showroom to sell 350 pre-owned vehicles. The property is at Neeley Street and West Hillsdale Avenue south of existing new car lots for Lampe Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and BMW of Visalia.
Housing activists ask Fresno for rent control, weatherization
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As Mayor Jerry Dyer participates in a housing study in Vienna, Austria, members of the community in Fresno continue to demand the city takes action to mitigate the affordable housing crisis. “No one’s getting paid more but rent’s continued to rise,” said Karla Martinez, a policy advocate for the Leadership Council […]
horseandrider.com
7th California WNV Case Reported in 2022
On Sept. 12 the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed an unvaccinated yearling Quarter Horse filly in Tulare County tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She presented with ataxia (incoordination) in all four limbs, was falling down, and exhibited proprioceptive deficits (lack of awareness of body position) beginning on Sept. 5. She is alive, and this is the seventh WNV case in California—and the second in Tulare County—in 2022.
GV Wire
Bullard Response to Shooter Hoax Highlights Communication Flaws, Parent Says
Bullard High School should have done a better job of communicating with students, staff, and parents on Wednesday after the school went on lockdown in response to a phone call that shooters were on campus, a parent and a Fresno Unified School Board candidate told GV Wire on Thursday. Marcelino...
GV Wire
Free Pet Adoptions This Weekend at Fresno County and City Shelters
Starting this Friday, the Fresno Humane Animal Services will be waiving all fees for cat and dog adoptions in both Fresno county and city shelters. This is part of a partnership with Best Friends Animal Society who will be sponsoring a national adoption weekend by working with at least 650 other shelters and rescue groups across the country.
GV Wire
Tax-the-Rich Dynamics Are Different This Time
There’s a ditty that captures Californians’ attitudes about taxes: “Don’t tax you, don’t tax me, tax the fellow behind the tree.”. It explains why California voters are usually willing to impose new taxes on the state’s most affluent residents and why the state has, by far, the highest income tax rates of any state, topping out at 13.3%.
Need to install a car seat? Fresno Police is offering free lessons
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In honor of Child Passenger Safety Week taking place September 18-24, the Fresno Police Department will be helping parents and caregivers with installing child safety seats. On September 20, the Fresno PD will have certified child passenger safety technicians available at 2323 Mariposa Mall to check car seat installations. The technicians […]
KMPH.com
Family considering legal action after developmentally disabled daughter left on hot bus
FRESNO, Calif. — The family of Charmaine Tyler is demanding accountability in the form of policies put in place after they learned their loved one was left inside a hot bus during the valley's extreme heatwave on September 6. "There's no checks and balances," said Sabrina Green, the sister...
Active shooter hoaxes prompt lockdowns at 4 California high schools; no threats found
Lancaster High School was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after reports of a person on campus with a gun – a report that was later deemed a hoax. The school, located at 44701 32nd Street, was placed on lockdown around 2 p.m. and aerial video from Sky5 showed a large police presence at the school. Law enforcement […]
iheart.com
This Is Where The “Big One” Will Strike In California, New Study Reveals
Researchers say the Rodgers Creek Fault in Northern California, which runs from the San Pablo Bay north through central Sonoma County, could well become the source of the state’s next major earthquake. The San Francisco Chronicle says the fault is a main strand along the boundary between the North...
Farmers letting crops die amid drought, record heat
Firebaugh, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Central Valley farmers are letting their crops die amid the ongoing drought and record-breaking heat this summer. On Fresno County’s west side, thousands of acres of almond trees are being removed because the water supply isn’t there. Farmer Joe del Bosque says he and his neighbors are sacrificing orchards. Almond trees […]
