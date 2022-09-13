ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

GV Wire

Fresno GOP, Dems on Common Ground in Opposing Local Ballot Measure

In the era of political bitterness, the Fresno County Republican and Democratic parties found something they agree upon — opposition to Measure C. The $7 billion sales tax for county transportation is on the ballot this November for a 30-year renewal (2027-2057). It needs a yes vote from two-thirds of Fresno County voters to pass.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

What are the Top Concerns for Fresno Residents? Survey Says!

After two years in the top spot, worries about the COVID pandemic have been overtaken by other pressing concerns among city of Fresno residents. That’s according to an annual survey from the Fresno County Civic Engagement Table. Housing has now replaced COVID-19 as the top worry among many local...
FRESNO, CA
rtands.com

Another milestone on high-speed rail project in California

The California High-Speed Rail Authority, in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, announced the opening of the Jackson Avenue Grade Separation, the first completed high-speed rail structure in Kings County. The new overcrossing is located between S.R. 43 and Seventh Avenue, south of the city of Hanford. It is 212 ft...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Parents berate VUSD, board members for R-rated event at the Fox

Community members speak out at VUSD meeting over the exposure of material that slipped through the cracks in board approval, allowed individuals to draw their own conclusions from the lack of information. VISALIA– After uproar and pressure from parents ultimately led to the cancellation of an event they found inappropriate,...
VISALIA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

San Joaquin Valley Black Expo returns to Fresno

Fresno, Calif. (KGPE)–This morning organizers of the 2nd annual San Joaquin Valley Black Expo dropped in to share details about this weekend’s event. The event will be held Sept 16-18th at Fresno State’s Craig School of Business and at the Campus Pointe center.
FRESNO, CA
Person
Gavin Newsom
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno bishop ‘saddened’ by Newsom’s new website

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno’s Bishop Joseph Brennan urged Gov. Gavin Newsom to “fight for women” in response to the unveiling of a state-funded abortion website. The State of California launched the site on Tuesday to provide information on abortions for those inside and outside the state. This comes almost three months after the […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Fahrney family parks newest car lot in Visalia

VISALIA – A large Valley car dealership based in Fresno County will park its latest business in Tulare County, where the company began more than 60 years ago. Selma Auto Mall owners Scott and Mike Fahrney have submitted preliminary plans to build a large 5.5-acre used car dealership in the Visalia Auto Plaza north of Highway 198 off Plaza Drive in Visalia. Called Mycarpark.com, with its motto “Where buying a car is like a walk in the park,” the dealership will have parking spaces and a 20,000 square foot showroom to sell 350 pre-owned vehicles. The property is at Neeley Street and West Hillsdale Avenue south of existing new car lots for Lampe Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and BMW of Visalia.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Housing activists ask Fresno for rent control, weatherization

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As Mayor Jerry Dyer participates in a housing study in Vienna, Austria, members of the community in Fresno continue to demand the city takes action to mitigate the affordable housing crisis. “No one’s getting paid more but rent’s continued to rise,” said Karla Martinez, a policy advocate for the Leadership Council […]
FRESNO, CA
horseandrider.com

7th California WNV Case Reported in 2022

On Sept. 12 the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed an unvaccinated yearling Quarter Horse filly in Tulare County tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She presented with ataxia (incoordination) in all four limbs, was falling down, and exhibited proprioceptive deficits (lack of awareness of body position) beginning on Sept. 5. She is alive, and this is the seventh WNV case in California—and the second in Tulare County—in 2022.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Free Pet Adoptions This Weekend at Fresno County and City Shelters

Starting this Friday, the Fresno Humane Animal Services will be waiving all fees for cat and dog adoptions in both Fresno county and city shelters. This is part of a partnership with Best Friends Animal Society who will be sponsoring a national adoption weekend by working with at least 650 other shelters and rescue groups across the country.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Tax-the-Rich Dynamics Are Different This Time

There’s a ditty that captures Californians’ attitudes about taxes: “Don’t tax you, don’t tax me, tax the fellow behind the tree.”. It explains why California voters are usually willing to impose new taxes on the state’s most affluent residents and why the state has, by far, the highest income tax rates of any state, topping out at 13.3%.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Need to install a car seat? Fresno Police is offering free lessons

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In honor of Child Passenger Safety Week taking place September 18-24, the Fresno Police Department will be helping parents and caregivers with installing child safety seats. On September 20, the Fresno PD will have certified child passenger safety technicians available at 2323 Mariposa Mall to check car seat installations. The technicians […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Farmers letting crops die amid drought, record heat

Firebaugh, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Central Valley farmers are letting their crops die amid the ongoing drought and record-breaking heat this summer. On Fresno County’s west side, thousands of acres of almond trees are being removed because the water supply isn’t there. Farmer Joe del Bosque says he and his neighbors are sacrificing orchards. Almond trees […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA

Community Policy