Boston, MA

NECN

Leaders Push Back Against Hate Amid Allegations Against Winthrop Woman

A Massachusetts woman accused of yelling racist slurs at a neighbor and vandalizing their property appeared in court Monday. Angela Foley, 53, of Winthrop, was arraigned in the East Boston Division of Boston Municipal Court. She ducked cameras as reporters asked her about the civil rights violation and property destruction charges she is facing.
WINTHROP, MA
NECN

Boston Prepares to Help Puerto Ricans After Hurricane Fiona

Leaders in Boston and Massachusetts are planning for the possibility of thousands of Puerto Ricans heading to the area for relief after Hurricane Fiona slammed the island. The hurricane began pounding Puerto Rico over the weekend, causing flooding and landslides that ripped apart homes. "We probably will see an influx...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Pair of Natick Twins Joining Hometown's Police Force

A pair of twins from Natick, Massachusetts is joining their hometown's police force, after graduating together from Fitchburg State University's Police Academy. John and Stephen Delehanty graduated from the academy on Friday, and are now being welcomed by the Natick Police Department, who their father is a sergeant for. The Delehanty twins graduated from Natick High School in 2019. Their uncle, Terence Delehanty, is the chief of police in Winthrop, too.
NATICK, MA
NECN

Rhode Island City Council Discusses Potential Removal of Mayor

A Rhode Island city council is holding a special meeting on Monday to discuss the potential removal of the city's mayor, according to NBC affiliate WJAR-TV. Woonsocket's City Council is holding a special emergency meeting to discuss the possible removal of Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, WJAR reported. Councilwoman Denise Sierra filed a complaint against the mayor earlier this month, and claims Mayor Baldelli-Hunt has not executed her duties, and has disregarded actions passed by council, according to WJAR.
WOONSOCKET, RI
NECN

Haverhill Car Dealer Sued by AG Over Alleged Pricing Discrimination

A complaint has been filed by the state attorney general's office against a car dealer in Haverhill, Massachusetts, claiming that it charged Black and Hispanic customers hundreds more dollars for add-ons than it did for "similarly situated" white customers. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced Monday in a news release...
HAVERHILL, MA
NECN

Winthrop Woman Arrested After Alleged Racist Incident

A woman in Winthrop, Massachusetts, is facing civil rights and malicious destruction of property charges after an alleged incident involving vandalism and racist slurs. Angela Foley, 53, was arrested Saturday and is accused of vandalizing her neighbor's vehicle, smashing a neighbor's window and shouting racist slurs, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.
WINTHROP, MA
NECN

2 Decomposed Bodies Found in Home of Former Rhode Island Mayor

Two decomposed bodies were found Monday in the home of a former Rhode Island mayor, according to police. A neighbor reportedly called police around 4 p.m. Monday saying that he hadn't seen the couple who lives in the home on Marian Lane in Woonsocket for about a week and he noticed a strong odor coming from the building, according to NBC News.
WOONSOCKET, RI
NECN

Suffolk Downs Project Lands $150M Loan for 475-Unit Apartment Complex

The HYM Investment Group and its development partners have scored a $150 million construction loan for the Suffolk Downs redevelopment mega-project’s first residential building. The financing is for Amaya, a 475-unit, 415,000-square-foot apartment complex already underway at the one-time horse racing track in East Boston and Revere. Construction work...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Boston Chamber Steps Up Opposition to Ballot Question 1 Surtax

The Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce is stepping up its public opposition to the proposed 4% surtax on income exceeding $1 million, telling the Business Journal the move poses a substantial threat to struggling small-business owners across the state. The chamber, which counts more than 1,200 businesses as members, has...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Cleaning Crew Finds Military Explosive in Newly Sold Mass. Home

Several homes on a Massachusetts street had to be evacuated Monday when a military explosive was found by a cleaning crew, authorities said. The home where the ordnance was found, on Wood Drive in Essex, had been recently sold, according to the Essex Police Department. A crew was cleaning it when the unknown ordnance was found inside.
ESSEX, MA
NECN

2 Boys Armed With Machete, Baseball Bat Rob Convenience Store: Boston Police

Two teenagers were arrested Friday night after they allegedly robbed a convenience store in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood while armed with a machete and baseball bat. Boston police were called to Blanco Market, located at 71 Day Street, around 7:50 p.m. Friday for an armed robbery in progress. Responding officers...
BOSTON, MA

