Leaders Push Back Against Hate Amid Allegations Against Winthrop Woman
A Massachusetts woman accused of yelling racist slurs at a neighbor and vandalizing their property appeared in court Monday. Angela Foley, 53, of Winthrop, was arraigned in the East Boston Division of Boston Municipal Court. She ducked cameras as reporters asked her about the civil rights violation and property destruction charges she is facing.
Boston Prepares to Help Puerto Ricans After Hurricane Fiona
Leaders in Boston and Massachusetts are planning for the possibility of thousands of Puerto Ricans heading to the area for relief after Hurricane Fiona slammed the island. The hurricane began pounding Puerto Rico over the weekend, causing flooding and landslides that ripped apart homes. "We probably will see an influx...
Pair of Natick Twins Joining Hometown's Police Force
A pair of twins from Natick, Massachusetts is joining their hometown's police force, after graduating together from Fitchburg State University's Police Academy. John and Stephen Delehanty graduated from the academy on Friday, and are now being welcomed by the Natick Police Department, who their father is a sergeant for. The Delehanty twins graduated from Natick High School in 2019. Their uncle, Terence Delehanty, is the chief of police in Winthrop, too.
Rhode Island City Council Discusses Potential Removal of Mayor
A Rhode Island city council is holding a special meeting on Monday to discuss the potential removal of the city's mayor, according to NBC affiliate WJAR-TV. Woonsocket's City Council is holding a special emergency meeting to discuss the possible removal of Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, WJAR reported. Councilwoman Denise Sierra filed a complaint against the mayor earlier this month, and claims Mayor Baldelli-Hunt has not executed her duties, and has disregarded actions passed by council, according to WJAR.
INTERACTIVE MAP: Fixing ‘Structurally Deficient' Bridges Will Cost Mass. Billions
Crumbling concrete, exposed rebar, and rusted steel. That’s what pictures from an inspection report obtained through an open records request show on one of the most traveled bridges in the state. Known simply as structure #111, a bridge on the Massachusetts turnpike in Allston is the gateway to Boston.
Neo-Nazi Leader Arrested in Boston Hate Incident to Represent Himself in Court
The leader of a New England-based neo-Nazi group charged in a fight that sprang up around a drag queen story hour in Boston in July appeared in court on Monday and asked to represent himself, authorities said. Christopher Hood, a 23-year-old from Pepperell, Massachusetts, was charged with affray -- fighting...
Haverhill Car Dealer Sued by AG Over Alleged Pricing Discrimination
A complaint has been filed by the state attorney general's office against a car dealer in Haverhill, Massachusetts, claiming that it charged Black and Hispanic customers hundreds more dollars for add-ons than it did for "similarly situated" white customers. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced Monday in a news release...
4 of the Best Restaurants Nationwide Are in New England, New York Times Ranking Says
In The New York Times' annual ranking of 50 best restaurants in the country, two Massachusetts spots are featured as among the greatest nationwide. Neptune Oyster in Boston and Dear Annie in Cambridge have both secured a ranking in this year's list, alongside two other restaurants in New England. "Dishes...
Woman, Daughter Trying to Get Into Boston School Assaulted Officers, DA Says
A mother and daughter trying to get into a Boston school to confront a student last week were arrested on assault charges, officials said Monday. The incident prompted a lockdown at the school. The pair, 31 and 14 years old, assaulted police officers when they tried to get into South...
Winthrop Woman Arrested After Alleged Racist Incident
A woman in Winthrop, Massachusetts, is facing civil rights and malicious destruction of property charges after an alleged incident involving vandalism and racist slurs. Angela Foley, 53, was arrested Saturday and is accused of vandalizing her neighbor's vehicle, smashing a neighbor's window and shouting racist slurs, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.
2 Decomposed Bodies Found in Home of Former Rhode Island Mayor
Two decomposed bodies were found Monday in the home of a former Rhode Island mayor, according to police. A neighbor reportedly called police around 4 p.m. Monday saying that he hadn't seen the couple who lives in the home on Marian Lane in Woonsocket for about a week and he noticed a strong odor coming from the building, according to NBC News.
Groundbreaking Event Tuesday as South Station Redevelopment Project Progresses
Boston city and state officials are set to hold a groundbreaking event Tuesday for the next chapter in the massive redevelopment project going on at South Station, all while highlighting the work that's already been done. The South Station Air Rights development is a multi-phase project that broke ground in...
Suffolk Downs Project Lands $150M Loan for 475-Unit Apartment Complex
The HYM Investment Group and its development partners have scored a $150 million construction loan for the Suffolk Downs redevelopment mega-project’s first residential building. The financing is for Amaya, a 475-unit, 415,000-square-foot apartment complex already underway at the one-time horse racing track in East Boston and Revere. Construction work...
Some Road Changes Made for Orange Line Shutdown to Become Permanent, Mayor Wu Says
Some of the traffic changes put in place by the City of Boston during the Orange Line shutdown to accommodate shuttles and additional traffic will remain in place permanently, city officials announced Tuesday. The MBTA's Orange Line reopened to passenger service Monday, following a 30-day shutdown to address critical maintenance...
Boston Chamber Steps Up Opposition to Ballot Question 1 Surtax
The Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce is stepping up its public opposition to the proposed 4% surtax on income exceeding $1 million, telling the Business Journal the move poses a substantial threat to struggling small-business owners across the state. The chamber, which counts more than 1,200 businesses as members, has...
Cleaning Crew Finds Military Explosive in Newly Sold Mass. Home
Several homes on a Massachusetts street had to be evacuated Monday when a military explosive was found by a cleaning crew, authorities said. The home where the ordnance was found, on Wood Drive in Essex, had been recently sold, according to the Essex Police Department. A crew was cleaning it when the unknown ordnance was found inside.
Sailor From Mass. Who Died at Pearl Harbor to Be Buried at Arlington
The remains of a sailor from Massachusetts who died when the USS Oklahoma was struck by multiple torpedoes during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 are being buried at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday. The interment comes more than 80 years after the attack that drew the U.S....
‘So Far, So Good': MBTA's Orange Line Reopens Following Historic Month-Long Closure
The MBTA's Orange Line officially reopened to passengers Monday morning, after a 30-day closure that officials say allowed crews to replace 14,000 feet of rail and nearly 3,500 feet of track, make repairs to Orange Line stations and eliminate six slow zones. The first Orange Line trains departed Oak Grove...
Invasive Spotted Lanternfly Found in Worcester, Could Impact State's Wine Producers
The City of Worcester is asking its residents to report sightings of an invasive bug that's been detected in town, and is known to attack maples trees, grapes and other plants. The Spotted Lanternfly has recently been detected in Worcester by the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, according to a...
2 Boys Armed With Machete, Baseball Bat Rob Convenience Store: Boston Police
Two teenagers were arrested Friday night after they allegedly robbed a convenience store in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood while armed with a machete and baseball bat. Boston police were called to Blanco Market, located at 71 Day Street, around 7:50 p.m. Friday for an armed robbery in progress. Responding officers...
