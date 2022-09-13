ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Business manager at Tampa private school stole tuition payments from parents, DOJ says

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Department of Justice announced that a Largo man was indicted on charges involving his theft of tuition payments while working at a Tampa private school.

A DOJ release said James John Melis, 53, of Largo “abused his position as business manager at a private school in Tampa” by linking his personal bank account with the school’s PayPal account.

By doing so, Melis would transfer tuition payments from parents to his personal account, according to authorities.

Melis was accused of spending the stolen money on traveling, jewelry and other luxuries.

The DOJ indictment also charged Melis for a mortgage fraud scheme in which he used the identity of another person for loan applications to convince a lender he was a qualified borrower.

“Melis used the personal identification information of another person on loan applications, and prepared and submitted false and fraudulent IRS income tax returns, fictitious satisfactions of mortgages falsely representing that his properties had equity, and lease agreements falsely showing he received substantial rental income,” the DOJ said. “As part of this scheme, Melis used the means of identification of other individuals and forged their signatures on the fictitious satisfactions of mortgage and phony lease agreements submitted to the mortgage lender.”

In 2019, Melis spoke to 8 On Your Side after he was accused of boosting his own paycheck by making changing to his company’s payroll system. The defendant, who worked for Directions for Living at the time, denied the allegations.

The federal indictment said Melis was charged with four counts of wire fraud, two counts of bank fraud, and three counts of aggravated identity theft.

He faces 20 years for each wire fraud count, 30 years for each bank fraud county, and a consecutive sentence of 2 years for the identity theft charges if he is convicted.

The federal government is also seeking a $1.1 million forfeiture from Melis, which is how much he was accused of making from the alleged crimes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

