MLK Bridge to be closed for inspection

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Bridge will be closed to vehicles for about two hours Wednesday morning during an inspection, the Toledo Department of Transportation said.

Starting at 9:30 a.m., traffic will be detoured to the Craig Memorial Bridge via Summit and Front streets. The King is scheduled to reopen at 11:30 a.m.

Related
13abc.com

City of Toledo announces lane restrictions, multiple road closures beginning next week

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced multiple roads will be closed and a lane restriction will be put in place beginning next week. In conjunction with a roadway surface testing install project, the City says it’s necessary to have lane restrictions on Colony Drive between Heatherdowns Blvd. and Treelawn Drive. The lane restrictions are set to begin on Sept. 19 and will remain in place for five days.
TOLEDO, OH
wlen.com

M-156 to Close for Railroad Work Near Ridgeville Road Next Week

Morenci, MI – M-156 just north of Morenci is scheduled to close for railroad work just north of Ridgeville Road next week. The Michigan Department of Transportation said in a news release that the closure will be from 6am next Tuesday through 6pm September 24th. Traffic will be detoured...
MORENCI, MI
sent-trib.com

East Wooster paving scheduled to begin in BG

The East Wooster Street paving project is scheduled to begin on Sept. 22. Crews will be milling and paving East Wooster, from just west of the railroad tracks (at Dairy Queen) to Campbell Hill Road. During this work, one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction with intermittent closure of drive approaches, intersections, and pedestrian crossings.
13abc.com

New roundabout opens in Waterville

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Engineer’s office announced a new roundabout in Waterville is now open. The third new roundabout of the year opened at the intersection of SR 295 (S Berkey Southern Rd) and Neapolis-Waterville Road in Waterville/Providence Township on Tuesday. The office said it was...
WATERVILLE, OH
WTOL 11

Babock Dairy demolition underway in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Demolition began earlier this month at the former Babcock Dairy building in west Toledo. The building at 945 Berdan Ave. caught fire March 15. The Toledo Fire Investigation Unit determined the cause was arson. Firefighters were initially called to the abandoned facility at the intersection of...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Perrysburg man seriously hurt in Five Point Road crash

LIME CITY – A Perrysburg man was seriously injured after his vehicle went off the road Thursday morning in Perrysburg Township. The Bowling Green post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred on Five Point Road east of Lime City Road at approximately 12:22 a.m.
PERRYSBURG, OH
WKHM

Shots Fired in the Area of Withington Stadium Tuesday Afternoon, Forces Lockdown

Due to shots fired in the area of Withington Stadium Tuesday afternoon. The eighth-grade football game between the Middle School at Parkside and Tecumseh went into lockdown. The stadium and surrounding area were put in “shelter in place” mode. The City of Jackson Police Department responded and once they issued an “all clear”, students and players were released to their parents and guardians.
JACKSON, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Motorcycle Driver Killed in Semi Collision

(La Porte County, IN) - A Michigan City man was killed when he drove into the back end of a semi-truck on a motorcycle yesterday afternoon. Timothy Hefner, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to La Porte County Police. Police said the investigation shows the 2006 Kawasaki was...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WTOL 11

Person shot Wednesday night in central Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — At least one person was shot in the 900 block of Blum Street in central Toledo Wednesday night. According to the Toledo Fire Department, at least one person has been transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. The individual's condition is currently unknown. If you...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Perrysburg board: Do the right thing and dump DORA

The Perrysburg School Board is seriously considering allowing school property to be included in the city’s DORA (How DORA and schools can co-exist: Perrysburg school board debates, Sept. 8)? Please explain how this is a positive move for the district. What happened to zero tolerance? What else can we...
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

Fostoria residents: Water tastes like dirt and smells

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - People in Fostoria are complaining about stinky and bad-tasting water. “It smells and it’s terrible,” said Gabriel Ray, the manager of American Table. Ray says the restaurant’s losing sales because of the stinky and bad-tasting water. “If you can’t drink a tea or...
FOSTORIA, OH
thevillagereporter.com

PIONEER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Audit Clears All Questions Of Fraud In Pioneer

COUNCIL HEARS REPORTS … Pioneer Village Council heard monthly report from Police Chief Tim Livengood at the September 12, 2022 council meeting. From left to right around the tables facing the chief are council members Ben Fiser, Bill Turner and Traci Filson, Fiscal Officer Lizzie Kidston, Ma... PLEASE LOGIN...
PIONEER, OH
thevillagereporter.com

New Parklet Around Downtown Square In Bryan

PARKLETS … Bryan has a new parklet around the downtown square. Built by Doug Soards, parklets are public seating platforms that convert curbside parking spaces into vibrant community spaces. Also known as street seats or curbside seating, most parklets have a distinctive design that creates a public gathering space, with greenery, and/or bike racks. Parklets encourage social engagement, drive economic growth, and enhance city aesthetics. This parklet is being brought to downtown Bryan via the partnership between the Bryan Area Foundation Community Impact Committee and the Bryan Development Foundation. Pictured in the new space are: left to right, front row: Ann Spangler, Bryan Development Foundation representative, Teresa Maynard, Kora Brew House and Wine Bar owner, Amy Miller, President/CEO of Bryan Area Foundation. Back row, Doug Soards, builder of the parklet, and Russ Davies, Bryan Development Foundation representative. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
BRYAN, OH
