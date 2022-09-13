ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

MSU President responds to allegations

By Wells Foster, Josh Sanchez
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TDhKa_0hu8buHQ00

UPDATE (14 Sept. 22, 9:00 PM) MSU President Samuel Stanley Jr. responded to allegations claiming he signed false Title IX sexual misconduct reports during an online meeting of the faculty senate Tuesday night.

During the meeting, Stanley said his first priority is the “health and security of the campus community” and said that firing former Broad Dean Sanjay Gupta was within the authority of the provost.

“I was not completely surprised when the provost decision to hold the College of Business dean accountable for failures of leadership related to title IX was controversial with some members of campus. But I was very surprised when the board announced that it was hiring legal counsel to review the decision,” Stanley said.

Provost Teresa Woodruff claimed that Gupta failed to act on a Title IX issue. The provost continued, saying Gupta was aware of how he should have acted during their meeting.

Stanley also addressed a report that an outside investigation requested by the board of trustees found he certified title IX report reviews that may have not been completed by at last one trustee.

“Contrary to information previously provided to me, in June of this year, this June 2022, I was notified that some of our board members may not have actually complied with their part of the state requirement in 2021,” he said.

Faculty senate members were determined to get further transparency from the board. One faculty senator presented a resolution that would “prohibit” the board from firing President Stanley until more information is unearthed.

However, Secretary Tyler Silvestri, said the senate cannot prohibit a board action. The faculty senate then voted to approve a resolution that condemned a lack of transparency between the board and senate. The senate then voted to “strongly discourage” firing President Stanley, as well as to recommend an investigation into the Board of Trustees by the Office of Audit, Risk and Compliance.

“There seems to be an embarrassing lack of competence on the board,” said MSU Faculty Senator Jack Lipton.

Another resolution was passed that called for the senate to formally say it is “disappointed” with the lack of transparency within the board and that the board undergoes professional development within the next 60 days.

One trustee at the meeting said discussions over Stanley’s contract were limited talks of retirement that would run over the course of a year. One faculty member pushed back the resolution and said she applauded the on-going review of Gupta’s ousting.

“Those of us, many of us in the Broad College feel something very egregious has been done to our dean that has put his reputation at risk,” said MSU Faculty Senator Shawnee Vickery.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University President Stanley is speaking out after being accused of signing false Title IX sexual misconduct reports.

“I have faithfully complied with the state of Michigan certification process the last two years and reviewed all of the Title IX reports that were required. Contrary to information previously provided to me, in June of this year, I was notified that some of our board members may not have actually complied with their part of the state requirement,” said MSU President Dr. Samuel L. Stanley.

“We asked for an internal audit and review on the situation, which showed that we could improve the processes by which the reviews were taking place.  An external consultant is helping us improve these processes and keep us in compliance. We have been taking this issue seriously,” Stanley said.

Stanley and other board members are under investigation by an outside law firm hired by the MSU Board of Trustees for allegedly falsely signing the reports.

The investigation aims to discover if board members had reviewed the reports and if Stanley had signed the reports without confirmation they had done so.

State law requires the university president to sign the certification and submit it to the state budget office and the House and Senate fiscal agencies and appropriations subcommittees.

The law requires all Title IX reports to be reviewed by the university president and a board member. The university could see a 10% funding reduction if the form is not submitted by October 1.

Stanley’s supporters say he cannot be faulted for actions made by the board of trustees. His detractors say he holds responsibility. Board members Dianne Byrum and Melanie Foster touted support for Stanley, calling efforts to push Stanley out “misguided.”

Board Trustee Pat O’Keefe, a Republican, told the Detroit News that the board “inadvertently learned that the University may have filed a false and misleading Title IX compliance certificate for 2021 signed by the president.”

According to the Detroit News, O’Keef said an internal audit investigation conducted in August confirmed his “worst fears.”

O’Keef claims that multiple “deficiencies” were discovered and that support for the certification was “non-existent” or “inadequate.” He then goes on to say that there were no plans by the administration to remedy the issues found in the 2021 certification, nor were there any plans to comply with the 2022 certification.

Around the time the board learned about the compliance certificate, former Broad School of Business Dean Sanjay Gupta resigned. O’Keefe called the timing “suspect.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLNS

Judge signs off on fund for U-Michigan doctor’s victims

DETROIT (AP) — A judge on Friday signed off on a fund for more than 1,000 people who said they were sexually assaulted by a University of Michigan doctor, an order that allows victims to start collecting a portion of a $490 million settlement negotiated with the school. “The...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

What’s happening with nurses at Michigan Medicine?

Michigan Medicine has failed to bargain in good faith with its nurses, the University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council alleges. With the union and the University of Michigan at a stalemate after six months of negotiations, 6,200 MNA-UMPNC nurses have worked without a contract since the previous one expired June 30. In that time, the union has organized rallies and created a community petition to call attention to its demands for safer working conditions for nurses.
MICHIGAN STATE
Crain's Detroit Business

MSU documents: Drunk professor at ‘Gatsby Gala' led to business school brouhaha

EAST LANSING — A leader in Michigan State University's business school got drunk at a party for MBA students and may have inappropriately touched at least one while dancing in a sexually suggestive manner, but his boss — then-Dean Sanjay Gupta — did not report the incident as required, investigative records obtained by Crain's show.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Lansing, MI
Education
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
City
East Lansing, MI
WLNS

TN appeal hearings start on denied Hillsdale College charter schools

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee panel has kicked off hearings over whether to let charter schools linked to Hillsdale College open despite rejections from local school boards, a process unfolding in the wake of controversial comments about teachers by Hillsdale’s president. On Wednesday, only advocates for opening the school in Rutherford County, which includes booming suburbs […]
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WILX-TV

Report: MSU President Stanley could be fired

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley could be fired as soon as Tuesday, Sept. 13. The Detroit Free Press has reported the university’s Board of Trustees will fire Stanley if he does not step down by Tuesday. An MSU spokesperson told News 10 that...
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan Advance

Meet the Michigan clerk who breaks down election law to candidates in viral Twitter threads​​

This story is part of a project called Democracy Day, in which newsrooms across the country are shining a light on threats to democracy. Barb Byrum wears a lot of hats: county clerk, hardware store owner and lawyer. In her free time, she also schools misled and conspiratorial political figures in Michigan with zingy, informative […] The post Meet the Michigan clerk who breaks down election law to candidates in viral Twitter threads​​ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Seniors warn about shady mid-Michigan handyman

Winnie Gailey and Carol Hargrove said they needed work done in their homes and after they came across an ad on the Nextdoor app by Joshua Day. They say they thought he'd be a trustworthy hire but now they say he was the total opposite.
LANSING, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sanjay Gupta
Person
Dianne Byrum
WLNS

14 MI counties see “high” COVID rates

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

'Shady as hell': How Michigan's secretive budget benefits developers, donors

Lansing — In 2020, the leaders of a Detroit real estate development firm launched a nonprofit with their eyes on a contaminated riverfront property in Ann Arbor. For the entirety of 2021, the organization raised less than $50,000. But in 2022, state lawmakers decided to chip in $20 million on behalf of Michigan's taxpayers.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu#Title Ix#Linus College#The College Of Business
WLNS

State prisons face employment challenges

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Last week, Michigan Department of Corrections officials said units in the Gus Harrison corrections facility in Adrian would stop operations along with the Michigan Reformatory in Ionia. That means workers from those facilities will be transferred to help fill some of the openings at other facilities. But one corrections officer said […]
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

School cellphone ban proposed by Michigan lawmaker

Freshman Jude Mys listens to music in the hallways to clear his head between classes at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor.Junior Jeffrey James texts throughout the day to check in with his girlfriend, senior Mahli Madrid, and confirm after-school plans.  Senior Aniya Kidd uses her phone during the school day to keep track of assignments her teachers post online.None of that would be permitted under a Michigan House bill that would...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Senate
WLNS

Special Olympics torch run makes its way through Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Special Olympics torch known as the “Flame of Hope” made its way through the Lansing area late last night. It began its journey at the Capitol steps at 11:30 a.m. before moving on to points south. This Michigan law enforcement torch run started in the Copper Harbor in the Upper […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

MSU experts build censor to detect concussions quickly

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Experts at Michigan State University believe a patch could be the answer to diagnosing a concussion the second contact comes. “It’s basically a self-powered censor that we are trying to use to detect concussions,” said MSU professor and expert in electrical and computer engineering, Nelson Sepulveda. Sepulveda says his team […]
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

Jalen Berger’s best game in his college career was a long time coming

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State football’s offense has been humming so far this season, especially after its shutout win over Akron. The 52-0 blowout was the largest victory in Spartan history since 1950. Of MSU’s 206 rushing yards, Jalen Berger was responsible for 107 of them. His three-touchdown performance was a monumental one […]
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy