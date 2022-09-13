Read full article on original website
Related
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 15
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10090, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: OTHER. A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in...
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County School District No. 1 to Join Lawsuit Against State of Wyoming
ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County School District No. 1 will join the Wyoming Education Association and several other districts in its lawsuit recently filed against the State of Wyoming. The SCSD No. 1 Board of Trustees finished its meeting this week with an executive session to discuss the situation...
cowboystatedaily.com
Pronoun Controversy: Teachers Will Not Get Prosecuted In Sweetwater County For ‘Misgendering’ Students
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. “Misgendering” a student in school does not rise to the criminal level, according to a top prosecutor in Wyoming. Dan Erramouspe, Sweetwater County Attorney, told Cowboy State Daily on Wednesday that “misgendering” a child, or calling them pronouns associated with...
oilcity.news
Two Wyoming schools named Blue Ribbon Schools by national education department
CASPER, Wyo. — Two Wyoming schools are among the 297 nationwide recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education on Friday. Washington Elementary School in Green River and Henry A. Coffeen Elementary School in Sheridan are the schools named in the 2022 cohort. “Blue Ribbon...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cowboystatedaily.com
Sweetwater School Board Defends Teachers Hiding Students’ Transgender Status From Parents
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Wyoming school board on Monday defended its teachers’ ability to hide students’ transgender identities a secret from parents, if the school believes student safety is in question. The school board’s attorney also told the public that it is...
Wyoming Police Asking for Help Finding Missing Girl
Police in Rock Springs are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 16-year-old Utah girl now believed to possibly be in Wyoming. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, 16-year-old Sabryna Savas was last seen in Salt Lake City on December 13, 2021.
coloradosun.com
In Wyoming, Flaming Gorge Reservoir’s water recedes as Colorado River Basin contends with drought
Tony Valdez wasn’t worried about being left high and dry when he bought Buckboard Marina three years ago, but that’s changed with the receding waters of Flaming Gorge Reservoir. This year, he has already dredged 10 feet so boats could still use the marina. Now, with Flaming Gorge...
sweetwaternow.com
PHOTOS: Rock Springs High School Celebrates 2022 Homecoming
It’s Homecoming Week at Rock Springs High School and activities are well underway. The school and community celebrated the annual Homecoming parade this afternoon with teams, clubs, floats and a wide variety of performances from band to cheer to dance taking place along James Drive and down Broadway Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cowboystatedaily.com
Gordon: Wamsutter, Wyoming Is Ground Zero For Hydrogen Power; Williams To Invest $300 Million
WAMSUTTER — Hydrogen is getting some attention in Wyoming. A new initiative by Williams, an energy company that handles about a third of the natural gas in America, is researching into producing hydrogen production as a clean energy source, and it’s using its existing infrastructure in Wamsutter in Sweetwater County for this research.
Comments / 0