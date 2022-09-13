ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Springs, WY

sweetwaternow.com

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 15

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10090, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: OTHER. A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Pronoun Controversy: Teachers Will Not Get Prosecuted In Sweetwater County For ‘Misgendering’ Students

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. “Misgendering” a student in school does not rise to the criminal level, according to a top prosecutor in Wyoming. Dan Erramouspe, Sweetwater County Attorney, told Cowboy State Daily on Wednesday that “misgendering” a child, or calling them pronouns associated with...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Two Wyoming schools named Blue Ribbon Schools by national education department

CASPER, Wyo. — Two Wyoming schools are among the 297 nationwide recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education on Friday. Washington Elementary School in Green River and Henry A. Coffeen Elementary School in Sheridan are the schools named in the 2022 cohort. “Blue Ribbon...
Rock Springs, WY
Casper, WY
Rock Springs, WY
Wyoming Crime & Safety
K2 Radio

Wyoming Police Asking for Help Finding Missing Girl

Police in Rock Springs are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 16-year-old Utah girl now believed to possibly be in Wyoming. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, 16-year-old Sabryna Savas was last seen in Salt Lake City on December 13, 2021.
sweetwaternow.com

PHOTOS: Rock Springs High School Celebrates 2022 Homecoming

It’s Homecoming Week at Rock Springs High School and activities are well underway. The school and community celebrated the annual Homecoming parade this afternoon with teams, clubs, floats and a wide variety of performances from band to cheer to dance taking place along James Drive and down Broadway Street.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
