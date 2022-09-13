Read full article on original website
'Cleveland could hate me after next game': Browns rookie Cade York staying in the moment
BEREA — There's confidence of an NFL player. Then there's confidence of an NFL kicker knowing when you're lining up to try the longest field goal of your life, in your debut and with the game on the line, that you're going to make the kick. The latter is the kind of confidence...
Jets-Browns: 6 prop bets for Sunday's game
The New York Jets (0-1) will face the Cleveland Browns (1-0) in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. New York is a 6.5-point road underdog against Cleveland, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Jets Wire presents six proposition bets for Sunday’s Jets-Browns game.
Perrion Winfrey not at practice, back in Cleveland Browns doghouse
He is just a rookie, and it is only Week 2, but Perrion Winfrey cannot seem to stay out of the doghouse and stay on the field for the Cleveland Browns. At his press conference today, head coach Kevin Stefanski has stated that Winfrey was not at practice today due to a discipline issue, and would not say whether or not he will see the field against the New York Jets.
Jennifer Ilgauskas, wife of Cleveland Cavaliers legend Zydrunas Ilgauskas, dies at 50
Jennifer Ilgauskas, wife of former Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas, passed away at the age of 50, according the website of Zeis-McGreevey Funeral Homes and Berry-McGreevey-Martens Funeral Homes. Jennifer Ilgauskas, nee Shafer, was a mother of two sons, Deividas and Povilas, with the former Cavs center. Zydrunas Ilgauskas was drafted in 1996 and played...
No, the Cleveland Cavaliers need to avoid this washed up star
The Cleveland Cavaliers have a pretty solid lineup and don’t need an aging star. The only players who should be pursued by the Cleveland Cavaliers are guys who can contribute to some degree to the new era of championship expectations. Guys like Donovan Mitchell make sense because they’re in the same timeline as the rest of the squad. Guys like Bojan Bogdonovich, and Jimmy Butler make sense as potential targets due to their elite ability or dynamic fit.
Film Room: Cleveland Browns get massive leap from James Hudson
The Cleveland Browns are about to enter into their Week 2 matchup against the New York Jets on the heels of a Week 1 victory over the Carolina Panthers and former quarterback Baker Mayfield. Before we completely turn the page over, right tackle James Hudson deserves some praise for his performance.
The Cleveland Cavaliers should call the Utah Jazz back
Bojan Bogdanovic would look very good in Cleveland Cavalier colors. The Cleveland Cavaliers are on the cusp of being genuine NBA Championship contenders, but it feels like they are just one move away. This team is built to win now and in the future but to win now, they may need to give up a piece or two of that future.
Myles Garrett has funny take on Browns’ new midfield logo
The Cleveland Browns have an unconventional new logo at midfield for the 2022 season, and Myles Garrett has some mixed feelings about it. The Browns let their fans vote on which logo should be painted at midfield of FirstEnergy Stadium. The voters selected “Brownie the Elf,” the team’s primary logo from 1948-1969, and the organization previewed the finished product earlier in the week.
Perrion Winfrey In Browns’ Dawghouse; Won’t Play Sunday
Fourth-round draft pick Perrion Winfrey was not at the Cleveland Browns‘ practice Friday for disciplinary reasons. Head coach Kevin Stefanski and defensive captain Myles Garrett verified the reason for his absence without providing details. Stefanski did not initially say Winfrey would miss Sunday’s home opener against the Jets.
Cleveland Browns: Jets HC Robert Saleh hilariously describes Myles Garrett
Myles Garrett will be in the news quite a bit leading up to the matchup between the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets. First it was his own position coach Chris Kiffin who commented on how locked in Garrett was, and now the opposing head coach even recognizes the player he is going against.
Browns head coach Kevin Stafanski knows the challenge the Jets’ front seven poses against the run
The Cleveland Browns showed their potential on the NFL’s opening weekend with a resounding win over the Carolina Panthers. Their two-point victory showed the improvement that the team desperately needed after a disappointing 2021 season, and should have the Browns in a position to make some noise in the AFC North this year.
Jacoby Brissett is who we thought he was, and that's good news for the Browns
Calling a QB a "game manager" has a negative connotation. Few teams have a backup QB they trust to guide them for a significant amount of time. It's not an easy thing to do. We see at least one team lose their starting QB every year and immediately panic. The speculation about trades and/or free agent signings starts immediately.
Rendering of Cleveland Cavaliers “Land” jersey shows just how terrible it will be
The Cleveland Cavaliers finally took an “L” this offseason if these City jerseys are correct. The Cleveland Cavaliers have won the offseason. That’s not even a doubt. They had a great-looking draft on paper, they signed the key free agent they needed and wanted in Ricky Rubio, and then they went out and got Donovan Mitchell for next to nothing.
