ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Perrion Winfrey not at practice, back in Cleveland Browns doghouse

He is just a rookie, and it is only Week 2, but Perrion Winfrey cannot seem to stay out of the doghouse and stay on the field for the Cleveland Browns. At his press conference today, head coach Kevin Stefanski has stated that Winfrey was not at practice today due to a discipline issue, and would not say whether or not he will see the field against the New York Jets.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
FanSided

No, the Cleveland Cavaliers need to avoid this washed up star

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a pretty solid lineup and don’t need an aging star. The only players who should be pursued by the Cleveland Cavaliers are guys who can contribute to some degree to the new era of championship expectations. Guys like Donovan Mitchell make sense because they’re in the same timeline as the rest of the squad. Guys like Bojan Bogdonovich, and Jimmy Butler make sense as potential targets due to their elite ability or dynamic fit.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

The Cleveland Cavaliers should call the Utah Jazz back

Bojan Bogdanovic would look very good in Cleveland Cavalier colors. The Cleveland Cavaliers are on the cusp of being genuine NBA Championship contenders, but it feels like they are just one move away. This team is built to win now and in the future but to win now, they may need to give up a piece or two of that future.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Myles Garrett has funny take on Browns’ new midfield logo

The Cleveland Browns have an unconventional new logo at midfield for the 2022 season, and Myles Garrett has some mixed feelings about it. The Browns let their fans vote on which logo should be painted at midfield of FirstEnergy Stadium. The voters selected “Brownie the Elf,” the team’s primary logo from 1948-1969, and the organization previewed the finished product earlier in the week.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#Elf#American Football
brownsnation.com

Perrion Winfrey In Browns’ Dawghouse; Won’t Play Sunday

Fourth-round draft pick Perrion Winfrey was not at the Cleveland Browns‘ practice Friday for disciplinary reasons. Head coach Kevin Stefanski and defensive captain Myles Garrett verified the reason for his absence without providing details. Stefanski did not initially say Winfrey would miss Sunday’s home opener against the Jets.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy