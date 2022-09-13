City Council holds wide-ranging discussion on crime, wants Highway Patrol support

Memphis City Council members approved a resolution Tuesday, Sept. 13, calling on the Tennessee Highway Patrol to send at least 50 more troopers to the city for at least six weeks to assist Memphis Police officers.

The vote topped a day of discussion of the city’s violent crime problem that included:

A call for Memphis Police to at least consider seeking funding for its own forensics center to process rape kits and other DNA evidence rather than relying on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation lab.

A delay by council member Rhonda Logan in voting on her companion resolution urging police to more strictly enforce local curfew laws for minors.

Some kind of comprehensive review by the Memphis-Shelby Crime Commission of local criminal justice that crosses jurisdictional lines to include courts, corrections and county as well as city government.

Calls for a possible end to the 1978 consent decree that forbids the MPD from conducting “political surveillance” although Police Chief Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis said social media monitoring during last week’s violence didn’t violate the decree, in her opinion.

The idea of monitoring criminal justice statistics beyond police crime statistics to include plea deals in court, bond amounts and other outcomes beyond a report of a crime or an arrest.

Better coordination of cameras in public places that tie into the MPD’s Real Time Crime Center for immediate response instead of reviewing video of an incident after the fact.

More accountability by parents for the actions of their children.

And some kind of mass digital messaging to the public similar to an Amber Alert for missing children. Davis said the police department has been reviewing the use of the “Code Red” system for that messaging as part of the police department’s 9-1-1 system.

The council discussion marked a change from past council discussions that have tended to be about increasing the size of the police department ranks. This time, council members either debated immediate steps to stem a surge in crime or longer-term approaches to get at the root causes of crime.

Logan led a 2021 city ad hoc committee that built a consensus between the council and Mayor Jim Strickland for a goal of a police force of 2,500.

Davis put the police ranks at 1,932 as of Tuesday with 96 recruits in the police academy who are past the halfway point of training with eight weeks to go.

Davis told the council her hope is the police department will number more than 2,000 officers by New Year’s Day even taking into account retirements and similar attrition.

“Wednesday night was nothing short of a terrorist attack,” council member Frank Colvett said of the Sept. 7 crime spree that left three dead and three more wounded, allegedly by Ezekiel Kelly.

“To say that we just need more police officers is just part of the solution,” said Colvett, who in the past has been a vocal advocate for a show of force by a larger police department.

Colvett mentioned an ad hoc committee similar to what Shelby County Commissioner Mick Wright proposed Monday. The commission will vote on the proposal later this month.

Wright, listening in to Monday’s council discussion, tweeted later that he is willing to work with the council.

“We can walk and chew gum at the same time,” Colvett said. “There is a broader social question. And I don’t know that we have ever done … a comprehensive review — not just of the MPD, but of the social issues surrounding all of this.”

“That’s the first time I’ve heard that from you,” council chairman Martavius Jones told Colvett later in the committee discussion. “This is going to be a long discussion that we are having. It’s a total discussion that we have to have.”

Meanwhile, Jones raised the possibility of Memphis Police seeking city funding to bypass the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and do its own forensics testing including DNA and rape kit testing.

“If we are the county that is sending the most to the state, we would have a little bit more control over this if we brought this in house,” he said.

“Ideally, yes,” Davis replied. “Ideally it would be the perfect solution to have our own dedicated type of center. However, I know this is beyond the scope of what I could ask for.”

Jones encouraged Davis to get a cost estimate and ask the council for the funding anyway.

“I’ve provided pushback on the number of officers,” Jones said of his questioning of what is the right size for the police force. “But I wouldn’t provide any pushback on this.”

The Memphis Police Department had a DNA sample and other information that ultimately connected Cleotha Abston to a rape before the Sept. 2 abduction and murder of Eliza Fletcher, with which Abston is charged.

The DNA results matching Abston were identified after Fletcher’s death — 11 months after the rape. TBI officials have said Memphis Police didn’t notify them that the testing was a priority.

Jones and Davis said every request for such testing is a priority.

Council member Chase Carlisle encouraged Logan to be more specific in her resolution requesting help from the state in terms of more state troopers — with a friendly amendment adding a number of troopers and how long the increased presence should be available to assist Memphis police.

Colvett questioned whether the 1978 consent decree about political surveillance hindered police from following the social media postings of Kelly, the suspect charged in the Sept. 7 shooting spree in several locations across the city in a 24-hour period.

“Nobody wants a police state and nobody wants big brother,” Colvett said. “But at the end of the day, we are charged with keeping Memphis safe.”

Davis said the social media monitoring of Kelly’s threats and later threats by others was “critical” in how police handled both situations.

“At the time, I think this particular incident fit within the confines of yes, we are able to monitor social media for this event,’ she said. “I believe our consent decree is specific to First Amendment monitoring.”

But Davis said there is “ambiguity” among police officers and told the council she is considering forming a “social media unit” within the department to “manage our work and not violate our consent decree but free our hands to be able to do our critical work in the middle of a crisis like we saw last week.”

Council member Teri Dockery called for a “mandate” to hold parents accountable for the actions of their children.

“They should not be running the city,” she said of children and young adults in trouble. “And based on the last week, they are moving in a way which is not safe. Every parent should be held accountable if that child is under the age of 18.”

But Logan delayed her call for enforcement of the city curfew on children after police brass said they have no place to take children out past curfew and that officers who stop children after curfew have to wait for parents or guardians to come pick up their child.

“This is not a time to lay down and accept what we have become,” council member Ford Canale said. “But it is a time to stand up, lock arms and fight this together. … This goes back to victims that were weeks and months ago. We are trying to right wrongs that were committed to them as well.”

Canale suggested “a group or committee that watches from when an arrest is made to see what the outcome of criminal cases is” from bail to release from prison. He said he would have a specific proposal later.

Canale also called for more work on the reentry of offenders as they are released from prison.

“Even with truth in sentencing for some of these, there is a time when that person is going to get out of jail,” he said. “What can we do, how can we bolster that program to help those people figure out a way to navigate life.”

City Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowen also told the council Tuesday the city’s violence intervention unit is now starting to contact those involved in shootings or who are likely to retaliate to counsel them against continuing the cycle of violence.

The intervention unit is still working on getting the trained intervention teams at Regional One Health but already has agreements for street teams that work with police at and around crime scenes and a team at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

The intervention program recently made contact with 40 individuals related to shooting incidents seeking to talk and meet with them, McGowen said.

“We are at the point where we are up and running and should start seeing results,” McGowen said.