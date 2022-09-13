ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker County, FL

ACLU Targets Conditions At Florida Immigrant Facility

By News Service Of Florida
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10lgGy_0hu8QrJ600

Alleging physical abuse and poor medical treatment, the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida and other groups Tuesday called for the end of an agreement that houses immigrants at a detention facility run by the Baker County Sheriff’s Office.

The groups sent a 22-page complaint to officials at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that, in part, called for ending what is known as an Intergovernmental Service Agreement between U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Baker County.

“There is extensive evidence that Baker cannot safely care for detained immigrants and people continue to suffer as these conditions continue,” the complaint said. “This evidence is growing by the day as more and more complaints come in about abuse and very poor conditions at Baker.”

In the news: Florida Appeals Court Weighs COVID-19 Data Fight

The complaint was the latest move by the ACLU and other groups that allege immigrants have been mistreated while housed at the North Florida facility. “At minimum, we ask that your offices conduct a comprehensive investigation of the abuses at Baker through unannounced inspections, interviews with detained individuals, and a thorough review of medical records, video surveillance footage, and any other evidence relevant to the complaints raised in this letter,” the complaint said, addressing Department of Homeland Security officials.

In an interview last month with the Jacksonville television station WJXT, Baker County Sheriff Scotty Rhoden disputed the allegations of mistreating detainees.

“Those are just lies because we take it seriously here at the Baker County Sheriff’s Office to treat people the way they should be treated at all times,” he told the station.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 4

libs are hypocrites
3d ago

if only the ACLU & Democrats cared half as much about law abiding, legal citizens as they did criminals and illegal aliens we would be a safe country

Reply(1)
7
Annie Ann
3d ago

Why should illegals be more comfortable then our homeless? Take care of our legal citizens before you worry about those that are not legal citizens.

Reply
3
Related
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Juvenile Solitary Confinement Case Ends

A federal judge has dismissed a long-running lawsuit challenging the use of solitary confinement in Florida juvenile-justice facilities. U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle on Thursday issued an order dismissing the case after attorneys for the plaintiffs and the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice reached an
FLORIDA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

The FBI List of 10 Most Dangerous Public Places in the U.S.

The annual list of dangerous public places has been largely consistent year-to-year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:FBI.gov, CSPDailyNews.com, and Wikipedia.org.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
County
Baker County, FL
Baker County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Florida#Immigrants#Florida Appeals Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ACLU
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Free Press - TFP

Lakeland Kona Ice Owner Among Three Men Arrested On Human Trafficking Charges

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three men for Human Trafficking after a week-long undercover operation.  On September 12, 2022, Human Trafficking Squad detectives began an undercover operation within parts of Hillsborough County. Their goal was to identify individuals that exploit children for commercial
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
135K+
Followers
18K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy