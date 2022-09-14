ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lizzo Took A Selfie With So Many Famous People At The Emmys And I Love That For Her And Us

By Lauren Yapalater
 3 days ago

Last night at the Emmys, Lizzo won for Outstanding Competition Program, for her show Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

Now she's halfway to an EGOT.

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

And while Lizzo on her own is more than anything anyone could ever ask for...

Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

...she spent the night getting selfies with other famous people, and I'm literaallyyyyyy obsessed.

Obvi she got one with Zendaya.

And Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Anddd Quinta Brunson.

There was also this one with Steve Martin and Martin Short.

And this-a one with Seth Rogen, John Oliver, and Trevor Noah.

For some reason Michael Keaton is in the mix, which I love for both of them.

And Lorne Michaels got a pic too.

Geena Davis was a chosen one.

And Pete Davidson was too.

But possibly the best one was the pic she took with Jennifer Coolidge.

Annnnnd the video that came with it.

Absolutely perfect.

Legally Blonde / MGM

I love Lizzo, and I thank her for her service. BYE.

