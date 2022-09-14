Lizzo Took A Selfie With So Many Famous People At The Emmys And I Love That For Her And Us
Last night at the Emmys, Lizzo won for Outstanding Competition Program, for her show Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.
Now she's halfway to an EGOT.
And while Lizzo on her own is more than anything anyone could ever ask for...
...she spent the night getting selfies with other famous people, and I'm literaallyyyyyy obsessed.
Obvi she got one with Zendaya.
And Sheryl Lee Ralph.
Anddd Quinta Brunson.
There was also this one with Steve Martin and Martin Short.
And this-a one with Seth Rogen, John Oliver, and Trevor Noah.
For some reason Michael Keaton is in the mix, which I love for both of them.
And Lorne Michaels got a pic too.
Geena Davis was a chosen one.
And Pete Davidson was too.
But possibly the best one was the pic she took with Jennifer Coolidge.
Annnnnd the video that came with it.
Absolutely perfect.Legally Blonde / MGM
I love Lizzo, and I thank her for her service. BYE.
- Black Women Had A Historic Emmy Night, And I Can't Help But Yell, "It's About Damn Time" Morgan Murrell · Sept. 13, 2022
- In Case You Missed It, Here Are All The Biggest Winners From The 2022 Emmy Awards Nora Dominick · Sept. 13, 2022
- Jennifer Coolidge Is About To Go Viral For Her Hilarious Answer About "Shooting Her Shot" At The Emmys Matt Stopera · Sept. 13, 2022
Comments / 0