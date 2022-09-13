ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Cobb eyeing challenge to legislature in bid to save Richardson's seat

By , criggall
Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago
Lisa Cupid

Cobb County’s government is looking to challenge the General Assembly in a bid to save the political future of Commissioner Jerica Richardson.

Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said the county plans to invoke its “home rule” powers under the Georgia constitution, and fight the Republican-sponsored county commission map which might bring Richardson’s tenure to a premature end.

“There’ll be more coming out about it very soon,” Chairwoman Lisa Cupid told the MDJ Tuesday. “…We will certainly be doing what we can to address the redrawing of the maps that will result in her … residence being in District 3.

“We are looking to home rule to address the redrawing of the districts that … may be perhaps the first time in our state’s history where we see somebody being drawn out of their seat while they’re serving,” Cupid said.

Commissioner Keli Gambrill likewise said she spoke with County Attorney Bill Rowling over the weekend about the county making a home rule challenge.

District 2’s Richardson, elected in 2020, was drawn out of her district this year by a Republican-sponsored Cobb commission district map. The redrawing threatened to end her time in office prematurely when the maps take effect, though her term runs through 2024.

Richardson moved her home from the heart of her district to its edge in northeast Cobb months prior to redistricting, and Republicans argued she’d effectively moved herself out of office. Democrats, meanwhile, protested Richardson had been targeted for removal from office. The map was passed along party lines and signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp.

As Cupid alluded to, legal observers said the drawing out of an elected official mid-term was unprecedented. Stuart Morelli, an attorney for the General Assembly, said he was “unaware of there being any very good case law over the past 50 years or so” to indicate what might happen to Richardson.

Cupid declined to elaborate on what the county’s strategy would be, and Richardson would neither confirm nor deny that any plans were in the works. Gambrill, however, said the county planned to file a legal notice in the MDJ this week announcing its intentions (no notice had been received by the MDJ as of press time).

Georgia’s constitution affords local governments a series of “home rule” powers which are designed to defend against state overreach, and cannot be superseded by the General Assembly.

Among those powers are the right to amend or repeal local legislation — such as a county commission map — by adopting a resolution at two consecutive county commission meetings. Such a resolution must be advertised in the local legal organ “once a week for three weeks within a period of 60 days immediately preceding its final adoption.”

Whether such a pathway would be legally feasible remains to be seen. For one, the Cobb map was treated throughout the legislative session as a general, rather than local bill, in order to bypass majority approval by Cobb’s legislative delegation.

Not for the first time throughout the Richardson saga, Charles Bullock — a University of Georgia political science professor who specializes in redistricting — said the move would be unprecedented.

“I have not heard of that happening. That doesn’t mean it hasn’t, but I’ve never heard of that,” said Bullock. “It may well be a case of the first instance … because usually, the legislature takes into consideration what the county wants, so you don’t have a need to make that kind of change.”

State Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, filed a rival, Democrat-sponsored map this year which would have preserved Richardson’s seat but was moot after the Republican version became law. Allen called the county’s home rule challenge an “interesting approach,” but said he and the Cobb legislative delegation hadn’t been briefed on the details of the plan, and didn’t know if the county planned to try and use his map.

“This would be establishing a completely different precedent,” said Allen. “…I think at the end of the day it’s going to have to be sorted out by the courts, but I applaud the county and the effort to right a wrong.”

Gambrill, meanwhile, argued the county has “no standing” for a challenge.

“The county does not have the constitutional powers to define our boundaries. Those are defined by the state. The state also has the authority to create our districts. No county within the state of Georgia has the ability to draw their own district lines,” she said.

Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, meanwhile, did not comment directly on the home rule challenge, saying only, “I am focused on winning re-election November 8th.”

COBB COUNTY, GA
