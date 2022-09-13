Cobb schools celebrates 2022 retirees

The Cobb County School District hosted a luncheon for its 2022 retirees Tuesday at Roswell Street Baptist Church. Hunter Riggall

MARIETTA — For the second time in as many months, the Cobb County School District hosted recent retirees Tuesday, thanking them for their years of service to the district.

The district annually honors its retiring staff with a luncheon at Roswell Street Baptist Church. But in 2020 and 2021, the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In August, Superintendent Chris Ragsdale and the Cobb school board invited those retirees back to be recognized, and on Tuesday, the district held another banquet to honor the 165 former staff who retired in 2022.

This year’s retirees have a combined 3,673 years of experience with the district. Here is the list of Cobb schools retirees from 2022, accompanied by the number of years they served the district:

Rebecca Adams 14

Stephani Aldridge-Duff 30

Catherine Allison 22

Shane Amos 36

Melanie Anderson 20

DeAnna Angle 29

Sandra Aufderheide 23

Debra Auzenne 15

Jeannie Balentine 29

Julia Barton 21

Karen Beaulieu 15

Virginia Billings 24

Jodi Bitler 26

Mimi Bogale 20

Christine Bolt 25

Susan Braddy 30

Dora Brown 33

Deborah Brown-Bell 17

Deborah Bryant 15

Donna Caruso 5

Teresa Cheatham 19

Karen Ciotti 27

Marvin Clark 14

Syneta Clarke 30

Bonni Coburn 20

Lauri Cook 22

Linda Cook 9

Lori Cotton 27

Diane Crozier 23

Bernard Cureton 16

Elizabeth Curtis 24

Keith Davis 19

Sharon De Cormier 21

Emelia Dent 30

Robert DuBois 20

Barbara Eklund 32

Kathy Ellis 33

Valerie Etheridge 20

Cheryl Evans 19

Dana Evans 20

Keith Fitzgerald 20

Joanne Fleming 24

Thomas Flugum 27

Joseph Friedrich 15

Julia Garcia 23

Dreina Gary-Robinson 20

Gail Gigantino 20

Robin Glover 31

Donna Green 24

Karen Greenfield 22

Risa Groll 15

Sherry Grove 13

Clifford Gwyn 12

Steven Haar 13

Catherine Hackney 16

Vickie Hall 16

Annette Hansard 53

Delores Hardiman 9

Laura Hawes 26

Janet Hawkins-Phillips 34

Donna Hayes 26

Mary Elizabeth Hedrick 30

Karen Heiges 17

Dawn Highsmith 16

Amanda Hill 25

Thomas Holst 14

Edward Hunker 16

Mary Hunt 24

Jane Hutcherson 34

Lisa Jackson 23

Kathy Jacoutot 17

Shekesha Jefferson 1

Karen Johnson 16

Katherine Johnson 31

Teresa Johnson 23

Clift Jones 15

Sharon Keilhauer 21

Mary Kelso 20

Julie Kemp 20

Joan Kiger 33

Billie Jo Krause 22

Pamela Lasseter 23

Patrice Lawson 21

Donald Ledford 14

Pamela Leonard 28

Venicia Long 31

Margaret LoSchiavo 11

Laura Lotterman-Richards 18

Elisabeth Manguno 28

Mary Martin 20

Dana Matte 27

Sheila McAllister 25

Murl McCoy 17

Robin McDaniel 19

Marsha McNatt 20

Pamela McNeill 23

Laura Meyer 35

Bramlett Micklow 26

Cynthia Moore 29

Rebecca Muller 44

Helen Nguyen 30

Richard Norman 16

Richard Oria 25

Mary Ortland 18

Melissa Palmer 15

Victoria Patrick 26

Grace Perry 16

Ruth Pfeifer 34

Deborah Pike 32

Lori Pinderski 14

Giselda Poirier 17

Katherine Porter 27

Linda Quinn 23

William Riggs 13

Pamela Riley 23

Angie Roberts 22

Patricia Rolleston 17

Hayley Rosenthal 29

Brenda Roth 22

Terri Sabo 30

Wichitra Sanguansri 19

Lynn Scales 33

Lori Schulman 21

Amy Scott 22

Betty Sears 20

Judith Seldon 18

Sean Shelton 15

Ilene Smith 24

Martha Ann Smith 24

Robin Smith 30

Shirley Ann Smith 29

Valerie Smith 18

Darcy Snelling 21

Donna Snow-Macie 22

Amy Soto 23

Cynthia Starke-Jones 13

Linda Stephens 25

Duane Sterling 18

Deborah Stinchcomb 33

Robert Strong 30

Betty Stroup 43

Laura Thomas 20

Renee Trice 15

Megann Tuck 29

Brenda Turner 11

Wendy Vaughn 11

Cheryl Wagnon 28

Robin Waibel 28

LaTanya Walker 11

Eve Wall 22

Cassandra Wallace 46

Donna Wallace 20

Wanda Wardrop 35

Clarence Webb 10

Rhonda Webb 26

Cynthia White 15

Trecie Wiggins 31

Kimberly Wilkes 8

Carmen Williams 15

Marshall Williams 18

Oneida Williams 21

Paul Williams Jr. 40

Karen Wiseman 15

Peggy Woods 17

David Wynn 17