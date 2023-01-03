23 ways to get hygge with it in Asheville, NC
Are you familiar with hygge ? The Danish word roughly translates to “ warm coziness ” and has been a design and health + wellness trend in the US for a few years now. With an emphasis on “enjoying the little things ” like comfy clothes, warm socks + blankets , and steamy mugs of tea, it’s easy to see its appeal.
Pro tip : it’s pronounced “hoo-gah . ” Keeping that in mind, here are 23 ways to get hygge with it locally this year.
1. Enjoy some hot chocolate . We love the maple + smoked salt liquid truffle from French Broad Chocolate (10 S. Pack Sq.) and the Nutella hot chocolate from 10th Muse Comfort Food (1475 Patton Ave.)
2 . Hit the road and revel in the lovely sights , because we live in an outrageously gorgeous place.
3. Take a nice hot bath . Make it even better by tossing in a fizzy, therapeutic bath bomb from Franny’s Farmacy .
4. Light a candle . We particularly like the hand-poured, small-batch , soy-based ones from Elder & Co ., who donate a portion of their proceeds to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy .
5. Live out your lavish lifestyle fantasy with a visit to the largest private residence in the country , the luxe Biltmore Estate .
6. Cook something amazing, preferably something indulgent that takes a while to prepare, like soup, stew, or lasagna . Not sure where to start? Consider a cooking class from The Asheville Kitchen , whose offerings range from French macarons to dim sum.
7. Get outside, breathe in the fresh air, and learn how to identify edible plants in the woods with a foraging tour from No Taste Like Home .
8. Wear comfortable, non-restrictive clothing . We are especially fond of the offerings from Spiritex + Hazel Twenty .
9. Marvel at the majesty of nature when you catch a sunrise or sunset .
10. Take a nap . Hit up Nest Organics for all your bedding needs.
11. Snuggle up with a locally-penned book . Need some recs? Check out our list of local books .
12. Have a picnic . Too cold outside? Do what Editor Brook used to do with her daughter when she was tiny: have a floor picnic . It’s exactly like it sounds — spread a blanket, set out some food + napkins, and enjoy a leisurely meal on the floor . And if you don’t want to prepare it yourself, let the folks at Asheville Picnic Company or the Rhu do the work for you.
13. Boost your health + happiness with a physical group outdoor activity like yoga , through Asheville Wellness Tours .
14. Get an art fix . Whether you want to saunter around Blue Spiral 1 + Haen Gallery or take in an exhibit from Asheville Art Museum or Center for Craft , art is a powerful way to experience the slow-paced comfort of hygge.
15. Catch a movie from Grail Moviehouse . Don’t forget the Poppy’s Popcorn .
16. Admire our feathered friends at the tranquil Beaver Lake Bird Sanctuary .
17. Don’t let chilly temps stop you from enjoying an al fresco meal — check out the city’s eateries with outdoor heaters .
18. Relax and listen to a local podcast . Check out our favorites .
19. Recharge at the Asheville Salt Cave .
20. Meander through a used bookstore . Yes, we love our local independent booksellers that traffic in new titles, but there’s a sense of adventure at used bookstores, where you never know what you’ll find. We’re especially fond of Downtown Books & News and Mr. K’s Used Books .
21. Share your love with a furry friend by volunteering at an animal shelter, like Brother Wolf Animal Rescue or the Asheville Humane Society .
22. Fuel up for winter with some of the city’s best soul-soothing soups .
23. Revel in the verdant goodness of plants at Asheville’s best indoor plant shops . And bring some home while you’re at it.
