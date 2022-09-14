33 TV Shows And Acting Performances That Shockingly Never Won An Emmy But Should Have

Related
Steven Levitan Talks ‘Reboot,’ Navigating the Boundaries of Comedy and Whether He’d Revive ‘Modern Family’
Steven Levitan is a veteran of the American sitcom, starting his career on long-running multi-cam “Wings,” creating NBC’s “Just Shoot Me!,” and co-parenting “Modern Family,” which won the Emmy for outstanding comedy series five years in a row. On his latest project, however, Levitan looks at the sitcom through a different lens. “Reboot,” on Hulu, follows the cast of fictional early-aughts sitcom “Step Right Up” reuniting when, yes, Hulu decides to reboot it. There’s Reed (Keegan-Michael Key), pretentious capital A actor who never got his big break; Bree (Judy Greer), who returns from a small Nordic country after a royal divorce;...
12 Hollywood Nepotism Babies Who Actually Had To Audition For Their Parts, And 10 Who Got To Skip Straight To The Spotlight
These days, it seems like everyone in Hollywood is a "nepotism baby" — aka someone with already-famous parents. However, not all of them are just handed their roles on a silver platter. Sometimes, their parents make them audition just like everybody else.
"Do Revenge" Writer And Director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson Talks Music, Rom-Com Inspirations, And Landing Sarah Michelle Gellar
Do Revenge writer and director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson takes us behind the scenes of her new movie, while also looking back at her previous work. From working with Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes to the full circle Taylor Swift moment with Someone Great, and more.
"House Of The Dragon" Episode 6 Trailer Shows A Time Jump, New Actors, And Lots Of Kids
Big changes are happening in Episode 6.
Chrissy Teigen Posted The Hate Comments She Recently Saw About Herself And They're Really Gross
"I knew this would happen, and honestly I’ve already seen you do your worst, so if this makes you feel better, great."
Jennifer Coolidge Says Her "The White Lotus" Spray Tan Sent Her To The Hospital After She Felt "Really Weird"
The legendary actor told the story a week after winning an Emmy for her performance on the show.
30 Hilarious '90s Tweets That'll Bring Back Memories You'll Either Cringe Or Smile About
All of these feel like forever ago and like yesterday at the same time.
Just 14 Tweets, Memes, And Reactions About Leonardo DiCaprio And Gigi Hadid Reportedly Dating
Mercury really is in retrograde.
"The Woman King" Smashed At The Box Office, But Here's How People On Twitter Are Really Reacting To The Film
The Woman King had an incredible debut at the box office, and the reactions are in!
21 Best-Cast Older Versions Of Actors In TV Shows And Movies
I'm convinced that the older characters on This Is Us and Yellowjackets are literally the actors in a time machine.
68 Hilarious "House Of The Dragon" Tweets About Episode 5
"My new favorite trope is Daemon flipping Targaryen getting banished every episode and then rolling up in the next like nothing is wrong."
Kim Kardashian to Be Honored by Baby2Baby for “Substantial Financial Contributions” Over 10 Years
Kim Kardashian has a date with Baby2Baby on Nov. 12. The reality TV star turned mogul has been selected by the nonprofit to receive a Giving Tree Award at its upcoming gala presented by Paul Mitchell. The annual honor, given to “a woman in the public eye who has shown a commitment to giving back to children in need around the world,” is headed Kardashian’s way for her longtime commitment to the cause.More from The Hollywood ReporterJessica Alba, Constance Wu, Sierra Teller Ornelas and More to Headline the 2022 MAKERS Conference (Exclusive)Chrissy Teigen Responds to Online Accusations That She's Exploiting Her...
The Great British Bake Off: episode two – live
It’s biscuit week! But who will crack – and who will get the first Hollywood handshake? Watch along with us
Lea Michele Just Joined TikTok, And Her First Video Has Already Gone Viral
She captioned the TikTok, "Clearly I can’t wait to get back to [ Funny Girl ] next week."
I Figured Out What Season Of "That '70s Show" Is The Best One And Now It Seems So Obvious
One season really lent new meaning to "the same old thing that we did last week."
22 Weird, Wild, And Wonderful Movies Now Streaming On Peacock
These offbeat and outstanding cult favorites are sure to shake up your watchlist...
These Famous People Have Spoken Out About Being Annoyed At How They Were Treated At School
Dylan Sprouse was a restaurant host while at NYU but had to defend his decision, saying, "I feel most comfortable when I’m working and doing something, to criticize someone of that is pretty odd."
26 Tweets About Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke, And Every Single Iconic Thing "Do Revenge" Did
I feel like no one was expecting Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke's chemistry to be THAT incredible, but...oh my god.
What Teen Drama Plot Twist Did You Never See Coming In A Million Years?
Raise your hand if you've been personally victimized by the Do Revenge characters.
