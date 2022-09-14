ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Internet Can't Stop Talking About Mindy Kaling And B.J. Novak At The Emmys, So Here Are All The Funniest Tweets

By Morgan Sloss
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XcXjK_0hu5h7C700

Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak are one of my favorite couples — and they're possibly not even dating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4THGtQ_0hu5h7C700
Presley Ann / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

After meeting on the set of The Office , they started an on-and-off relationship that spanned several years. Since then, they've supported each other's work, attended award shows together, and called each other "best friends" on numerous occasions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30gg4s_0hu5h7C700
Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Mindy even named him the godfather of her children!

Mindy Kaling / Instagram: @mindykaling

Since Mindy has never announced the identity of her children's father, the internet has endlessly speculated that it's B.J. Novak. And these two jokesters just addressed those rumors in the funniest way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ObelK_0hu5h7C700
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

Last night, the actors presented the Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series award at the Emmys. And the song they walked out to? None other than "Baby Love" by the Supremes! LOL!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48QQLd_0hu5h7C700
Chris Haston / NBC via Getty Images

Naturally, Twitter had a lot to say about these two. Here are some of the best and funniest tweets:

1.

if i DIED and met GOD the only thing i would ask him about is mindy kaling and bj novak

@ali_sivi 01:48 AM - 13 Sep 2022

2.

Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak are the first recorded instance of straightbaiting https://t.co/2LUZf3jpDg

@parasocialyte 01:48 AM - 13 Sep 2022

3.

the way i SCREAMED when "baby love" played as mindy kaling and bj novak walked onstagey'all are slick #Emmys2022

@laurengarafano 01:47 AM - 13 Sep 2022

4.

the 8th wonder of the world is the nature of mindy kaling and bj novak’s relationship

@oliviarodrgo 01:43 AM - 13 Sep 2022

5.

bj novak is kind of like a little dog that mindy carries around in her purse everywhere she goes https://t.co/UtfWDdaNBS

@cokebeheaded 01:51 AM - 13 Sep 2022

6.

girls don’t want a boyfriend girls want whatever the fuck mindy kaling and bj novak have going on

@schwifts 01:44 AM - 13 Sep 2022

7.

bj novak and mindy kaling should win an emmy for acting like they don't have a kid together

@rraffertyellis 01:44 AM - 13 Sep 2022

8.

Mindy Kaling takes BJ Novak with her everywhere like a comfort blanket 😭

@meyasworld 01:44 AM - 13 Sep 2022

9.

shapeshifting into maury at the slightest mention of mindy kaling and bj novak

@molllllusk 02:12 PM - 13 Sep 2022

10.

If I had one wish from a genie it would be confirmation that BJ Novak is the father of Mindy Kalings kids

@spicykezzinnugg 01:44 AM - 13 Sep 2022

11.

Mindy Kaling &amp; BJ Novak were the inspiration behind Facebook’s “It’s complicated” status. https://t.co/DtX28YDs3E

@danestevez 01:50 AM - 13 Sep 2022

12.

i will always be a mindy kaling and bj novak romance supporter sorry i do not know if they’re together and it’s none of my business but the chemistry!!!!! the history!!!!!

@milfdredratched 01:45 AM - 13 Sep 2022

13.

Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak kind of remind me of one of those old Hollywood gay couples where everyone knew they were together but elected to ignore it. except they’re straight

@jesterbestie 01:47 AM - 13 Sep 2022

14.

Who do we have to sacrifice to get Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak to host the Globes? Or any award show for that matter! #Emmys2022

@bobbyo17 01:47 AM - 13 Sep 2022

15.

can mindy kalimg and bj novak get married already… we only have one life on this earth

@PO4TICJUSTICE 01:43 AM - 13 Sep 2022

If you laughed at any of these tweets, be sure to give these creators a follow to make your timeline a more fun place to be!

#Emmys#The Office
Deadline

Emmys: Steve Martin, Martin Short, Shonda Rhimes & Chandra Wilson Among Presenters Added To Telecast

The Television Academy and NBC have added new talent to the lineup for the 74th Emmy Awards, hosted by Kenan Thompson. The show will air Monday, Sept. 12 on NBC, and will simultaneously stream live on Peacock. Talent includes: Anthony Anderson (Black-ish) Gael García Bernal (Station Eleven) RuPaul Charles (RuPaul’s Drag Race) – WINNER, Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program; Outstanding Competition Program; (Drag Race: Untucked!) – Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program Ismael Cruz Córdova (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) Rosario Dawson (The Book of Boba Fett; Dopesick) Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) Taron Egerton (Black Bird) Regina Hall (Honk for Jesus: Save Your Soul) Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird; Cobra Kai) Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor) Mindy Kaling (Never Have I Ever; The...
TV & VIDEOS
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

