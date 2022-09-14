The Internet Can't Stop Talking About Mindy Kaling And B.J. Novak At The Emmys, So Here Are All The Funniest Tweets

Related
Quinta Brunson and Jimmy Kimmel React After Emmys 2022 Joke Draws Backlash: ‘I Might Punch Him’
The joke didn’t land. Jimmy Kimmel drew backlash when he pretended to be dead onstage as Quinta Brunson accepted a Primetime Emmy Award for her sitcom Abbott Elementary. “I know Jimmy Kimmel, and I don’t know. I felt like the bit didn’t bother me that much,” Brunson, 32 — who won for both Outstanding Writing and Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the Monday, September 12, awards show — told reporters in the Emmys press room after picking up the honor.
AOL Corp
'I'm very sorry': Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson following Emmys controversy
Two days after receiving her first Emmy under less than auspicious circumstances, Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson got a chance to redo her acceptance speech. Brunson interrupted the opening monologue of Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live! to demand an opportunity to thank those whom she didn’t have time to because of Kimmel.
AOL Corp
Emmys 2022 Highs and Lows: Kimmel faces backlash while others are praised for powerful acceptance speeches
There were a lot of standing ovations throughout the night during the 74th Emmy Awards — for incredible moments like Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph's powerful speech, in which she belted out a song, and when actress Selma Blair took the stage to present the award for Outstanding Drama Series. But one A-lister spent part of the night lying down — and not without controversy.
Jennifer Coolidge Is About To Go Viral For Her Hilarious Answer About "Shooting Her Shot" At The Emmys
It's the faces of the two people interviewing her for me.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jennifer Coolidge dancing while the Emmys tried to play her off stage is the most instantly meme-worthy moment of the night
Jennifer Coolidge won the Emmy award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for "The White Lotus."
What you didn't see at the Emmys: Will Smith stage warning, Zendaya photobombed by Henry Winkler
Not all the drama was onstage at Monday night's Emmy Awards. The off-camera action included Zendaya getting photo-bombed by the giggling "Barry" star.
Sheryl Lee Ralph had ‘horrible’ fashion emergency before Emmys 2022
This wardrobe emergency could have gotten someone sent straight to the principal. “Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph stunned on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet on Monday, September 12, wearing a sleek, strapless black velvet gown with an orange lining — but she almost suffered a serious fashion faux pas by showing up in the same dress as someone else. “A designer gave my co-star and me the same sketch for the same gown,” the sitcom star told the Associated Press on the carpet. Ralph discovered the situation on set when said co-star, Lisa Ann Walter, showed Ralph a picture of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Hold Hands as They Fly to the Emmys Together
Friends that fly together stay together. In honor of the upcoming Emmy Awards, Chris Meloni posted pictures from his flight to Los Angeles alongside his "Law & Order: SVU" costar Mariska Hargitay. On his Instagram, the two are seen first leaning over to talk to each other from either side of the aisle and then holding hands from opposite sides of the plane. "Talkin Emmy stuff with random lady," Meloni joked in his caption. "We became friends #OfftoLA."
Ryan Reynolds Decided To Film His Colonoscopy And Doctors Actually Found Something That Might Have Been "Life-Saving"
"I've been on camera a lot. But this was the first time one was shoved up my ass."
A Month After Breaking Up With Kylie Prew, JoJo Siwa Just Confirmed She's Dating Avery Cyrus Now
The news comes a month after JoJo's previous relationship dissipated, and it seems like she's happy.
"I Tapped Out At The First Sign Of A Red Flag": Julia Fox Explained The Reason Her Relationship With Kanye West Ended
"It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have time for it, or energy." All of us have probably had different introductions to Julia Fox. While some know her for her kitschy fashion looks, others remember her from her role in "Uncah Jams."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Whoopi Goldberg Says She's Actually Never Had Eyebrows, And I Can't Believe I Didn't Notice Sooner
All these times I've looked at pictures of Whoopi Goldberg, watched her on TV and in movies...and I never noticed.
Bill Hader Was One Of The Only People Wearing A Mask Inside The 2022 Emmy Awards, And He Skipped The Red Carpet Too
Looks like the Barry star was thinking about protecting himself from COVID-19 at the ceremony.
Rosie O'Donnell Shared The Comment From Ellen DeGeneres That She "Never Really Got Over"
"It hurt my feelings like a baby, and I never really got over it."
Emmys: Steve Martin, Martin Short, Shonda Rhimes & Chandra Wilson Among Presenters Added To Telecast
The Television Academy and NBC have added new talent to the lineup for the 74th Emmy Awards, hosted by Kenan Thompson. The show will air Monday, Sept. 12 on NBC, and will simultaneously stream live on Peacock. Talent includes: Anthony Anderson (Black-ish) Gael García Bernal (Station Eleven) RuPaul Charles (RuPaul’s Drag Race) – WINNER, Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program; Outstanding Competition Program; (Drag Race: Untucked!) – Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program Ismael Cruz Córdova (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) Rosario Dawson (The Book of Boba Fett; Dopesick) Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) Taron Egerton (Black Bird) Regina Hall (Honk for Jesus: Save Your Soul) Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird; Cobra Kai) Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor) Mindy Kaling (Never Have I Ever; The...
48 Celebrities With Kids You Might Not Know Existed Because Some Are Super Private While Others Are Full-On Social Media Stars
Some of these "kids" are huge influencers/models while others are extremely private. Let's take a look at some celeb spawn.
Leonardo DiCaprio And Gigi Hadid Are Reportedly "Dating," And Leo Is "Very Attracted" To Gigi
First they're not actually dating, now they are...who knows where this is going next at this point.
Sheryl Lee Ralph Addresses Jimmy Kimmel Emmys Bit: ‘The Disrespect!’
The “Abbott Elementary” star had a message for Kimmel after he crashed Quinta Brunson’s acceptance speech.
Daemon Targaryen Is A Chaotic Mess, And People Are Loving It
"Daemon wasn’t even home for a good 24 hours before he was exiled again. I love my messy king."
BuzzFeed
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0