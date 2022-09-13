ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Regina Hall Opened Up About Finding Her Soulmate In Her Deceased Dog Zeus And Why She Thinks He's A "Gift" From God

By Morgan Murrell
 3 days ago

Regina Hall is sharing the love she has for her late English bulldog Zeus, and it's pretty sweet!

Unconditional love comes in a few forms, and one of them just happens to be dogs. Regina Hall didn't realize that until she got one of her own.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w9bz5_0hu5h6JO00
Paul Morigi / Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald

During a recent episode of the Apple Fitness+ podcast Time to Walk, Regina opened up about finding her soulmate in her English bulldog Zeus, who unfortunately died.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P1WR2_0hu5h6JO00
Chelsea Lauren / WireImage / Getty Images

According to Apple, "Time to Walk on Fitness+ is an inspiring audio experience, designed to help people walk more often, featuring some of the world’s most interesting and influential people who share stories, photos, and music. Upcoming guests this season include Nicky Jam, Leslie Jordan, Ade Adepitan, Constance Wu and Meghan Trainor."

"Anyone who knows me, or knows anything about me, knows that I had a soulmate that had four legs," Regina said. "And his name, his name is Zeus."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sU8xr_0hu5h6JO00
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

The Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. star admitted that she used to think "dog owners were crazy. " Like seeing them — "most of them white people" — out in dog parks or carrying their dogs around in strollers, or even crying over them if they lost them...Regina never understood the attachment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aKY3j_0hu5h6JO00
Cindy Ord / Getty Images

This played into the old stereotype that only white people treat their pets like family members, while Black people simply treat their pets like what they are...animals. This has been disproven time and time again.

"And then you get a dog, and you're like, 'Oh, it has nothing to do with that. It's...this is human. This is love.'”

Regina said that kind of love helps to connect you with God and "connects you with a purpose." She revealed that she views her dog as a gift from God.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bmzRb_0hu5h6JO00
Earl Gibson Iii / Getty Images

"Like, there was something higher than me that knew I needed a dog. You know, it's like I voiced something that I didn't even know I meant. And then, you know, he came. Dogs, rescuing one human at a time."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1utDTn_0hu5h6JO00
Bravo / Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

"I think when Zeus passed, it was really hard to talk about...it was really hard to let him go. It's over a decade of your life. It's deep connection. It's deep love. You're crying over loss."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IaJ8N_0hu5h6JO00
Paras Griffin / Getty Images for Focus Features

"I think the unexpected has beautiful things to offer — you might be praying for love somewhere, and you might get a dog. Sometimes we think that it has to be romantic, but, you know, love has many ways of showing up in our lives.”

How sweet, this gives puppy love a whole new meaning. And as a proud owner of two furry friends, I'm glad Regina learned to embrace the power of the paw!

Comments / 14

Attilla
1d ago

I'll say therapy ain't no soulmate in the dog now you can love your dog but he's definitely not your soulmate stop it

Reply
6
