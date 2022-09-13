ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago police seek to identify CTA Blue Line strong arm robbery suspect

By CBS Chicago Team
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15e7gF_0hu4Jo5800

Chicago police want to ID a strong arm robbery suspect 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are searching for a suspect in a strong arm robbery that took place on the CTA Blue Line station at Kedzie last month.

Around 12:20 a.m. on Aug. 23, the victim was attempting to exit the station, located in the 500 block of South Kedzie, when she was approached by the suspect, according to police. The suspect then attempted to engage the victim in conversation when he later knocked her to the ground.

The suspect took the victim's personal property and fled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IVAGT_0hu4Jo5800
Chicago police are searching for a suspect in a strong arm robbery that took place on the CTA Blue Line station at Kedzie last month. Chicago Police Department

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the suspect or incident is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Central at 312-745-4706.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Suspects sought in violent Red Line robbery

CHICAGO - Chicago police are trying to identify five suspects who attacked and robbed three people at the 95th Street Red Line station last August. The group attacked the trio around 5:35 p.m. on Aug. 29 and stole a pair of headphones and a cellphone, according to a CPD community alert.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Woman maced, stabbed while exiting residence in West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman was attacked as she was leaving a residence Friday morning. Police said around 6:45 a.m., the 31-year-old victim was leaving the residence when she was pepper sprayed by an unknown offender. She was then struck in the body and stabbed above her left eye...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police say shots fired at officers responding to call on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police said they were responding to a call of shots fired and ended up being shot at on the Northwest Side.Police said when the officers arrived at North Avenue near Keeler Avenue, the female passenger of a white Jeep started shooting. The woman continued firing shots as the Jeep took off down Cicero Avenue. The driver escaped police by taking off eastbound on the Ike.No officers were hurt, and police said the officers did not fire back.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police Officer Sheldon Thrasher fired over 2018 shooting that killed Maurice Granton Jr.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer will be fired for a deadly shooting four years ago.Officer Sheldon Thrasher shot and killed Maurice Granton Jr., 24, during a foot chase in Bronzeville  on June 6, 2018.In August of last year, Police Supt. David Brown filed disciplinary charges against Thrasher with the Chicago Police Board, accusing him of violating multiple department rules when he shot Granton Jr. – including unlawful or unnecessary use of a weapon, incompetency or inefficiency in the performance of duty, disobeying an order or directive, and bringing discredit to the department.Thrasher shot Granton near 47th Street and...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Chicago police officer, sergeant expected to be charged in Pilsen shootout that wounded innocent bystander

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer and sergeant are each facing felony charges after an innocent bystander was among two people wounded in July during a police shootout with a group of masked suspects in Pilsen.Chicago Police confirmed the officer and sergeant have been relieved of their official duties. Their names have not been released.The Cook County State's Attorney made the announcement Thursday afternoon, saying State's Attorney Kim Foxx will hold a news conference on Friday at 10:30 a.m. However, CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot has been working this story all day. Police have said, shortly before 7...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Oak Forest residents help police nab suspected car thief

OAK FOREST, Ill. - Police in Oak Forest were able to apprehend a suspected car thief this week with the assistance of some sharp-eyed residents. Officers responded to calls of a possible car burglar Wednesday in the south suburb, according to Oak Forest police. Residents told responding officers the suspect...
OAK FOREST, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Strong Arm#Cta#Cbs Rrb#The Cta Blue Line
fox32chicago.com

3 teens shot at Chicago gas station

CHICAGO - Three teens were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday night at a gas station in the Archer Heights neighborhood. The trio was at a gas station around 11 p.m. in the 4300 block of West 47th Street when a green Chevy Tahoe pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found shot in neck inside South Side home

CHICAGO - A man was found with a gunshot wound to his neck lying on the floor of a home on Chicago's South Side. On Thursday around 10 p.m., police found a man, 45, shot at a home in the 7200 block of South Woodlawn Avenue in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Shots fired by Harvey mayor's security detail after they witness robbery in Old Town

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The security detail for Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark fired shots at the busy intersection of North Avenue and Halsted Street Wednesday afternoon after they witnessed an armed robbery.At 1:55 p.m., the Harvey mayor was in a black sport-utility vehicle with his executive security detail at the intersection when they saw a man wearing a black ski mask get out of a black Jeep with black tinted windows attempt to hold up a man at gunpoint at a Chicago Transit Authority bus stop. Chicago Police said the robbery victim was 86 years old.Harvey police said "in an effort...
HARVEY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged with gunning down woman in Englewood

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with murder in the shooting of a woman last June in the Englewood neighborhood. Marcell Hunter, 27, is accused of fatally shooting 22-year-old Nikki Conner during an argument around 11:10 p.m. on June 21 in the 5900 block of South Bishop Street, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.
blockclubchicago.org

Driver Hit And Killed Man, Took Off In Chatham, Police Say

CHICAGO — Police are looking for a driver who killed a man Monday night in a hit-and-run in Chatham. At 9:30 p.m., the driver hit a 59-year-old man who was crossing the street at 449 E. 79th St., police said. The driver took off, going west on 79th Street and went north on King Drive.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot in head in Chicago's North Lawndale

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot in the head in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood late Wednesday. Police say they received reports of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. and found a man, of unknown age, on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was immediately transported...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Man charged after allegedly pickpocketing women on CTA

CHICAGO — A man was arrested Monday after allegedly pickpocketing multiple women on the CTA. Guy Davis, 57, was arrested in the 100 block of North Wells. He has been charged with three counts of theft and two counts of identify theft. Police believe he is responsible for pickpocketing...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
103K+
Followers
28K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy