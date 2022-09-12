Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Men Are Missing In AlaskaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUnalaska, AK
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic DinerLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Bizarre Events Surrounding Ellie Lam's Death in 2013 Fueled Rampant Speculation of Paranormal ActivityYana BostongirlLos Angeles, CA
These are the Best Free Food and Foodie Deals in Los Angeles for the next 5 DaysCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Japanese Dry Ramen - Menya HanabiDinh LeeLos Angeles, CA
Related
foxla.com
1 dead in shooting in Pico-Union, 2 suspects on the run
LOS ANGELES - A deadly shooting is under investigation in the Pico-Union neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday afternoon. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of Union Avenue and Venice Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. Upon arrival, one person – a male – was found unconscious and not breathing. When SkyFOX arrived at the scene, investigators began covering up the shooting victim's body.
Arrest made in deadly Metro station robbery
Authorities have made an arrest in connection with the death of a young father who was killed at a Metro train station in March. Last week, the family of Oscar Ayala pleaded with the public to come forward with information since investigators had exhausted all leads. On Friday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced […]
foxla.com
Suspect wanted in murder of passenger at Willowbrook Metro station arrested
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detectives arrested a man suspected of attacking and killing another passenger at a Metro station in the Willowbrook area. The suspect was arrested on Wednesday. His name has not been publicly released, LASD said in a statement to FOX 11.
2 Shot, 1 Fatally, in Florence-Firestone Area
A shooting in the Florence-Firestone area left a man dead and a woman wounded, and the suspect or suspects remained at-large Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yourbigsky.com
Police: Arrest after teen ODs and dies in school bathroom
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police on Thursday arrested two teenage boys in connection with the death of a 15-year-old girl who overdosed in a restroom at her high school after buying pills possibly laced with fentanyl on campus, authorities said. Police served a search warrant around 8:30...
KTLA.com
Police release image of suspected shooter in killing of two teens at Lincoln Heights carnival
The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the shooter who killed two boys at a carnival in Lincoln Heights on Sunday. Javier Mejia and Winfield Lee, both 17, suffered multiple gunshot wounds around 9 p.m. in the 2700 block of North Broadway and were pronounced dead at the scene, the LAPD said in a news release.
foxla.com
110 Freeway shooting leaves 1 hurt in South LA
LOS ANGELES - A shooting on the 110 Freeway near South Los Angeles is under investigation Thursday night. The California Highway Patrol responded to a call of a shooting in the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway near the 105 Freeway, just south of Century Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. One...
mynewsla.com
Shooting in Compton Leaves One Dead, One Wounded; Investigation Underway
Two men were shot, one fatally, in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Compton, and authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to solve the crime. Deputies were sent to a hospital about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a gunshot victim at the location, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Officials ID Girl Who Died of Apparent Drug Overdose at Bernstein H.S.
Police are continuing an investigation Thursday into the death of a 15-year-old girl from an apparent fentanyl overdose in the bathroom of a Hollywood high school. Three other students are recovering in hospitals after apparently ingesting the drug purchased in a nearby park.
2urbangirls.com
Compton shooting leaves one dead
COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot to death in Compton and sheriff’s homicide investigators Thursday are continuing their search for the shooter. Deputies were called at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to North Central Avenue and Sam Littleton Street where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
2urbangirls.com
Cyclist shot in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A bicyclist was shot in South Los Angeles Wednesday, and police were seeking the shooter. The victim — a 29-year-old man — was riding his bicycle in the area of East 80th Street and Avalon Boulevard, near Fremont High School, at about 11:45 a.m. when he reported “hearing multiple gunshots” and was struck twice by gunfire.
foxla.com
Video shows man kicking, attacking dog in Anaheim apartment hallway
ANAHEIM, Calif. - The video is disturbing. A dog seemingly trying to get out the door of a hallway at the Gateway complex in Anaheim is approached by a man who tried to corral the fleeing animal, hitting it as he takes it away. The Ring camera footage was posted...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
L.A. Weekly
2 Killed, 1 Injured in Multi-Car Collision on Manchester Avenue [Los Angeles, CA]
LOS ANGELES, CA (September 16, 2022) – Early Friday morning, a four-vehicle collision at Manchester Avenue claimed two lives and injured another one. The accident happened around 4:14 a.m., on August 19th along South Broadway and South Main Street. According to California Highway Patrol, police were pursuing a vehicle...
Smoke Shop Employee Pleads Guilty in Man's Killing
A Koreatown smoke shop employee pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder for stabbing a man whom he accused of shoplifting from the business.
foxla.com
2 home invasion suspects arrested in Riverside may be connected to more crimes: police
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a home invasion robbery in Riverside back in May, according to police. Deontae Coleman, 34, of Riverside County, and Roderick Johnson, 39, of. , were arrested this week. SUGGESTED: 4th Riverside home invasion in 5 weeks. According to police,...
Police search for thieves seen stealing $10k from business owner in downtown L.A.
A small business owner hopes police find three men suspected of stealing cash from inside her vehicle as she cleaned up after a day of work.
foxla.com
LAPD arrests 2 teens accused of selling fentanyl-laced pills to students in Hollywood
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department said Thursday two juveniles, ages 15 and 16, have been arrested on suspicion of selling fentanyl-laced pills resulting in the recent overdoses of high school students in the Hollywood area, including a 15-year-old girl who died on the Bernstein High School campus.
2urbangirls.com
Another man found dead in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Long Beach police Thursday sought the public’s help to solve the shooting death of a man who was found in a parked vehicle. Officers went to East Ocean Boulevard and Corona Avenue about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday on a “report of a possible dead body and a strong odor emitting from inside a parked vehicle, which was later determined to be a murder,” according to the Long Beach Police Department.
Northbound lanes of 110 Freeway in South LA closed for police investigation
Police are investigating reports of a possible shooting on the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles. They were first dispatched to the area after reports of a traffic collision near the Century Boulevard off-ramp, but later learned that there was a possible shooting following a witness who detailed they possibly heard gunshots, prompting a large scale investigation. All lanes of traffic heading north were blocked as officers scoured the area, while the southbound lanes also experienced a backup as drivers slowed to get a look at the ongoing investigation. One person was taken to a nearby hospital as a result of the collision. Their status was not immediately known. It was unclear when lanes would reopen to traffic.
Northbound 110 Freeway in South LA reopens after man wounded in shooting, CHP says
Authorities briefly shut down the northbound 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles Thursday afternoon a man was wounded in a shooting and then crashed.
Comments / 0