Los Angeles, CA

foxla.com

1 dead in shooting in Pico-Union, 2 suspects on the run

LOS ANGELES - A deadly shooting is under investigation in the Pico-Union neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday afternoon. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of Union Avenue and Venice Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. Upon arrival, one person – a male – was found unconscious and not breathing. When SkyFOX arrived at the scene, investigators began covering up the shooting victim's body.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Arrest made in deadly Metro station robbery

Authorities have made an arrest in connection with the death of a young father who was killed at a Metro train station in March. Last week, the family of Oscar Ayala pleaded with the public to come forward with information since investigators had exhausted all leads. On Friday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
yourbigsky.com

Police: Arrest after teen ODs and dies in school bathroom

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police on Thursday arrested two teenage boys in connection with the death of a 15-year-old girl who overdosed in a restroom at her high school after buying pills possibly laced with fentanyl on campus, authorities said. Police served a search warrant around 8:30...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

110 Freeway shooting leaves 1 hurt in South LA

LOS ANGELES - A shooting on the 110 Freeway near South Los Angeles is under investigation Thursday night. The California Highway Patrol responded to a call of a shooting in the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway near the 105 Freeway, just south of Century Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. One...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Shooting in Compton Leaves One Dead, One Wounded; Investigation Underway

Two men were shot, one fatally, in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Compton, and authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to solve the crime. Deputies were sent to a hospital about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a gunshot victim at the location, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton shooting leaves one dead

COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot to death in Compton and sheriff’s homicide investigators Thursday are continuing their search for the shooter. Deputies were called at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to North Central Avenue and Sam Littleton Street where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Cyclist shot in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A bicyclist was shot in South Los Angeles Wednesday, and police were seeking the shooter. The victim — a 29-year-old man — was riding his bicycle in the area of East 80th Street and Avalon Boulevard, near Fremont High School, at about 11:45 a.m. when he reported “hearing multiple gunshots” and was struck twice by gunfire.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Another man found dead in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Long Beach police Thursday sought the public’s help to solve the shooting death of a man who was found in a parked vehicle. Officers went to East Ocean Boulevard and Corona Avenue about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday on a “report of a possible dead body and a strong odor emitting from inside a parked vehicle, which was later determined to be a murder,” according to the Long Beach Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Northbound lanes of 110 Freeway in South LA closed for police investigation

Police are investigating reports of a possible shooting on the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles. They were first dispatched to the area after reports of a traffic collision near the Century Boulevard off-ramp, but later learned that there was a possible shooting following a witness who detailed they possibly heard gunshots, prompting a large scale investigation. All lanes of traffic heading north were blocked as officers scoured the area, while the southbound lanes also experienced a backup as drivers slowed to get a look at the ongoing investigation. One person was taken to a nearby hospital as a result of the collision. Their status was not immediately known. It was unclear when lanes would reopen to traffic.
LOS ANGELES, CA

