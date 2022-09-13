Read full article on original website
Chilling details emerge in case of Eliza Fletcher ‘abduction’ as heiress’ suspected murderer faces fresh charges
CHILLING details have emerged in the case of Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis millionaire heiress and mom-of-two whose body was discovered last week, four days after her abduction. Suspect Cleotha Abston, 38, was arrested and initially charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence, before being slapped with a first degree murder charge.
Eliza Fletcher autopsy reveals brutal cause of death in Memphis kidnapping
The autopsy report of Eliza Fletcher, a Tennessee kindergarten teacher who was kidnapped and murdered this month, has revealed that she died from a gunshot wound to the head.The 34-year-old mother of two suffered two blunt-force trauma to her right leg and was shot in the back of her head from an “indeterminate” range, according to the autopsy completed by the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center in Memphis.“There are two semicircular defects to the skull consistent with a single gunshot to the head with the bullet travelling in a posterior to anterior (back to front) and right to left...
Woman allegedly assaulted by suspect in Eliza Fletcher case speaks out: 'I'm angry'
A woman claims she was sexually assaulted by the same suspect in the Eliza Fletcher case last year -- and police ignored her case.
Woman Allegedly Raped by Eliza Fletcher's Killer Says Cops Dismissed Her
"I was just an average Black girl in the city of Memphis," said Alicia Franklin. "I just think it wasn't a priority."
Washington Examiner
FBI illegally seized $86M from owners of safe deposit boxes, court documents say
A class-action lawsuit has been filed against the U.S. government that accuses the FBI of illegally seizing the contents of 400 safe deposit boxes in Beverly Hills, California, as part of a money laundering drug operation. The raid happened in March 2021 at U.S. Private Vaults, which has since pleaded...
Shooter Receives Maximum Prison Sentence for Jealousy-Fueled Murder After Pleading Guilty But Mentally Ill
Months after pleading guilty but mentally ill to murder, a 23-year-old Fort Wayne, Indiana woman was sentenced to the maximum punishment for shooting and killing Shelby Erin von Holdt. Indiana court records reviewed by Law&Crime show that Valerie Rose Hardiek admitted guilt in July and was sentenced last Friday morning...
Man charged in Whitey Bulger’s murder says ‘everybody knew he was coming’ to jail
One of the men charged in the killing of James “Whitey” Bulger inside a West Virginia prison claims that all the inmates in his unit knew in advance that the notorious gangster was being moved there.Whitey Bulger was found beaten to death less than 12 hours after being transferred to USP Hazelton federal prison, one of the most violent penitentiaries in the country.“Everybody knew he was coming,” Sean McKinnon told NBC News in an exclusive phone interview from his current prison in Florida.McKinnon is accused of acting as a lookout while two other inmates entered Bulger’s cell and beat...
Texas Pastor Raped Special Needs Woman on Church Property, Threatened to Have Her ‘Placed in a Mental Institution’: Sheriff
A 58-year-old pastor in Texas was arrested last week for allegedly raping a woman with special needs. Authorities in Webb County took Jorge Ariel Benavides into custody on Monday, Sept. 12 and charged him with one count of aggravated sexual assault of an elderly or disabled person, a Class A felony, online records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Mississippi Man Charged with Hate Crime for Allegedly Burning Cross to Intimidate Black Family
A 23-year-old Mississippi man accused of burning a cross in his front yard to intimidate a Black family who lived nearby has been charged with a federal hate crime. Axel Charles Cox was arraigned Friday after prosecutors obtained a warrant for him to be brought into court from state prison, where he’s serving eight years for drug and stolen property.
US soldier kicked out of Army after FBI says he enlisted to become better at killing Black people
A former soldier who prosecutors say claimed he enlisted to become better at killing Black people was kicked out of the Army following an FBI investigation that uncovered ties to White supremacist organizations and Nazi ideology.
Convicted DC-area sniper Lee Boyd Malvo’s parole denied as board rules he’s still a risk
Virginia corrections officials have denied parole to convicted Washington, D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo, ruling that he is still a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner shot and killed 10 people. Malvo was 17 when he and John Allen Muhammad killed 10 people and wounded...
Couple Face More Than 600 Child Abuse-Related Charges For Alleged Serial Torture Of Two Kids
“These are the cases that keep us up at night,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said of the charges against Mary And Charles Vinson. A married Delaware couple is accused of beating, starving and force feeding two children in their custody for nearly two years, prosecutors said. Mary Vinson, 45,...
Tennessee high court reverses Naomi Judd death investigation order
Tennessee’s high court on Thursday vacated a ruling that required police to publicly release their investigation of country singer Naomi Judd’s death.
Nevada former deputy attorney is named suspect in 50-year-old cold case murder in Hawaii
The suspect in a 50-year-old cold murder case is a former Nevada deputy attorney, police said. Tudor Chirila, now 77, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing 19-year-old Nancy Elaine Anderson to death on 7 January 1972, local TV station Hawaii News Now first reported. She had at least 60 stab wounds in her neck, chest, and abdomen when she was found inside her Honolulu apartment. Police were only able to positively match Mr Chirila’s DNA with the one retrieved from the crime scene after his son, John Chirila, of California, consented to a swab sample...
Man who pinned D.C. police officer in door frame during Jan. 6 riot convicted of 7 felonies
A man who was seen crushing a Metropolitan Police Department officer in a door frame during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been convicted of nine offenses, seven of them felonies, the Justice Department said Tuesday. Patrick McCaughey III, 25, of Ridgefield, Connecticut, and two others were convicted on multiple charges in a bench trial by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, an appointee of former President Trump.
'The violence was you': January 6 rioter who assaulted Michael Fanone sentenced to over 7 years in prison
Kyle Young, one of several rioters who attacked Washington, DC, police officer Michael Fanone during the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol was sentenced to 86 months in prison on Tuesday.
Mystikal Reportedly Forced His Alleged Rape Victim To Pray Before The Assault
The latest rape case involving rapper Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, has taken a strange turn as new details emerge around the alleged assault. The unnamed victim now claims the 52-year-old performer allegedly pressured her into praying with him before the alleged rape. According to reports from AllHipHop, the victim says Tyler […]
Kiely Rodni update as sleuth spot crucial clue about her death on memorial service poster
WEB sleuths have spotted a crucial clue on the memorial service poster for the teen who was in the back of her submerged car in a reservoir. Kiely Rodni, 16, vanished on August 6 after an end-of-school party in Truckee, California. Her body was mysteriously discovered two weeks later at...
Texas Parole Board Denies George Floyd Posthumous Pardon, Gives No Reason For It
A Texas parole board denied a posthumous pardon for George Floyd from a drug case almost a year after it unanimously recommended him for the pardon. CBS 58 reports the parole board did not cite a reason for denying Floyd’s pardon in a letter sent to the Harris County public defender working on behalf of Floyd’s surviving family members.
A Texas prison warden and his brother face charges in a shooting that killed a migrant and injured another
The former warden of a Texas prison and his brother were arrested and now face manslaughter charges in the fatal roadside shooting of a migrant this week, according to information CNN obtained Friday.
