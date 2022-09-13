ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilling details emerge in case of Eliza Fletcher ‘abduction’ as heiress’ suspected murderer faces fresh charges

CHILLING details have emerged in the case of Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis millionaire heiress and mom-of-two whose body was discovered last week, four days after her abduction. Suspect Cleotha Abston, 38, was arrested and initially charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence, before being slapped with a first degree murder charge.
Eliza Fletcher autopsy reveals brutal cause of death in Memphis kidnapping

The autopsy report of Eliza Fletcher, a Tennessee kindergarten teacher who was kidnapped and murdered this month, has revealed that she died from a gunshot wound to the head.The 34-year-old mother of two suffered two blunt-force trauma to her right leg and was shot in the back of her head from an “indeterminate” range, according to the autopsy completed by the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center in Memphis.“There are two semicircular defects to the skull consistent with a single gunshot to the head with the bullet travelling in a posterior to anterior (back to front) and right to left...
Man charged in Whitey Bulger’s murder says ‘everybody knew he was coming’ to jail

One of the men charged in the killing of James “Whitey” Bulger inside a West Virginia prison claims that all the inmates in his unit knew in advance that the notorious gangster was being moved there.Whitey Bulger was found beaten to death less than 12 hours after being transferred to USP Hazelton federal prison, one of the most violent penitentiaries in the country.“Everybody knew he was coming,” Sean McKinnon told NBC News in an exclusive phone interview from his current prison in Florida.McKinnon is accused of acting as a lookout while two other inmates entered Bulger’s cell and beat...
Texas Pastor Raped Special Needs Woman on Church Property, Threatened to Have Her ‘Placed in a Mental Institution’: Sheriff

A 58-year-old pastor in Texas was arrested last week for allegedly raping a woman with special needs. Authorities in Webb County took Jorge Ariel Benavides into custody on Monday, Sept. 12 and charged him with one count of aggravated sexual assault of an elderly or disabled person, a Class A felony, online records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Nevada former deputy attorney is named suspect in 50-year-old cold case murder in Hawaii

The suspect in a 50-year-old cold murder case is a former Nevada deputy attorney, police said. Tudor Chirila, now 77, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing 19-year-old Nancy Elaine Anderson to death on 7 January 1972, local TV station Hawaii News Now first reported. She had at least 60 stab wounds in her neck, chest, and abdomen when she was found inside her Honolulu apartment. Police were only able to positively match Mr Chirila’s DNA with the one retrieved from the crime scene after his son, John Chirila, of California, consented to a swab sample...
Man who pinned D.C. police officer in door frame during Jan. 6 riot convicted of 7 felonies

A man who was seen crushing a Metropolitan Police Department officer in a door frame during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been convicted of nine offenses, seven of them felonies, the Justice Department said Tuesday. Patrick McCaughey III, 25, of Ridgefield, Connecticut, and two others were convicted on multiple charges in a bench trial by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, an appointee of former President Trump.
