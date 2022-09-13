ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 3

Related
People

Hillary Clinton Says She'll Never Run for President Again, but Trump Should Be 'Soundly Defeated' if He Does

The two-time presidential candidate and former secretary of state answers the perennial question about another White House bid — and lauds the “gutsy” women fighting for American democracy She's said it before — and she's saying it again. Hillary Clinton will not run for president. Not in 2024. Not ever. As part of her promo tour for her and daughter Chelsea Clinton's new Apple TV+ docuseries Gutsy, the former first lady, U.S. senator, secretary of state and the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee sat for an interview with CBS...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Former Hillary Clinton investigator reacts to Trump's classified documents fight

David Laufman, a former Justice Department counterintelligence chief who investigated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s possession of classified documents, reacts to more than 30 subpoenas issued to people in former President Donald Trump’s orbit and the former president’s ongoing fight against the DOJ over the appointment of a special master to oversee the agency’s Mar-a-Lago investigation.
POTUS
The Independent

Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson among Fox News stars ordered to give depositions in Dominion defamation suit

Several of Fox News’s top hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, have been called to give depositions in a major defamation suit brought against the network by Dominion Voting Systems.The case revolves around the network’s propagation of false claims and conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election, and specifically the assertion that Dominion’s voting machines were deliberately compromised in any of various implausible ways in order to rig the election for Joe Biden.As reported by The New York Times, the names ordered to testify in the case include Mr Carlson and Mr Hannity, as well as Judge Jeanine Pirro,...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arkansas State
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
Fox News

Bill Clinton turns 76: Former president, Hillary spotted in the Hamptons

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have been photographed in the Hamptons in New York ahead of Bill’s 76th birthday on Friday. The couple was spotted walking along a beach with their security, while their daughter Chelsea jogged nearby. HILLARY CLINTON RIPS BERNIE SANDERS...
POTUS
The Independent

CNN host under fire for saying Trump should be invited to Queen’s funeral: ‘Stop normalising treason’

CNN host Jake Tapper’s suggestion that President Joe Biden invite Donald Trump to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has been met with an outpouring of online fury. The comment, which the primetime host made during a Friday night panel discussing the state funeral scheduled for 19 September at Westminster Abbey in London, drew the ire of individuals who described themselves as longtime viewers of his program. It even led to the hashtag #boycottCNN to begin trending over the weekend.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Monica Lewinsky
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
Ken Starr
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Person
Paula Jones
Person
Donald Trump
Salon

Donald Trump Jr. shares meme of his dad's crotch

In the hours following the Justice Department's release of a partially redacted version of the affidavit that kicked off the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago, Trump and key figures in his circle sounded off reactions. Trump himself took to Truth Social to rant "Affidavit heavily redacted!!! . . . Nothing mentioned...
POTUS
ABC News

Michelle Obama's braids have a big moment during her White House portrait unveiling

Former first lady Michelle Obama was praised this week for wearing braids as she attended the unveiling of her and former President Barack Obama's White House portraits. She was photographed Wednesday wearing a deep rouge custom look by Christy Rilling, Briony Raymond drop earrings and her braids pulled back in a low chignon style.
POTUS
HuffPost

Jimmy Fallon Thinks He Knows The Real Reason For Trump’s ‘Suspicious’ Golf Trip

Jimmy Fallon took a swing at solving the mystery of former President Donald Trump’s unannounced visit to the Washington, D.C. area on Monday. Trump reportedly walked around his Virginia golf resort with a large group of people, but they weren’t playing golf. According to Newsweek, that group included Trump National Golf Club manager Joe Roediger, the course’s grounds director Brad Enie and Trump Organization executive vice president for development Lawrence Glick. Trump later revealed in a post on Truth Social that the golf course visit was a “working” trip.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Pepperdine University#War Crimes#Baylor University
The Independent

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says Obama ‘blew it’ because Trump was elected after him

Fox News host Laura Ingraham has suggested that former President Barack Obama’s eight years in office was marked by failure because he was succeeded by his polar opposite: Donald Trump.The primetime host of The Ingraham Angle delivered her take on Wednesday night while complaining about what she considered breathless coverage of the 44th president’s visit to the White House for a ceremony unveiling portraits of himself and former first lady Michelle Obama.“It’s one of those days, when the media pretends that Obama was a totally successful president,” said Ms Ingraham, labelling him “the establishment’s last real chance”.“And Obama, I...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy