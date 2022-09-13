Read full article on original website
Hillary Clinton Says She'll Never Run for President Again, but Trump Should Be 'Soundly Defeated' if He Does
The two-time presidential candidate and former secretary of state answers the perennial question about another White House bid — and lauds the “gutsy” women fighting for American democracy She's said it before — and she's saying it again. Hillary Clinton will not run for president. Not in 2024. Not ever. As part of her promo tour for her and daughter Chelsea Clinton's new Apple TV+ docuseries Gutsy, the former first lady, U.S. senator, secretary of state and the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee sat for an interview with CBS...
Former Hillary Clinton investigator reacts to Trump's classified documents fight
David Laufman, a former Justice Department counterintelligence chief who investigated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s possession of classified documents, reacts to more than 30 subpoenas issued to people in former President Donald Trump’s orbit and the former president’s ongoing fight against the DOJ over the appointment of a special master to oversee the agency’s Mar-a-Lago investigation.
Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson among Fox News stars ordered to give depositions in Dominion defamation suit
Several of Fox News’s top hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, have been called to give depositions in a major defamation suit brought against the network by Dominion Voting Systems.The case revolves around the network’s propagation of false claims and conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election, and specifically the assertion that Dominion’s voting machines were deliberately compromised in any of various implausible ways in order to rig the election for Joe Biden.As reported by The New York Times, the names ordered to testify in the case include Mr Carlson and Mr Hannity, as well as Judge Jeanine Pirro,...
Tiffany Trump and fiancé Michael Boulos are getting married at Mar-a-Lago this fall. Here's a timeline of their relationship.
Tiffany Trump and her fiancé, Michael Boulos, reportedly met at Lindsay Lohan's beach club in Mykonos, Greece, in 2018.
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
Bill Clinton turns 76: Former president, Hillary spotted in the Hamptons
Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have been photographed in the Hamptons in New York ahead of Bill’s 76th birthday on Friday. The couple was spotted walking along a beach with their security, while their daughter Chelsea jogged nearby. HILLARY CLINTON RIPS BERNIE SANDERS...
Hillary Clinton Spills The Beans On Her Rumored 2024 Run For President
With the 2024 election looming upon us, talks of who and who will not run for president are beginning to heat up. Typically, candidates will wait until the midterm elections are over, which take place fall of this year, before announcing their bid for office — but that doesn't stop the rumor mill from working double time.
CNN host under fire for saying Trump should be invited to Queen’s funeral: ‘Stop normalising treason’
CNN host Jake Tapper’s suggestion that President Joe Biden invite Donald Trump to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has been met with an outpouring of online fury. The comment, which the primetime host made during a Friday night panel discussing the state funeral scheduled for 19 September at Westminster Abbey in London, drew the ire of individuals who described themselves as longtime viewers of his program. It even led to the hashtag #boycottCNN to begin trending over the weekend.
Donald Trump Jr. shares meme of his dad's crotch
In the hours following the Justice Department's release of a partially redacted version of the affidavit that kicked off the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago, Trump and key figures in his circle sounded off reactions. Trump himself took to Truth Social to rant "Affidavit heavily redacted!!! . . . Nothing mentioned...
ABC News
Michelle Obama's braids have a big moment during her White House portrait unveiling
Former first lady Michelle Obama was praised this week for wearing braids as she attended the unveiling of her and former President Barack Obama's White House portraits. She was photographed Wednesday wearing a deep rouge custom look by Christy Rilling, Briony Raymond drop earrings and her braids pulled back in a low chignon style.
Jared Kushner said Trump wouldn't have been president if he acted 'like a normal person'
Jared Kushner said the truth about Trump's real-life persona is "hiding in plain sight." He acknowledged that many people wish his father-in-law would "act like a normal person." Kushner said Trump probably "wouldn't have been president" if he behaved like the average person. Jared Kushner said this week that he...
Jimmy Fallon Thinks He Knows The Real Reason For Trump’s ‘Suspicious’ Golf Trip
Jimmy Fallon took a swing at solving the mystery of former President Donald Trump’s unannounced visit to the Washington, D.C. area on Monday. Trump reportedly walked around his Virginia golf resort with a large group of people, but they weren’t playing golf. According to Newsweek, that group included Trump National Golf Club manager Joe Roediger, the course’s grounds director Brad Enie and Trump Organization executive vice president for development Lawrence Glick. Trump later revealed in a post on Truth Social that the golf course visit was a “working” trip.
Donald Trump was asked what would happen to the country if he were indicted. His answer is something else.
(CNN) — In an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Thursday, Donald Trump was asked what he thought would happen if he were indicted for his role in keeping classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home after he had left the White House. Here's the exchange (bolding is...
Fox News host Laura Ingraham says Obama ‘blew it’ because Trump was elected after him
Fox News host Laura Ingraham has suggested that former President Barack Obama’s eight years in office was marked by failure because he was succeeded by his polar opposite: Donald Trump.The primetime host of The Ingraham Angle delivered her take on Wednesday night while complaining about what she considered breathless coverage of the 44th president’s visit to the White House for a ceremony unveiling portraits of himself and former first lady Michelle Obama.“It’s one of those days, when the media pretends that Obama was a totally successful president,” said Ms Ingraham, labelling him “the establishment’s last real chance”.“And Obama, I...
Jared Kushner seen with bandage on neck following second operation as family enjoys Sunday outing
Former senior adviser to the president Jared Kushner was recently spotted with a bandage on his neck while he and his wife, Ivanka Trump, took their kids out for a boat ride in Miami on Sunday. The outing came just days after Kushner, 41, underwent a second surgery for thyroid...
'You're blowing this': New book reveals Melania Trump criticized her husband's handling of Covid
(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump's top general feared he would authorize a strike on Iran as his presidency ended. His intelligence chief wondered what Russia had on him. A billionaire friend convinced him to try buying Greenland. A half-dozen top officials considered resigning en masse. Even his wife,...
Chuck Schumer privately said he expects Democrats to lose the House and gave them 60% chance of holding the Senate: report
The Senate majority leader in comments reported by Punchbowl described House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as being "in trouble" ahead of the vote.
Jimmy Kimmel praises Indian news channel for fact-checking Donald Trump’s ‘clearly fake’ statements
Jimmy Kimmel has praised Indian news channel New Delhi Television for fact-checking Donald Trump’s “clearly fake” statements during a recent interview. The former US president sat down for an exclusive interview with NDTV’s Sreenivasan Jain, which aired last week on Thursday (8 September). “What has stood...
Donald Trump almost didn’t leave the White House. Because, of course.
CNN — Donald Trump, we learned on Monday, didn’t want to leave the White House after he had lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden. “I’m just not going to leave,” Trump told one aide. “We’re never leaving,” he said to another. “How can you...
Liz Cheney says new revelations reveal true ‘danger’ of Donald Trump
Congresswoman Liz Cheney said Donald Trump’s unwillingness to leave the White House after being defeated in the 2020 presidential election "affirms the reality of the danger" of his efforts to overturn the election. Ms Cheney made the remarks in response to revelations made in a new book by New...
