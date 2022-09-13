ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Jeopardy! champ Ryan Long honored at Philadelphia's City Hall

By Alicia Vitarelli via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48kg2C_0hu35w0A00

He's a 16-time Jeopardy! champion and now Mt. Airy's Ryan Long has officially been designated a hometown hero.

Mayor Jim Kenney presented the former ride-share driver with a Liberty Bell statue on Tuesday to let him know how proud we all are of his success.

Long is a humble guy who doesn't love a lot of fanfare.

SEE ALSO: Philadelphia's Ryan Long receives Jeopardy! winnings at 6abc studios

He did use his few moments at the podium to urge everyone to tap into their Philly grit.

"I hope that everyone does the same as I did. Keep being stubborn until you get what everyone says you can't have," he said.

Long became the winningest contestant in Philadelphia history during his run on the game show this past spring.

Action News was able to present him with his earnings of more than $300,000.

Long said the money and the opportunity to be on the show have changed his life immensely.

"I stuck some money aside, bought a truck. And the rest is none of your beeswax," he laughed. "I have been pushing myself for so long working, that now I have time to uncoil the stress I have been carrying around for twenty years."

Next up, Long will compete in Jeopardy's Tournament of Champions this fall.

He flies out to California this weekend to tape the shows, which are slated to air in November.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
California State
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Spring Township, PA
City
California, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
philasun.com

We don’t think so!

A group of civic and religious leaders came together in support of embattled Philadelphia District Attorney to send a message to Pennsylvania legislators hoping to impeach him: ‘Not on our watch!’. ABOVE PHOTO: Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner speaks during a news conference in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

North Philadelphia music teacher leaving ever-lasting imprint on students: "To teach is a gift"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Music is an integral part of Hispanic culture and as we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month we're spotlighting a local performer and music teacher who's doing more than teaching her students Latin lyrics and songs. "It's not a job or chore to come to class, you're coming to see your friend, your best friend," a student said. There's always one teacher whose lessons and love for what they do never leave us and for so many students and even faculty, who've been fortunate to find someone like Suzette Ortiz. As the artistic director at Alma Music School in North...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Meet the director of dance mentoring young Black girls in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- From ballerinas to tap dancers, a local Germantown dance studio is turning dance into teachable moments.  On this week's Focusing on the Future, Wakisha Bailey sat down with the inspiring dancers for a real conversation.  "If you ask them a few years ago what they like about themselves they would've just said, 'I don't know,'" Eryka Lynn Waller said.   Waller is the director of dance at the Quinn Center for Performing Arts. She's also a mentor and a friend to young inspiring Black competitive dancers at the dance studio. "These young girls are dealing with so many things...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Kenney
Person
Ryan Long
thedp.com

Penn Ph.D. student leads charge to build new subway line in Northeast Philadelphia

Jay Arzu, a second-year Ph.D. student at Penn’s Stuart Weitzman School of Design, is leading a campaign to construct a new subway line in Northeast Philadelphia. The proposed line, which will be called the Roosevelt Boulevard Subway, would stretch as far north as Neshaminy in Bucks County, Pa., and will continue south to Center City, according to Arzu. The line will also connect to the Broad Street Line and extend the Market-Frankford Line by one mile. The line — which could take the form of either an elevated line or a subway — would provide Northeast Philadelphia residents faster and more convenient transportation to Center City, Arzu said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Confrontation leads to shooting in Philadelphia's Overbrook Park section: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A confrontation led to a shooting in Philadelphia's Overbrook Park section on Thursday night. Police say it was self-defense.It happened on the 1400 block of North 75th Street around 11:30 p.m.Investigators say that a couple had a friend over their home.  When the friend's husband showed up, he was violent and threatening.Police say the man who lived in the house then shot the husband in the leg.He was rushed to the hospital.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#City Hall#Liberty Bell
phl17.com

Teen shot on B Street in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Thursday night, a teen boy was shot once near Wyoming Library in North Philadelphia. The incident happened on the 4700 block of B Street around 9:30 pm. According to police, a 16-year-old boy was shot once in the right shoulder. He was taken to Saint Christopher Hospital,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman raped overnight in Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a rape in Center City. It happened in Rittenhouse Square and police say the suspect is still on the loose on Friday.The tents in Rittenhouse Square normally aren't there, but right now they're setup all throughout the park in preparation for an art show this weekend.According to police, there was a security guard keeping watch over the tents, but that guard wasn't able to prevent this woman from being raped.Officers tell CBS3 the rape happened in Rittenhouse Square around 1:45 a.m. on Friday.Police responded as quickly as possible right after, but the alleged crime had already been committed.Officers took the woman to the special victims unit.So far, no arrests have been made, and police weren't able to provide a strong description of the suspect.Police tell CBS3 he was last seen walking away from the scene on 18th Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
115K+
Followers
15K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy