‘I’m somebody who has made mistakes,’ Clark County elected official accused of journalist’s murder says from jail
Speaking from a jail cell and to the public for the first time since his arrest, Clark County Public Administrator Rob Telles said he is prepared to defend himself against allegations he murdered a Las Vegas investigative reporter.
Clark County elected official jailed for murder speaks from behind bars
For the first time, we're hearing from Rob Telles, the Clark County elected official arrested last week for murdering a local journalist.
Las Vegas man accused of killing woman to be featured on national TV show
Erick Rangel-Ibarra is a suspect in the killing of Lesley Palacio. Her body was found dumped near Valley of Fire State Park in August 2020.
Cops: Elected official was ‘lying in wait’ for Vegas reporter before murder caught on video
LAS VEGAS — A Clark County administrator accused of the brutal daylight killing of an investigative reporter was “lying in wait” for the man before the fatal stabbing outside the man’s Las Vegas home, court records allege. Robert Telles, 45, is charged with murder in the...
Staff attacked inside Las Vegas-area prison, DOC refuses to provide details
Inmates attacked staff at High Desert State Prison on Aug. 31, but when contacted by the 8 News Now Investigators, the Nevada Department of Corrections would not provide details on what unfolded.
Woman’s ex-husband attacked her with machete while father attacked officers with hammer: Las Vegas police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman’s father and ex-husband were arrested Wednesday after the ex-husband tried to attack her with a machete and the father tried to attack police officers with a hammer, according to an arrest report. Police responded to what became a barricade situation at a residence near Flamingo and Rainbow at around […]
New 911 calls, body camera video show Rob Telles' arrest for domestic violence
A previous 911 call and body camera footage to Las Vegas police shows Rob Telles's wife expressing fear of her husband.
Las Vegas police: Manager of convenience store stole over $16K by posing as robbery victim
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is facing embezzlement charges after police said she stole more than $16,000 from the convenience store where she worked while allegedly being part of a staged robbery. Latoya Hall, 32, was the manager of an ampm located in the central Las Vegas valley when she acted as the victim […]
‘You guys just want to take me down because I’m a public official,’ Videos show Clark County elected official now charged with murder arguing with officers during previous arrest
Videos obtained Thursday by the 8 News Now Investigators show an apparently intoxicated Rob Telles arguing with police officers as they took him into custody following a domestic violence incident two years ago.
Full interview: Coworker shares new insight on accused murderer Rob Telles
Assistant Clark County public administrator Rita Reid gives more insight on her boss, accused murderer Rob Telles, in an exclusive interview with Erielle Reshef of ABC's "Good Morning America."
Metro police DUI prevention program targets repeat offenders
A relatively new DUI intervention program through the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department focuses on making sure that repeat offenders don't get behind the wheel intoxicated again.
Ex-boyfriend accused of killing Las Vegas mother, leaving baby alive, arrested in San Diego
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was arrested in San Diego Wednesday morning on murder and child abuse charges for allegedly stabbing and killing his ex-girlfriend while leaving her infant daughter alive. Michael Ricks, 24, was arrested near a San Diego residence after police there received a tip at around 6:45 a.m. that he had […]
Las Vegas store owner accused of selling counterfeit designer items
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas store owner is facing federal charges for selling more than 3,000 counterfeit items. 31-year-old woman Amie Kamara appeared in front of a federal grand jury for two counts of trafficking counterfeit goods. Kamara allegedly sold counterfeit designer items at her store Aminic...
DEVELOPING: Las Vegas police investigating robbery in northwest valley area
Las Vegas police said they are at the scene of an Albertson's in the northwest area as they received a call of a robbery.
Son accused of stabbing mother to death identified
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man accused of stabbing his mother to death is identified as 34-year-old Pablo Enrique Bonilla, according to court records. He was due to make his first appearance in court Thursday morning but was not transported. He remains in jail and is due to appear in court on Sept. 20.
LVMPD: Son stabs mother to death in Las Vegas apartment
Homicide detectives are investigating in the area of Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive on Wednesday afternoon.
Man arrested for allegedly killing mother, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is accused of killing his mother following a barricade situation in the east Las Vegas Valley Wednesday afternoon. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said the incident began around 11:09 a.m. Sept. 14 in the 2900 block of Juniper Hills Boulevard, near Vegas Valley Drive and Nellis Boulevard. Johansson said a 911 call was made in a nearby apartment that a man was acting erratically, armed with a knife.
Victim shoots attacker after struggle, Henderson police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson police are investigating a shooting that took place just after 8:30 p.m. near Stephanie Street and American Pacific Drive Thursday evening. Police and fire crews responded to 200 Quest Park Street in reference to gunshots heard in the area. When emergency crews arrived police...
Las Vegas police arrest suspect who threatened family with a knife
LVMPD investigated a domestic disturbance in northwest Las Vegas. Shortly after 10 p.m. one person was arrested.
Las Vegas-area mother who ‘intentionally’ hit 2 children with car sentenced to probation
A Las Vegas judge sentenced a woman to probation for striking two high school students with her SUV in what police called an intentional act following allegations of bullying in school.
