Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Las Vegas store owner accused of selling counterfeit designer items

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas store owner is facing federal charges for selling more than 3,000 counterfeit items. 31-year-old woman Amie Kamara appeared in front of a federal grand jury for two counts of trafficking counterfeit goods. Kamara allegedly sold counterfeit designer items at her store Aminic...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Son accused of stabbing mother to death identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man accused of stabbing his mother to death is identified as 34-year-old Pablo Enrique Bonilla, according to court records. He was due to make his first appearance in court Thursday morning but was not transported. He remains in jail and is due to appear in court on Sept. 20.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Man arrested for allegedly killing mother, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is accused of killing his mother following a barricade situation in the east Las Vegas Valley Wednesday afternoon. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said the incident began around 11:09 a.m. Sept. 14 in the 2900 block of Juniper Hills Boulevard, near Vegas Valley Drive and Nellis Boulevard. Johansson said a 911 call was made in a nearby apartment that a man was acting erratically, armed with a knife.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Victim shoots attacker after struggle, Henderson police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson police are investigating a shooting that took place just after 8:30 p.m. near Stephanie Street and American Pacific Drive Thursday evening. Police and fire crews responded to 200 Quest Park Street in reference to gunshots heard in the area. When emergency crews arrived police...
HENDERSON, NV
Fox News

Fox News

