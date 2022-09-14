Whoopi Goldberg Says She's Actually Never Had Eyebrows, And I Can't Believe I Didn't Notice Sooner

Related
Whoopi Goldberg Explains Why She Has No Eyebrows, Says Ex-Husband 'Did Not Notice'
Whoopi Goldberg is way ahead of the latest beauty trends. The EGOT winner, 66, revealed why she doesn't have eyebrows Monday on The View as she and her co-hosts discussed how Kendall Jenner, Lady Gaga and Doja Cat have recently popularized the "no-brow look." "I had eyebrows as a little...
The View host Whoopi Goldberg gives ‘fond farewell’ live on air to beloved colleague
THE View host Whoopi Goldberg has given a sweet goodbye live on air to one of her beloved colleagues. The daytime talk show has only just returned with a new season after a month-long hiatus. At the end of Thursday’s show, Whoopi shared that she had an announcement to make...
The View new season LIVE — Fans think Joy Behar looks incredible as she debuts major weight loss in season 26 premiere
DAYTIME talk show The View has finally returned with its 26th season where Joy Behar debuted her major weight loss and fans have noticed. At the very beginning of the show, Whoopi Goldberg told co-host Joy that she looks "amazing" with enthusiastic agreement from the rest of the panel. Joy...
Katt Williams Explains Why He Believes Jaden Smith Might Have Derailed Will Smith’s Career
Pulling from his own insight into the entertainment industry, Katt Williams opened up about how Jaden Smith might have unintentionally set up Will Smith’s career.
The Truth About Savannah Guthrie And Hoda Kotb’s Feud, According To A ‘Today’ Show Insider
Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb have long charmed fans with their loving friendship and shared enthusiasm when broadcasting together on The Today Show. Naturally, fans on Twitter and elsewhere became worried when rumors began to emerge last month that the two co-anchors might be feuding. Luckily for Today fans, based...
Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO
Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
'No Cake, Balloons Or Brunch': CNN's Brian Stelter Left In Shock After Don Lemon & Co-Workers Didn't Throw Him A 'Goodbye' Party
Former CNN host, Brian Stelter, expected his team to throw him a "goodbye" party after Sunday's final show. However, that didn't happen, Radar has discovered. "Brian literally thought Anderson Cooper, Don Lemon, and the executives would get up early on a Sunday, come into the office to say 'goodbye' to him," sources told RadarOnline.com. "There was no cake, balloons, or brunch to send him off. There wasn't even a card. It was like nothing happened at all. Brian packed up his stuff and left alone," they added. Insiders said that Stelter's face has already been removed from the...
Meghan McCain Slams Her ‘View’ Replacement Alyssa Farah Griffin’s Father: “Her Dad Is A Very Famous Homophobe And Racist”
We already know Meghan McCain absolutely does not talk to her View predecessor Sherri Shepherd, but is she in touch with her successor on the daytime talk show? That would also be a no, but that hasn’t stopped her from sharing her thoughts on Alyssa Farah Griffin, anyway. McCain,...
'Still A Long Way To Go': Loni Love Shows Off Recent Weight Loss
"Take your time, make little changes," Love said. The work she's done has led to her shedding 37 pounds so far. Comedian, TV host and author Loni Love is sharing the results of what happens when you make healthy lifestyle changes — and an inspiring message for her fans and followers who need encouragement to make their own.
Kelly Ripa Posts Sweet New Photo Of Kids Michael, 25, Lola, 21, & Joaquin, 19, All Grown Up
Kelly Ripa, 51, got in a final summer hangout with her three kids, Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 19! The Live with Kelly & Ryan! host posted a snap of her grown-up brood, whom she shares with husband Mark Consuelos, 51, to Instagram on Wednesday, Aug. 34. She captioned the sweet photo, “It sure was nice having the chickens back in the nest for a couple of weeks. Back to life…..back to reality #summer #vibes.”
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Fans Are In Disbelief Over Gwen Stefani’s Unrecognizable Appearance On ‘Seth Meyers’: ‘Sorry, Who Is This??’
Gwen Stefani‘s face has been a hot topic of conversation over the past few months – but her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday, September 8th was the most shocking, as her fans unanimously agreed that she looked completely un...
Password fans go wild after host Keke Palmer suffers ‘major blunder’ that has them ‘spitting out their drink’
PASSWORD fans have been going wild after host Keke Palmer suffered a major blunder during Tuesday’s new episode. The accident has viewers reminiscing about similar mishaps from the original version of the game show. Toward the end of the latest episode of NBC’s Password, celebrity guest contestant Chelsea Handler...
Viral Interview Has Fans Saying Tyra Banks Is the Reason Beyoncé Doesn’t Do Interviews Anymore
Tyra Banks definitely had a 'different' interview for the Bey Hive. Here's what Beyoncé fans are saying about a viral video clip of the 'Renaissance' artist.
Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look
Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
Connie Britton Says She 'Just About Hit the Floor' After Barack Obama Said He Was a Fan of Hers
Connie Britton opened up about "the big moment" she learned Barack Obama was a fan of Friday Night Lights while walking the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on Monday Connie Britton is reflecting on the iconic moment when she met former president Barack Obama. On the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet Monday night, the White Lotus actress, 55, told E!'s Loni Love that she "had no idea" Obama, 61, was a fan of hers until they met. "When I was meeting him for the first time, I was just like, it's...
Who's Your Daddy? Gavin Rossdale Brings Son Zuma Onstage After Stepdad Blake Shelton's Snub
Gavin Rossdale is one proud dad! On Wednesday, August 24, the rocker brought his two youngest sons, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8 — whom he shares with ex-wife Gwen Stefani — onstage during his Chicago concert to wish his middle child a happy birthday. Rossdale called out to his brood, minus 16-year-old Kingston who stayed in the wings, to join him onstage while the crowd wished Zuma a happy birthday and watched him blow out the candles on his cake. PUCKER UP! GAVIN ROSSDALE SMOOCHES GIRLFRIEND COURTNEY CANNON WHILE AT SON ZUMA'S BASEBALL GAMEThe Bush band member's celebration for his...
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Rocks White Pantsuit at Mom’s Wedding With Ben Affleck’s Kids
Classy! Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muñiz rocked a white pantsuit at their mom and stepdad Ben Affleck’s wedding, alongside brother Max Muñiz and stepsiblings Seraphina, Violet and Samuel. The 14-year-old was seen donning a white...
