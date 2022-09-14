ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whoopi Goldberg Says She's Actually Never Had Eyebrows, And I Can't Believe I Didn't Notice Sooner

Fact: You've seen Whoopi Goldberg 's face hundreds — if not thousands — of times over the course of your life.

Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

So, take a second and really look at Whoopi's face. Do you notice anything specific that, maybe, you've never noticed before?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nTHlv_0hu1lpeO00
Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Specifically — her lack of eyebrows?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ATP1M_0hu1lpeO00
Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for Audible

Yup, that's right — Whoopi Goldberg hasn't had any eyebrows for basically her entire career. She's been shaving them off herself since she was a kid!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PwFC9_0hu1lpeO00
Jenny Anderson / ABC via Getty Images

Whoopi revealed this fact on a recent episode of The View , during a segment where the hosts discussed the "no-brow look" that's been trendy among celebrities like Doja Cat and Kendall Jenner .

The latest beauty trend has celebrities bleaching and shaving their eyebrows, but #TheView's @WhoopiGoldberg was ahead of the curve! https://t.co/cVclFZyKV0

@TheView 02:00 AM - 13 Sep 2022

When Whoopi revealed that she's been rocking the look for basically forever , her cohosts were stunned. Sara Haines said that she previously "never noticed" it, while Ana Navarro pronounced herself "today years old" when she knew.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sIFld_0hu1lpeO00
Lou Rocco / ABC via Getty Images

"Listen, what you can see on my face, you know where they went," Whoopi replied while explaining why they previously never noticed. "You know where they are. You see. So when you're looking at me, your eye sees eyebrows when there are none."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33FwOu_0hu1lpeO00
Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images / Getty Images

Whoopi also shared that she was once married to someone who didn't even notice her lack of eyebrows until they were already hitched.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P7b4L_0hu1lpeO00
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

"I was married to a man who did not notice until one day he said, 'Oh my God, you don't have any eyebrows,' and I said, 'Yeah, I know.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20gafe_0hu1lpeO00
Rob Kim / Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Whoopi explained that the practice of shaving off her eyebrows began when her mother removed them for her as a child.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RaAyy_0hu1lpeO00
Bruce Glikas / WireImage / Getty Images

"I had eyebrows as a little kid," she said, "and you know how men get those bumps? I started to get them on my face, so my mother removed them."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iB7EM_0hu1lpeO00
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

"And so I just keep doing it because I don't know my face with eyebrows unless I'm working — they put them on and take them off."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BLyNg_0hu1lpeO00
Raymond Hall / GC Images / Getty Images

Word. Keep doing you, Whoopi — and let it be known the world over that you're a true trendsetter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JRjMO_0hu1lpeO00
Dominik Bindl / Getty Images for Tribeca TV Festival

