Denise Austin Continues to Champion Healthy Living With a New Easy Spirit Sneaker Collab

At the age of 65, fitness expert Denise Austin was the oldest woman to walk the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway this summer when she rocked the catwalk, hand-in-hand with her younger daughter, Katie Austin.

“I was so honored that they invited me to walk with my daughter,” Austin told FN last month from her home in Southern California. “It was really fun and I honestly am still living in that moment, it was such a high.”

As an advocate for healthy living, Austin is bringing that same enthusiasm to another partnership launching this month: her own collection of fitness sneakers with Easy Spirit. The collaboration includes two styles — the high-impact Mel (priced at $99) and low-impact Jordyn ($89). They are offered in multiple colorways and will be available at major retailers including Nordstrom, Macy’s, Belk and on Easyspirit.com .

“I wear the Mel every single day because I walk fast for 30 minutes each day and they are my go-to shoes for power walking,” said Austin. “I use the Jordyn for more casual things like toning and Pilates, because you can flex and point your toe.”

She added that the line ticks off multiple boxes for her. “I think the colors are really fun. And the shoes are lightweight and cushioned with arch support — all the things I’m always looking for in a good walking shoe.”

To celebrate the launch and encourage a daily commitment to wellness, the two partners are kicking off Easy Spirit’s “Make a Move” pledge on social media, which asks their joint followers to get moving for 20 minutes a day. It also will help to champion their fanbase’s personal journeys to getting and staying healthy.

Here, Austin shares some of her best tips for staying fit.

New fitness obsession:

“Pickleball. I like to play with all my girlfriends. It’s fun because everyone can do it no matter what level you are.”

Best exercise for people at any age:

“Everyone should walk. If they’re just starting, walking is the easiest thing to get yourself moving. It helps your mind and gives you better energy.”

Best soundtrack for a workout:

“I love to walk and talk. Every Sunday, I call up my girlfriends and my three sisters to see who’s available. I use that time to catch up because I am still working full time.”

Beauty regimen:

“I don’t do a lot of facials or Botox or fillers. I try to be very natural. I do a lot of moisturizing at night and use coconut oil on my body. I drink lots of water, and I’m a believer in a good night’s sleep.”

Tips for eating right:

“I don’t skip meals because I love to have energy. Intermittent fasting works for a lot of people but I like to have a true breakfast, lunch and dinner.”

My guilty pleasure:

“Coffee-flavored ice cream.”