East Lansing, MI

Michigan vs. UConn odds, spread, lines: Week 3 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 3 days ago

Michigan debuts J.J. McCarthy as the undisputed starter at quarterback in a home tilt against visiting UConn in college football's Week 3 action.

UConn continues to be one of college football's worst performing programs while Michigan looks to repeat its success from last season that included its first CFP berth, albeit with new management at the quarterback position.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Michigan vs. UConn football odds, spread, lines

Week 3 college football schedule: Michigan vs. UConn

Don't lose any sleep over this one, Wolverine fans: Michigan comes in with a 99.3 percent chance to defeat the Huskies, according to the computer.

That leaves UConn a 0.7 percent shot at upsetting the Wolverines. So you're saying there's a chance? (We're not.)

The oddsmakers project a rout, as Michigan enters the 46.5 point favorites in the game, according to the opening line at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 59.5 points .

Michigan checks in at No. 5 in the computer's latest 131 college football rankings , is projected to win 9.9 games on the season, and is estimated to be 18.9 points better on average than the teams on its schedule.

UM owns the 25.5 percent chance to return to the College Football Playoff and has a 3.1 percent shot at winning the national championship, according to the index.

UConn comes in at No. 125 in the overall FPI rankings and is projected to win 3.1 games on the season.

Michigan stayed put at No. 4 in the AP top 25 poll coming into Week 3.

College Football Power Index

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Miami
  14. Utah
  15. Tennessee
  16. NC State
  17. Baylor
  18. Florida
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Texas
  22. Penn State
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Oregon

IN THIS ARTICLE
