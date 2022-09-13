ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This 14-year-old singer could win ‘America’s Got Talent’

By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson
 4 days ago
Sara James is one of 11 acts competing in the “AGT” 2022 finale. | Greg Gayne, NBC

Sara James is one of 11 acts competing for $1 million in the “AGT” finale.

Who is Sara James on ‘AGT’?

Sara James, a 14-year-old singer from Poland, has been a strong contender on “AGT” this season, earning Simon Cowell’s golden buzzer after performing a powerful rendition of Billie Eilish’s “Lovely” for her audition, which has more than 18 million views on YouTube.

“We’ve heard a lot of singers over the years, but wow,” Cowell told the singer after her audition. “You have a real star glow about you.”

For the semifinal round, James performed a unique rendition of Elton John’s “Rocket Man,” and received enough votes to advance to the finale. For the finale, the singer performed a haunting rendition of Kate Bush’s “ Running Up That Hill ,” which has recently seen a massive resurgence in popularity due to its role in the most recent season of “Stranger Things,” the Deseret News reported.

“You have this freshness, this newness about you,” Klum told the singer, according to USA Today . ”You already look like a superstar.”

James’ version of “Running Up That Hill,” which posted on YouTube Tuesday night, already has more than 1 million views on YouTube .

Although she’s only 14, “AGT” is not the singer’s first time competing in a major television competition. James was the Season 4 winner of Poland’s “The Voice Kids,” and also competed in the 2021 Junior Eurovision Song Contest , where she finished second behind Armenia, according to Junioreurovision.tv .

When is the ‘AGT’ finale?

“AGT” will reveal the 2022 season winner during a two-hour episode that airs Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. MT on NBC.

Comments / 31

Puglover
4d ago

The prize for the winner is $1M and a performance at the Luxor. There should be a minimum age requirement of 21 to be on AGT so if he/she wins, he/she can perform in a Las Vegas hotel/casino. Las Vegas is no place for a child to perform!

Reply(7)
10
Kathy Evans
4d ago

she is definately special. even if she doesn't win her career will skyrocket because of her style and talent.

Reply
12
june holden
4d ago

Enough singers already.. Winner should be a VEGAS SHOW that PEOPLE WOULD PAY to be entertained…just sayin’

Reply
7
#Got Talent#United States#Nbc#Agt#Usa Today
