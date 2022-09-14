Medical examiner: 3 children found dead in Coney Island drowned in triple homicide
"Three children who were found dead in Coney Island were drowned in a triple homicide, according to New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner. Police say a family member called 911 at 1 a.m. Monday worried about the safety of the kids. After an intense manhunt, they found the mother on the beach barefoot and soaking wet with no children in sight. MORE: Psychologist discusses signs of mental health crisis following possible drowning of Brooklyn children The kids were found unresponsive on the shoreline of the beach two miles away from where they found the mother. The three children have been identified as 7-year-old Zachary Merdy, 4-year-old Lilana Merdy and 3-month-old Oliver Bondarev. Police took the mother of the kids in for questioning and then to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. No one has been charged yet. "
