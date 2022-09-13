ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Clear skies overnight; beautiful Wednesday ahead for New Jersey

By , and News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

New Jersey is expected to see mostly clear and pleasant weather over the next few days. Storm Watch Team meteorologists say that rain does not seem to be in the forecast until next week. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C3MtE_0hu0CtZU00
TONIGHT: Humidity drops and the skies clear. Overnight lows around 61 degrees. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hbnRH_0hu0CtZU00 MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center WEDNESDAY: Grab a jacket to start the day, with morning temps in the 50s. Temps rise to the 80s by the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies with low humidity. Overnight lows around 62.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26NzQq_0hu0CtZU00 THURSDAY: Clear skies, plenty of sunshine. Daytime highs in the mid-70s. Overnight lows around 56. FRIDAY: Clear skies, plenty of sunshine. Daytime highs around 77 degrees. Overnight lows around 56. WEEKEND: Mostly sunny with some clouds. Daytime highs on around 79 on Saturday, 84 on Sunday.
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

