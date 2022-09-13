Clear skies overnight; beautiful Wednesday ahead for New Jersey
"New Jersey is expected to see mostly clear and pleasant weather over the next few days. Storm Watch Team meteorologists say that rain does not seem to be in the forecast until next week. TONIGHT: Humidity drops and the skies clear. Overnight lows around 61 degrees. MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center WEDNESDAY: Grab a jacket to start the day, with morning temps in the 50s. Temps rise to the 80s by the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies with low humidity. Overnight lows around 62. THURSDAY: Clear skies, plenty of sunshine. Daytime highs in the mid-70s. Overnight lows around 56. FRIDAY: Clear skies, plenty of sunshine. Daytime highs around 77 degrees. Overnight lows around 56. WEEKEND: Mostly sunny with some clouds. Daytime highs on around 79 on Saturday, 84 on Sunday. "
