Entertainment

13 Then Vs. Now Photos Of The 2022 Emmy Winners In Their First Big Roles And The Ones They Won For

By Lauren Garafano
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

1. Zendaya

Then: She played Rocky Blue on the Disney Channel series Shake It Up .

Now: She won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Rue Bennett on Euphoria, and she's the youngest person ever to win the award twice.

Disney / HBO

Watch her 2022 acceptance speech here:

2. Sheryl Lee Ralph

Then: She made her film debut as Barbara Hanley in A Piece of the Action.

Now: She won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Barbara Howard on Abbott Elementary .

Warner Bros. / ABC

Watch her 2022 acceptance speech here:

3. Amanda Seyfried

Then: She played the recurring role of Lucy Montgomery on As the World Turns .

Now: She won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes on The Dropout .

CBS / Hulu / Everett

Watch her 2022 acceptance speech here:

4. Jennifer Coolidge

Then: She made her TV debut as Jodi the masseuse on Seinfeld .

Now: She won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Anthology Series or Movie for her role as Tanya McQuoid on The White Lotus .

NBC / HBO

Watch her 2022 acceptance speech here:

5. Quinta Brunson

Then: She was a viral meme .

Now: She won Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for her work on Abbott Elementary.

Quinta B / youtube.com / ABC

Watch her 2022 acceptance speech here:

6. Lee Jung-jae

Then: He played Baek Jae-hee on the Korean series Sandglass .

Now: He won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Gi-hun on Squid Game.

SBS / Netflix / Everett

Watch his 2022 acceptance speech here:

7. Matthew Macfadyen

Then: He made his TV debut as Hareton Earnshaw in an adaptation of Wuthering Heights.

Now: He won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Tom Wambsgams on Succession .

WGBH-TV / HBO

Watch his 2022 acceptance speech here:

8. Julia Garner

Then: She made her film debut playing Sarah in Martha Marcy May Marlene .

Now: She won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Ruth Langmore on Ozark .

Fox Searchlight / Netflix / Everett

Watch her 2022 acceptance speech here:

9. Murray Bartlett

Then: He made his TV debut playing Michael Freeman on The Flying Doctors .

Now: He won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Anthology Series or Movie for his portrayal of Armand on The White Lotus .

Nine Network / HBO

Watch his 2022 acceptance speech here:

10. Michael Keaton

Then: He played Lannie Wolf on All's Fair.

Now: He won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his role as Dr. Samuel Finnix on Dopesick .

CBS / Hulu / Everett

Watch his 2022 acceptance speech here:

11. Brett Goldstein

Then: He played Tom on the British series Derek .

Now: He won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his portrayal of Roy Kent on Ted Lasso .

Netflix / Apple TV+

Watch his 2022 acceptance speech here:

12. Jean Smart

Then: She starred as Shari on Teachers Only.

Now: She won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Deborah Vance on Hacks .

NBC / HBO

Watch her 2022 acceptance speech here:

13. And finally, Jason Sudeikis

Then: He was a cast member on Saturday Night Live .

Now: He won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his portrayal of Ted Lasso on Ted Lasso.

NBC / Apple TV+

Watch his 2022 acceptance speech here:

#Comedy Series#Emmy#Rocky Blue#Warner Bros#The White Lotus#Korean
