ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ryan Reynolds Decided To Film His Colonoscopy And Doctors Actually Found Something That Might Have Been "Life-Saving"

By Alex Gurley
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MRQiG_0htxVDbO00

Ryan Reynolds is broadcasting something pretty personal — in the hopes of helping to save lives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25inxs_0htxVDbO00
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

The actor recently decided to document his first colonoscopy in order to highlight the importance of the preventative cancer screening procedure.

@vancityreynolds / Via instagram.com

And recording the whole thing is pretty intimate, considering a camera is inserted into the rectum to look for changes or abnormalities in the large intestine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j19kL_0htxVDbO00
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

But considering colon cancer is one of the leading cancer killers in America, it's a pretty important thing to do.

@leadfrombehind / Via instagram.com

"It’s a simple step that could literally, and I mean literally, save your life," Ryan said during the video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cFmjk_0htxVDbO00
Ryan Reynolds / Via youtu.be

According to the American Cancer Society , it's recommended that people with an average risk of colorectal cancer start regular screenings at age 45.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B28m7_0htxVDbO00
Ryan Reynolds / Via youtu.be

Ryan and his soccer-club owner Rob McElhenney both just turned 45, so they teamed up with Lead From Behind , a new initiative hoping to spread the message that colon cancer is "the preventable cancer."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41wlfO_0htxVDbO00
Ryan Reynolds / Via youtu.be

"I've been on camera a lot. But this was the first time one was shoved up my ass," Ryan said . "The procedure and prep were painless but the discomfort of filming and sharing the process was the hardest part."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37qLXr_0htxVDbO00
Ryan Reynolds / Via youtu.be

In the video, Ryan shared the moments leading up to the procedure and his time in the recovery room, where his doctor actually shared that he had found an "extremely subtle polyp."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22GyuS_0htxVDbO00

The doctor also found three small polyps during Rob's procedure, all of which were removed.

Ryan Reynolds / Via youtu.be

"This was potentially life-saving for you — I’m not kidding; I’m not being overly dramatic," the doctor shared. "This is exactly why you do this. You had no symptoms."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WFcqF_0htxVDbO00
Ryan Reynolds / Via youtu.be

He continued, "You are interrupting the natural history of a disease of something of a process that could have ended up developing into cancer and causing all sorts of problems."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xwuQx_0htxVDbO00
Ryan Reynolds / Via youtu.be

After making such an important discovery, Ryan is even more committed to the cause, hoping that sharing the footage can make colonoscopies "less mysterious and stigmatized."

You can watch the entire video below.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Watch Ryan Reynolds Get Polyp Removed in ‘Potentially Life-Saving’ Colonoscopy

Ryan Reynolds has gotten to the bottom of a possible future health issue. In a video posted Tuesday by Lead from Behind, an organization that raises awareness of colon cancer, the Free Guy star had a small but potentially dangerous growth removed from his colon during a preventive screening. The whole procedure was filmed after Reynolds, 45, lost a bet to his friend Rob McElhenney, with whom he co-owns a small soccer club in Wales. Since McElhenney, also 45, was able to learn Welsh, as he reveals in the video, Reynolds was forced to allow cameras to follow him in for the procedure. Following the colonoscopy, a doctor told Reynolds that they had found “an extremely subtle polyp” in his body. “This was potentially life-saving for you—I’m not kidding,” the doctor said. “I’m not being overly dramatic. This is exactly why you do this. You had no symptoms.” According to Lead from Behind, roughly one in three people will develop a polyp, which can lead to cancer if they’re not detected early, by their 45th birthday.Read it at People
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Mcelhenney
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Daily Mail

Nicole Kidman's niece Lucia Hawley, 23, reveals she has already been told to get 'preventative' Botox and says there's an 'unspoken expiry date' for ageing women like her famous aunt

Antonia Kidman's daughter Lucia Hawley says that she already feels the pressure to 'have it all' at age 23. The niece of Oscar winner Nicole Kidman revealed in a column for Nine Honey that she has already been encouraged to use Botox despite her youth. 'I was told by one...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Brad Pitt Told Angelina Jolie One Of Their Children 'Looked Like A...Columbine Kid'

A sloshed Brad Pitt told his then wife Angelina Jolie that she was “ruining their family” during a “verbal and physical fight” on their private jet in 2016, a leaked FBI report has revealed.Jolie’s account to law enforcement also detailed how Pitt, the star of Bullet Train, allegedly poured beer on her during a September trip from Nice, France, to Los Angeles.It is for the first time a shocking and vivid account about what really happened on Jolie and Pitt’s fateful last flight — and why she felt forced to leave him.Pitt, her partner of 12 years and husband of...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Zac Efron finally addresses what caused his 2021 face transformation

Zac Efron finally set the record straight on his face transformation one year after sparking plastic surgery rumors. The actor told Men’s Health in his October 2022 cover story, published Wednesday, that he shattered his jaw while running in his house with socks on. Efron, 34, said he slipped, hit the corner of a fountain, passed out and woke up to his “chin bone … hanging off” his face. Amid the “High School Musical” star’s recovery, his facial muscles got “really, really big” to compensate for the injury, so he worked with a physical therapist to counteract their growth. When Efron took a break...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorectal Cancer#Colonoscopy#Colonoscopies#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Wsj#Vancityreynolds Via
Cinemablend

How Amal Responded After Finding Out George Clooney And Julia Roberts Had Done A Kissing Scene 80 Times For New Rom-Com

Amal Clooney had an understandable reaction to learning her husband's kissing scene with Julia Roberts took an insane number of takes. Anybody who is married to an actor like George Clooney is likely prepared for the fact that, at some point, their job is going to require them to kiss other people. It’s a strange job actors have. While I’m sure spouses and significant others don’t love their partners kissing others, it’s a thing they have to do for work. But I feel like George Clooney’s wife Amal is perhaps a bit justified in her reaction when she found out her husband had done a kissing scene with Julia Roberts 80 times in a new movie.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Shoeless & Jittery: Cara Delevingne Boards Jay-Z's Private Jet In Dirty Socks, Leaves Airport After Displaying Worrisome Behavior

Is Cara Delevingne okay? That's what her fans want to know after weeks of the supermodel acting erratically and looking worse for wear. Delevingne continued her worrisome behavior this week while trying to board Jay-Z's private jet, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 30-year-old runway vixen was photographed without shoes at the Van Nuys airport on Monday. Delevingne walked around impulsively in a pair of colorful socks that turned black from the dirty ground. She held her cell phone to her face and dropped it repeatedly.Delevingne looked disheveled, sporting messy hair and a Britney Spears t-shirt while chain-smoking on an airport bench....
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kelly Ripa Posts Sweet New Photo Of Kids Michael, 25, Lola, 21, & Joaquin, 19, All Grown Up

Kelly Ripa, 51, got in a final summer hangout with her three kids, Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 19! The Live with Kelly & Ryan! host posted a snap of her grown-up brood, whom she shares with husband Mark Consuelos, 51, to Instagram on Wednesday, Aug. 34. She captioned the sweet photo, “It sure was nice having the chickens back in the nest for a couple of weeks. Back to life…..back to reality #summer #vibes.”
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Eva Mendes on Quitting Acting: ‘I Don’t Really Miss It’

Eva Mendes isn’t looking to return to acting anytime soon after leaving the industry about a decade ago. “I don’t really miss it,” Mendes told me when we caught up at West Hollywood’s Ardor restaurant, where she hosted a brunch to celebrate her new co-ownership of kitchen cleaning product company Skura Style. “I got tired fighting for the good roles,” she said. “There just was a point where I thought, ‘I’m going to create my own opportunities and become a producer on things and create my own material,’ but it just didn’t feel worth it to me.” Not long after, she and partner...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Tom Cruise's Son Connor Continues Dividing Fans With Controversial Photos

Connor Cruise can't seem to catch a break when it comes to his hobbies. The adopted son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman continues facing scrutiny on social media after sharing his passion for fishing and his big catches. Despite a year passing, things are still similar with Connor Cruise. His latest posts catch him and some pals behind their lined-up haul, with others preceding.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing

Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
SANTA MONICA, CA
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy