Ryan Reynolds Decided To Film His Colonoscopy And Doctors Actually Found Something That Might Have Been "Life-Saving"

Watch Ryan Reynolds Get Polyp Removed in ‘Potentially Life-Saving’ Colonoscopy
Ryan Reynolds has gotten to the bottom of a possible future health issue. In a video posted Tuesday by Lead from Behind, an organization that raises awareness of colon cancer, the Free Guy star had a small but potentially dangerous growth removed from his colon during a preventive screening. The whole procedure was filmed after Reynolds, 45, lost a bet to his friend Rob McElhenney, with whom he co-owns a small soccer club in Wales. Since McElhenney, also 45, was able to learn Welsh, as he reveals in the video, Reynolds was forced to allow cameras to follow him in for the procedure. Following the colonoscopy, a doctor told Reynolds that they had found “an extremely subtle polyp” in his body. “This was potentially life-saving for you—I’m not kidding,” the doctor said. “I’m not being overly dramatic. This is exactly why you do this. You had no symptoms.” According to Lead from Behind, roughly one in three people will develop a polyp, which can lead to cancer if they’re not detected early, by their 45th birthday.Read it at People
The actor and "Welcome to Wrexham" reality co-star Rob McElhenney let cameras in where the sun don't shine to raise awareness.
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney film their colonoscopy experiences to raise awareness
Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are bringing a new meaning to the term "lead from behind." The two are raising awareness about colon cancer by filming their colonoscopy experiences. Reynolds' colonoscopy was performed by CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook. Reynolds personally came to LaPook, who was...
