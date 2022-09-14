ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Coolidge Is About To Go Viral For Her Hilarious Answer About "Shooting Her Shot" At The Emmys

By Matt Stopera
 3 days ago

Jennifer Coolidge is, without a doubt, one of the most underrated comedic geniuses of all time.

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

From Best in Show ...

Getty Images

...to Legally Blonde ...

MGM / © MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

...to White Lotus.

HBO

She's been consistently one of the funniest people in the entertainment industry for the past 30 years.

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images,

She's also hilarious offscreen — like, she genuinely seems like a funny and cool person.

Last night, she won her FIRST Emmy Award.

Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

Really, she had never won before!

It was really a cute moment.

Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

And of course, she went viral for getting played off the stage.

But I would like to talk about another moment that is on the verge of going viral.

Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

It's this moment from an Access Hollywood interview when she was asked who she would "shoot her shot" with at the Emmys:

"Is there someone you have your eye on in there? If you could shoot your shot with anyone in there, who would it be?"

Access Hollywood

"Hmmmm," she says.

Access Hollywood

"Well, I was very excited about somebody. I can't say their name, but I found out today he's dead."

Access Hollywood

"Ohhhhhhh."

Access Hollywood

I don't know why, but I've watched it 20 times and it gets better every time.

Fox

Thank you for that, and I can't wait for White Lotus Season 2 <3

Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

IN THIS ARTICLE
