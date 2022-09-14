ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Darren Bailey living in Hancock to 'immerse' himself in city he's repeatedly called 'hellhole'

By Tina Sfondeles
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aaaTn_0htwwkQb00

Darren Bailey called a news conference in Fulton Market on Tuesday afternoon to highlight recent muggings there and in nearby Wicker Park as he continues to make crime his primary campaign message.

"This is not a test, this is a wake-up call. Chicago is living the purge, when criminals ravage at will and the cops are told to stand down," the GOP for Illinois governor said.

WATCH: GOP gubernatorial nominee speaks on moving into John Hancock Center

Who is running for governor of Illinois? Darren Bailey is living in the John Hancock tower in Streeterville, Chicago to "immerse" himself in the city.

Bailey blamed Gov. JB Pritzker and fired another salvo at a Pritzker-backed crime bill, which will end cash bail in 2023.

"With his Safe-T Act, JB is set to unleash the purge in neighborhoods all over Illinois as of Jan. 1," Bailey said.

Bailey once again repeated his go-to description of Chicago as he talked about murders, calling the city a "hellhole."

SEE ALSO | Darren Bailey calls Chicago a 'hellhole' as Republicans rally at Illinois State Fair

But Bailey found a heavenly apartment to rent in the Hancock building on the Magnificent Mile during the campaign.

"I want to immerse myself in the culture. You can't deny there's problems here. And if we keep denying there's problems the problems are going to get worse. All this whole entire journey I have immersed myself in the culture of Illinois that I know nothing about," Bailey said.

Pritzker's campaign releasing a statement saying, in part, "despite regularly disparaging the City of Chicago as a hellhole, Bailey seems to have no problem enjoying his high-rise digs on the Magnificent Mile. He is grossly out of touch with Illinois families."

Bailey's campaign would not say how long he is renting the apartment. His permanent residence remains on his farm in downstate Xenia.

RELATED | Darren Bailey polls show gubernatorial candidate trailing as he gets critical campaign funding boost

Comments / 192

violetta cuffie
3d ago

Great choice, 875 N Michigan. He can learn the proper way to shop Gucci, Louis, and all the other designer shops. Mayor Jane Byrne stayed in Cabrini Green for a learning experience. Try Englewood, Woodlawn, Austin, Pilsen, or Humbolt Park next for a real experience. They are all apart of Chicago not just the Mag Mile.

Reply(3)
22
My name is.
3d ago

So Bailey moves to Chicago, yet he does no real grassroots campaigning in Chicago? Gov. Pritzker's going to get re-elected because Bailey's got no idea how to win an election.

Reply(16)
27
fmarsh51
3d ago

Bailey is out of touch with the culture, the people, and the problems these Chicago people deal with every day 24/7. Go back to the farm with your simple rose covered glasses of wisdom. Hard times need hard people to find the best solutions

Reply(10)
27
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIFR

Pritzker, Bailey spar over SAFE-T Act

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Gov. JB Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey continue to battle over the best way to address crime in Illinois. Violence is frequently discussed during any election season, but people across the political spectrum are debating about what will happen when cash bail is abolished on Jan. 1.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
City
Xenia, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Chicago and All Around Illinois

Illinois is one of the most populated states in the country, with many living around the Chicago metro area. Though perhaps most known for popular sights like Wrigley Field or the Skydeck at Willis Tower, more and more of the 55+ community are finding that the small towns of Illinois are just where they want to be. Why swap big-city amenities for small-town living when you can easily have both? If you look closer, you’ll see that a Chicago suburb has the same beautiful architecture, the same great people, and delicious food (like Chicago hot dogs – yum!) – with just less traffic! Here’s a list of my favorite small towns for retirement near Chicago, Illinois!
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Bailey
Person
John Hancock
fox32chicago.com

Vandals throw brick through Illinois state Rep. Kelly Cassidy's office window

CHICAGO - Vandals hit the office of an Illinois state representative Wednesday morning. Rep. Kelly Cassidy shared a picture of the incident on Twitter. Cassidy's office is located in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood. She says her office has security video of someone throwing a brick through a window around 5 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downstate Illinois#Election Local#Magnificent Mile#Hancock Building#Fulton Market#Gop#Republicans#Prit
Fox News

TUCKER CARLSON: We're looking at a war on the population

Imagine dystopia. You hear that word frequently. What does it mean? Picture it in your mind's eye. Dystopia is a world where the police will not protect you. They refuse. And at the same time, you are not allowed to protect yourself. So, who does that leave in charge? Who runs a world like that? Well, young men with guns. They're in charge— the cruelest and most violent element of any society, the people with the least to lose, the shortest time horizons, the shallow reservoirs of impulse control. People like that have all the power.
CHICAGO, IL
94.3 Lite FM

Exploring an Abandoned Bunker near Joliet, Illinois

Urban exploration is one thing, exploring a place in the middle of nowhere is something else altogether. While it's not exactly in the middle of nowhere, Joliet actually, it seems that in order to get to this abandoned bunker, you're going to have to walk a bit. Posted on YouTube...
JOLIET, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Injustice Watch

There’s no ‘Purge Law’: Debunking right-wing propaganda about the SAFE-T Act

Over the last couple of weeks, a misinformation campaign against a pivotal criminal justice reform law has taken hold across Illinois. Gov. JB Pritzker signed the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act, known as the SAFE-T Act, into law last year. Parts of the law have already gone into effect, but starting Jan. 1, the SAFE-T Act will abolish cash bail across the state. Once in effect, a defendant can only be detained in jail pretrial if they’re charged with specific types of felonies, such as murder and sexual assault, and if prosecutors prove to a judge that a defendant is a flight risk or “poses a specific, real, and present threat to any person or the community.”
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

This Is the Wealthiest School District in Illinois

Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
ILLINOIS STATE
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
103K+
Followers
14K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy