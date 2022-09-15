Chargers vs Chiefs live stream: How to watch Thursday Night Football online on Prime Video tonight

Tonight‘s Chargers vs Chiefs live stream catches two division rivals who split their season series last year with the road team winning each time. This time around the Chiefs will look to buck that trend with this NFL live stream — and begin Prime Video 's season of Thursday Night Football in the process.

Bills vs Rams channel, start time

The Chargers vs Chiefs live stream is tonight (Thursday, Sept. 15).

• Time — 8.15 p.m. ET / 5.15 p.m. PT / 1.15 a.m. BST

• U.S. — Amazon Prime Video

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Chiefs are coming off a 44-21 week one win over the Cardinals and the game wasn’t even that close. Patrick Mahomes and company enjoyed a 37-7 lead early in the third quarter and were able to ride that to victory.

Mahomes looked like he was already in midseason form, hitting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire for two touchdowns in the first half and go on to throw for 223 yards and three scores in the first half alone. He finished with 360 yards and five touchdown passes. His number one target, tight end Travis Kelce caught eight passes for 121 yards and a touchdown.

The Chargers also began their 2022 campaign with a win, beating the Raiders a 24-19. Now L.A. will look to improve to 2-0 on the season as well as in their division. Justin Herbert took Vegas for 279 yards and three scores on 26-of-34 passing. While Herbert kept his offense in rhythm, L.A.’s main offseason acquisition dazzled on defense.

Khalil Mack came up with three sacks in his Chargers’ debut and showed now ill-effects from the foot injury that ended his season in week seven last year. The 31-year-old led a defense that came up with six sacks in total and picked off Derek Carr three times in the win.

Regardless of what happens on the field, this game will stream history as it marks the beginning of Prime Video’s exclusive coverage of Thursday Night Football. Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit and sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung will bring you all the action.

According to the Action Network the Chiefs are a 4.5 home favorite and -108 on the Money line.

Chargers vs Chiefs Inactives:

Chargers Inactives: Easton Stick (QB), Keenan Allen (WR), JT Woods (S), Isaiah Spiller (RB), Brenden Jaimes (G), Donald Parham Jr. (TE), Christian Covington (DL)

Chiefs Inactives : Ronald Jones (RB), Harrison Butker (K), Shane Buechele (QB), Jack Cochrane (LB), Joshua Kaindoh (DE), Darian Kinnard (T), Malik Herring (DE)

How to watch Chargers vs Chiefs live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Chargers vs Chiefs, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN ( we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Chargers vs Chiefs live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Chargers vs Chiefs live stream is going to be on Prime Video exclusively. Local markets however, will still be able to watch their local channels.

The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT Thursday, Sept. 15.

If your local broadcast channel has the game, though, you may be able to watch without Prime Video. Here's what we typically say about watching NFL games online:

FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus , if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services .

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $70 per month.

Oh, and if you're OK with just watching the Chargers vs Chiefs live stream on mobile devices (phones and tablets), it's also available on the $4.99 per month NFL Plus .

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is NOT included in NFL Sunday Ticket , Check out our How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide for more details.

Chargers vs Chiefs live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Chargers vs Chiefs on Sky Sports Main Event. Sky is the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Chargers vs Chiefs live stream starts at 1.15 a.m. BST Friday morning.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN .

Chargers vs Chiefs live stream in Canada

Prime Video may be international, but it looks like Amazon may only have U.S. rights to Thursday Night Football.

So, get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Chargers vs Chiefs live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

Chargers vs Chiefs live stream in Australia

So, it seems like Amazon Prime Video may only have U.S. rights to Thursday Night Football, as all signs suggest Aussies will find the Chargers vs Chiefs live stream (like all Thursday Night Football games) on ESPN, via either Kayo Sports or Foxtel .

Kayo starts at $25 per month with the Kayo One Package offers a 7-day free trial to kick the tires.