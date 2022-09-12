Read full article on original website
Hunter ed classes begin Oct. 3
The Polson, Ronan and Pablo hunter education course will start Tuesday, Oct. 3 in Room 118 of the Beaverhead Math and Science building on the Salish Kootenai College campus in Pablo. All classes will begin at 6:30 p.m. and end at 9 p.m. Sign in opens at 6 p.m. Interested students are required to register online now at fwp.mt.gov. A parent or guardian must accompany students under 18 to the sign in. Bring signed forms from online registration. This class is the only one scheduled in Lake County for October at this time. Individuals 10 years of age or older...
Wayne Lee Kibler
Wayne Lee Kibler, 41, of Polson passed away on Aug. 1, 2022. Wayne spent most of his life as a carpenter, which he learned at a young age working for his family’s construction business. He was very close to his mother, Monika Mitchell, who he spent a lot of his free time with. Wayne was a Christian believer who loved to give kisses to loved ones, babies, and animals, although they were always a bit too wet. Wayne Kibler was preceded in death by his grandfathers Harold Kibler and Wayne Mitchell. He is survived by his mother Monika Mitchell, father Corbin Kibler, sister Jaimie Moulton, brother Alan Kibler, grandmothers Erika Mitchell and Carol Multanen, and his six children Michaela, Breanna, Lexius, Nathaniel, Skyla, and Wyatt. Wayne’s funeral services will be held in Polson at Polson Community Church, 1814 First Street East, On Saturday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m.
Annual fundraiser benefits St. Luke extended care
The Ronan Community Center was nearly filled with community members giving support to the St. Luke Community Healthcare Foundation Annual Dinner and Auction. This year marked the return of the dinner which was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 precautions. During 20-21, the fundraiser continued via a virtual auction. That format was very popular so was continued this year as the in-person silent auction and live auction returned to the event. This year marked the 22nd year for the fundraiser. Each year the funds raised at the fall fundraiser are used for a different facet of the St. Luke...
North Lake County Public Library events
Mondays mean Mother Goose! Join us at 9:15 a.m. Mother Goose is geared toward ages 0 to 3, but all are welcome. We encourage parents & caregivers to participate with their children for this early learning time. The doors open at 9 a.m. We are excited to have Gwen Hadrits, who is a Parent Educator/Home Visitor with the Lake County Health Department join us on Monday the 26th. Thursdays at 9:15 a.m. Story Time has returned! September themes are: Sept. 8 ”Camping,” Sept. 15 “Robots,” Sept. 22 “Autumn” (with our special guest, professional Storyteller Mo Reynolds), and Sept. 29 “Colors”....
MSU troupe brings ‘Shakespeare in the Park’ to St. Ignatius and Charlo
On a pleasantly cool and mostly sunny Friday evening, Lake County residents gathered at the Good Old Days Park in Mission for a performance of "King Lear" put on by Montana Shakespeare in the Park — an outreach program from Montana State University’s College of Arts and Architecture. About 150 people attended the production and most turned the event into a picnic bringing all sorts of munchies for their individual or family dinners. As the stage loomed bare before the play began, one piece of furniture stood out and announced through its construction that this was a true Montana production. How...
Lovette “Lovie” Kaye Kenmille
Lovette “Lovie” Kaye Kenmille, 61, passed away at St. Patrick’s Hospital on Aug. 23, 2022. She was born Nov. 14, 1961, the daughter of ET “Bud” Moran and Karin Butler from Santa Anna, California. Lovette was raised and educated in several places, as her father worked for BIA. In her younger years she was raised by her grandparents and attended Arlee Schools. Lovette also attended school in Santa Fe, Duke, and Northern Cheyenne. Lovette married Laurence Kenmille on Aug. 21, 1991 and had 31 years of fun, laughter, trials and tribulations. Lovette worked many jobs in her earlier years from KFC, A&W...
Maurice (Mo) Dean Brown
We lost Mo on Aug. 22, 2022. Maurice (Mo) Dean Brown, of Victor Idaho, was born Aug. 12, 1960 to Joy Mangum and LaVon Dean Brown in Shelly, Idaho. He attended high school in Sugar City, Idaho, graduating in 1978. He married Jodi Sue Smith in 1979. His academic journey started at Ricks College and continued as Mo earned a Bachelor of Science in zoology at the University of Utah before heading to George Washington University Medical School for his Doctor of Medicine. He completed orthopedic surgery residency at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington D.C. Mo served in...
Texas man killed in U.S. 93 motorcycle crash
A man from Freeport, Texas was killed in a motorcycle crash Aug. 26 near Big Arm. According to a Montana Highway Patrol crash report, the 56-year-old man was northbound on U.S. 93 at about 3 p.m. when his Honda motorcycle went off the side of the highway for unknown reasons. The motorcycle flipped onto a bike path, where the driver, who was not wearing a helmet, hit his head. The man suffered serious head trauma and was transported by helicopter to Logan Health Medical Center. He later succumbed to his injuries. Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.
Community briefs
Harvest Festival in Ronan The Ronan Harvest Festival is set for Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trail of Bales, Market, Food, Music, Games, Cornhole Tourney, Petting Zoo and more. SKC fair Salish Kootenai College hosts its community resource fair on Sept. 14 from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. at the Robert Depoe III Building. New students, current students, staff, and faculty are invited. The fair includes FREE lunch, prize drawings, cornhole, and more. Come and take this chance to learn about the different departments and resources at SKC. Cancer Support Group A Cancer Support Group for anyone affected by cancer meets twice monthly at...
Joyce C. Reed
Joyce C. Reed, age 93 of Kalispell, died on Aug. 6, 2022 at Whitefish Care and Rehabilitation. Joyce was born in 1929 in Lima. She and brother Jack were raised by parents Alma and Alice (Dowell) Clark. She graduated from Missoula County High School (now Hellgate) and the University of Montana with a BA in art. She married Harry Koski and they had two children, Steven and Pamela. After her divorce from Harry, she was reacquainted with high school friend Dallas Reed. They married in 1962 and moved to Pocatello, Idaho. In 1965 daughter Allison was born. As Dallas was...
Flying high at the Skate Jam
POLSON — Skateboarders from across western Montana were in Polson last weekend to enjoy what they do best – skate. On Saturday, the Seventh Avenue Skatepark hosted its annual Skate Jam party were more than 50 skaters of all ages and skill levels showed up to show off their best skills, while others wanted to just hang out. The entire afternoon of skating was free for all participants and had different tiers of skaters competing for prizes depending on their age as well as free-for-all skate sessions. Throughout the day, groups of skaters waited in line to take turns dropping off the...
Fixing the department of miseducation
Like my mother and father before me, I am a proud graduate from Whitefish High School and was equally proud that after a 23-year career in the military with multiple overseas tours, two of my three children were also able to graduate from Whitefish. We are a Bulldog family. This was the same high school that excelled in academic and athletic excellence. It was a time when the principles of our founding fathers were honored, the pledge of allegiance was recited, and the flag was respected. When our boys graduated, Lola and I were confident that they received a similar...
Anita L. (Orr) Matt
Anita L. (Orr) Matt, 64, passed away in Ronan at St. Luke's Community Hospital on Aug. 23. Services are pending with Foster Funeral Home of St. Ignatius.
Legals for September, 15 2022
Craig Mungas State Bar No. 6746 Bjornson Jones Mungas, PLLC 2809 Great Northern Loop, Ste 100 Missoula, Montana 59808 Telephone: 406-721-8896 Telefax: 406-541-8037 Email: craig@bjornsonlaw.com Dept. No.: 2001 Cause No.: DP-22-65 Attorneys for Darlene J. Hawley, Personal Representative MONTANA TWENTIETH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, LAKE COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: RICHARD M. BARTASEK, Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named Estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice...
Thomas (Tom) David Borr
Thomas (Tom) David Borr, 60, passed away in Polson on Aug. 16, 2022, after a brave battle with brain cancer (glioblastoma). He was born in 1962 in Kalamazoo, Michigan to his beloved mother Betty and father Earl. Tom graduated from Western Michigan University and his adventuresome spirit eventually brought him to the Seattle, WA area where he worked in finance for several years. Even though he lived in Seattle, he remained loyal to Michigan football and never missed a chance to cheer on his team. He fulfilled a lifelong dream of working as a park ranger in Olympic National Park which...
Alice Joan Cooper
Alice Joan Cooper, 91 passed away peacefully on Aug. 11, 2022, at The Pines of Mission in St. Ignatius. Alice was born on Sept. 9, 1930, in Sparks, Neb. She was the daughter of LaVern and Edith Combs. She had four brothers and five sisters. In 1947 the family moved to Polson. Alice graduated from Polson High School in 1948. On June 24, 1950, Alice married Donald A. Cooper in Polson. In their 64 years of marriage, Alice and Don raised eight children. In 1968 they moved their family to Lewistown to fulfill their dream of starting a family lumber...
Convoy of Hope rolls through Polson
A convoy of trucks rolled into Polson filled with food, water, cleaning supplies and more. Several community groups and organizations added clothes, shoes, school supplies, books, bicycle helmets, backpacks, infant car seats and a sundry of additional items. Booths offering the items and free services lined 3rd Avenue on both sides of Main Street. It was the community coming together to help and to give hope to other community members less fortunate than they in this Fourth Annual Day of Hope event. The Convoy Of Hope is a disaster relief arm of the Assemblies of God Fellowship and their mission is...
Polson in Bloom winners announced
On Aug. 3, the Polson Beautification Committee of ‘Polson in Bloom’ judges Agnes Rinehart, Jane Larson, and Mary Jensen toured gardens and yards to pick this year’s winners of the competition. The judging categories are business and private residences. Business Winners: 1st Place: Hair, Etc., 49564 US HWY 93, Billie Wall 2nd Place: Logan Health, Ridgewater Dr. 3rd Place: Richwine’s Burgerville, US HWY 93 If you have an opportunity, let these businesses know you appreciate their efforts to make Polson beautiful. Private Residence Winners: 1st Place: Koylyn Sinclair, 211 Eagle Drive 2ndPlace: Karen Fisher, 116 Long Lake Drive 3rd Place: Lynn...
Republican state reps comment on Native communities in redistricting
Sparking a back-and-forth with redistricting commissioners, Rep. Brad Tschida, R-Missoula, said Tuesday it wasn’t “fair” that Native Americans are “overrepresented” in the Montana Legislature, but he didn’t want to complain about it. But during testimony in the morning portion of the redistricting public hearing, one commissioner pointed out the Native representation is generally aligned with Montana’s population. Tuesday’s hearing focused on the Western District, which covers the northwestern region of the state. The Zoom meeting was one of a series Montana’s Districting and Apportionment Commission is holding across the state to hear how Montanans want to see the state divided into 100...
