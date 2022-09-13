Black Women Had A Historic Emmy Night, And I Can't Help But Yell, "It's About Damn Time"

And I couldn't help but notice the way Black women shined throughout the night as they continued to make history with every award they received.

Here's a quick refresher of all the big moments:

Sheryl Lee Ralph kicked things off when she won Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Barbara Howard in Abbott Elementary — making her the second Black woman to win in this category.

Jackée Harry, who was the first Black woman to win the award for her portrayal of Sandra in 227 , welcomed Sheryl to the winning circle. Jackée revealed in an Instagram post that the network initially wanted Sheryl to play Sandra, so last night's win was a full circle moment. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The renowned actor received a standing ovation as she made her way onstage, only to leave everyone in awe as she opened her speech by singing Dianne Reeves' song "Endangered Species." It was followed by a sincere message on why you should never give up on your dreams.

Sheryl has been in the business for over four decades and has given us amazing performances ranging from Deena Jones in the Broadway musical Dreamgirls to Dee Mitchell in Moesha . But surprisingly, this was her first Emmy nomination and win.

The only thing that made this moment sweeter is when we saw her family — husband Vincent Hughes and two children, Ivy Maurice and Etienne Maurice — reacting to her historic win. There truly wasn't a dry eye in the room.

Next up, Lizzo , who won for Best Competition Series for her Prime Video show Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, which ended RuPaul's Drag Race 's four-year streak.

Lizzo was joined onstage by the series contestants where she spoke on the importance of sharing diverse stories: “When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Someone fat like me. Black like me. Beautiful like me. If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I would be like, ‘You’re going to see that person, but bitch, it’s going to have to be you.'”

The "About Damn Time" singer made it clear last night and throughout her career that beauty does not come in one size. That was proved once again as she honored the stories of the aspiring backup dancers on her show.

After this achievement, fans couldn't help but cheer her on toward another goal: becoming an EGOT winner. She would need an Oscar and a Tony to make this a reality...since she already has multiple Grammys.

Later in the night, Zendaya made Emmys history for the second time as she won for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Rue Bennett in Euphoria .

And because she previously won the same award back in 2020, last night, Zendaya became the first Black woman to win an Emmy for Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series twice, as well as the youngest two-time acting winner in Emmy history.

Zendaya might've been surprised by the win, but fans knew after she delivered that heart-wrenching performance in Season 2, Episode 5, "Stand Still Like the Hummingbird," that she was more than deserving of another Emmy win.

She made sure to thank everyone who inspired Rue's story, including those currently living a similar path, and those who know someone like Rue.

And last, but certainly not least, is Quinta Brunson who took home her first Emmy for Best Writing for a Comedy Series for Abbott Elementary 's pilot episode.

Not only did Quinta create the series, but she also stars and executive produces the show. Oh, and did I mention she's written multiple episodes for it as well?

The historic win made her the third Black writer and the second Black female writer to walk away with the award. Quinta's mentor, Larry Wilmore , and Lena Waithe are her predecessors in that category, which is one of the reasons she thanked Larry in her speech, for teaching her how to write television.

Despite the controversy surrounding Jimmy Kimmel lying on the floor during her acceptance speech, nothing can overshadow Quinta's undeniable talent.

We couldn't be happier for these incredible ladies, and we look forward to cheering in their corners as they continue to thrive!

What Emmy moment has been on your mind since last night? Tell us all about it in the comments below!

