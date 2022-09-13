ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

The Cast Of "Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul." Then Vs. Now

By Michele Bird
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C0AGt_0httoTW300

There's a new satire in town.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qni2h_0httoTW300
Steve Swisher / © Focus Features / Courtesy Everett Collection

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. recently debuted on Peacock and in theaters starring Regina Hall, Sterling K. Brown, and Nicole Beharie. The film follows Trinitie Childs and her husband, Pastor Lee-Curtis as they navigate reopening their megachurch following a sexual misconduct scandal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Adg2u_0httoTW300
Steve Swisher / © Focus Features / Courtesy Everett Collection

Before you stream the mockumentary, here's your guide to who's who on the cast. Take a look:

To start, Regina Hall plays Trinitie Childs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wJUqo_0httoTW300
Steve Swisher / © Focus Features / Courtesy Everett Collection

But you might remember her from the hilarious Scary Movie franchise back in the early '00s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fqr8Y_0httoTW300
© Dimension Films / Courtesy Everett Collection

Sterling K. Brown plays Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TBuSZ_0httoTW300
© Focus Features / Courtesy Everett Collection

But you've probably seen him when he portrayed Randall Pearson on the tearjerker of a series, This Is Us .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b4kDk_0httoTW300
Ron Batzdorff / © NBC / Courtesy Everett Collection

Nicole Beharie plays Shakura Sumpter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qYM8P_0httoTW300
Steve Swisher / © Focus Features / Courtesy Everett Collection

But you may have seen her as Rachel Robinson in the sports biopic, 42 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M8kpK_0httoTW300
D. Stevens / © Warner Bros. Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Conphidance plays Keon Sumpter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150mAF_0httoTW300
Steve Swisher / © Focus Features / Courtesy Everett Collection

But you may have watched him as Iwegbuna Ikeji in the TV series Little America .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vAcGF_0httoTW300
© Apple TV+ / Courtesy Everett Collection

Austin Crute plays Khalil.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hRQPq_0httoTW300
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

But you likely saw him as Alan in Booksmart , one of his earliest on-screen roles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ylV82_0httoTW300
Francois Duhamel / © Annapurna Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

And finally, Devere Rogers plays Basil.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hj6gQ_0httoTW300
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

But he recently portrayed Carlos in My Spy .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Iilkn_0httoTW300
© Amazon / Courtesy Everett Collection

Who's your favorite Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. character? Share your pick in the comments!

