The Cast Of "Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul." Then Vs. Now

John Boyega And Thuso Mbedu Opened Up About Shooting "The Woman King" With Viola Davis
"The first day I started filming, Viola was bleeding from her leg and her toes. I looked down and said, 'You need to get that sorted.' But that was a secondary thought for her. She had determination."
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks like a big fat line of uncut hedonism. Seriously, the first scene in the new trailer features Robbie and Diego Calva snorting… something and speaking over-enthusiastically about their elaborate, albeit vague, dreams to be a part of something big. Related Jean Smart Jokes Rachel Brosnahan Tried to Sabotage Her Emmys Win By Gifting...
Ryan Reynolds Decided To Film His Colonoscopy And Doctors Actually Found Something That Might Have Been "Life-Saving"
"I've been on camera a lot. But this was the first time one was shoved up my ass."
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
How to Watch ‘Elvis’ Online: You Can Now Stream the New Austin Butler Film at Home
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. The King is back. After rocking the box office since earlier this summer — and earning a reported $141 million so far — Elvis, Baz Luhrmann’s epic telling of the rock & roll legend, has finally hit streaming services.
"I Tapped Out At The First Sign Of A Red Flag": Julia Fox Explained The Reason Her Relationship With Kanye West Ended
"It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have time for it, or energy." All of us have probably had different introductions to Julia Fox. While some know her for her kitschy fashion looks, others remember her from her role in "Uncah Jams."
Harrison Ford Reunited With Ke Huy Quan 38 Years After "Indiana Jones," And The Picture Is Legit Really Cute
This is one of those rare good things that has happened in 2022.
Jimmy Kimmel Admitted That Maybe He Did Steal Quinta Brunson's Moment At The 2022 Emmys As He Apologized To Her
"They said that I stole your moment, and maybe I did. I'm very sorry if I did do that — I'm sorry I did do that, actually."
Jason Momoa Said Getting A Traditional Native Hawaiian Tattoo On His Head Was A "Powerful Moment" In His Life
Getting a traditional Polynesian tattoo is a great honor, as it connects you with your ancestors and symbolizes your dedication to the culture.
Rosie O'Donnell Shared The Comment From Ellen DeGeneres That She "Never Really Got Over"
"It hurt my feelings like a baby, and I never really got over it."
Daemon Targaryen Is A Chaotic Mess, And People Are Loving It
"Daemon wasn’t even home for a good 24 hours before he was exiled again. I love my messy king."
Brendan Fraser breaks down in tears as ‘The Whale’ gets 6-minute standing ovation in Venice
If the Sunday night world premiere of “The Whale” at the Venice Film Festival is any indication, Brendan Fraser’s return to Hollywood will be met with plenty of cheers — and even more tears. When the credits rolled on the Darren Aronofsky drama, in which Fraser...
Jennifer Coolidge Is About To Go Viral For Her Hilarious Answer About "Shooting Her Shot" At The Emmys
It's the faces of the two people interviewing her for me.
HBO Max Movie ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Going Theatrical, Sets Winter 2023 Release
EXCLUSIVE: Keeping in line with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s business belief that movies are destined for theatrical, not streaming, the originally conceived Steven Soderbergh-directed HBO Max threequel Magic Mike’s Last Dance is heading to theaters on February 10, 2023 — Super Bowl weekend. Warner Bros already had the date set aside on the release calendar. There’s a window between theatrical and HBO Max, with Premium VOD in between, I understand. The threequel returns franchise star Channing Tatum, Salma Hayek, Caitlin Gerard and Gavin Spokes. Reid Carolin wrote the screenplay. Gregory Jacobs, who directed the 2015 hit Magic Mike XXL, returns to...
Marlon Wayans, Kelly Rowland Star In ‘The Curse of Bridge Hollow’
Marlon Wayans and Kelly Rowland star as a married couple in the upcoming film The Curse Of Bridge Hollow. Set to premiere on October 14 on Netflix, the spooky, spirited film also stars Stranger Things actress, Priah Ferguson, as their rebellious daughter. In the trailer, the family moves from buzzy Brooklyn to a small town named Bridge Hollow. Ferguson’s character is apprehensive about the move and is encouraged by her on-screen parents to stay open-minded. More from VIBE.comKerry Washington Stars In Netflix's 'The School for Good and Evil'Marlon Wayans HBO Comedy 'Book Of Marlon' Headed To STARZKelly Rowland Reacts To Viral...
John Boyega Just Revealed His Dating Criteria, And It's About To Break A Lot Of Hearts
The Woman King star opened up about what he looks for in a romantic partner.
48 Celebrities With Kids You Might Not Know Existed Because Some Are Super Private While Others Are Full-On Social Media Stars
Some of these "kids" are huge influencers/models while others are extremely private. Let's take a look at some celeb spawn.
