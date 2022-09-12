ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

The queen's queue: people line up for 16 hours to see coffin

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - People flocked to central London to join a queue to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth on Saturday, undeterred by a government warning to stay at home to avoid standing in line for hours to see the late monarch's lying-in-state.
U.K.
The Detroit Free Press

Outgoing Starbucks CEO: Expect double digit revenue and earnings growth

The S&P 500 endured heavy losses in the past week following another round of disappointing inflation data. On Tuesday, the U.S. Labor Department reported an 8.3% rise in the consumer price index in August, exceeding economist estimates of 8% inflation. Following the release of the CPI number, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 1,276 points on Tuesday, its worst day since June 2020. ...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North America#Europe#Canada#Globaldata

Comments / 0

Community Policy