Jennifer Coolidge Had The Best Reaction When The Music Started Playing During Her Emmys Acceptance Speech

By Alex Gurley
 3 days ago

Nothing could stop Jennifer Coolidge from delivering her full Emmys thank you speech!

Not the fact that a lavender bath had caused her entire body to swell up and definitely not the fact that the orchestra tried to play her off the stage.

During the show, The White Lotus star took home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series — and ended up giving one of the most entertaining speeches of the night.

Things started off normally as Jennifer thanked her cast mates but started to take a turn when Jennifer revealed she had a bad reaction to a lavender bath earlier in the night.

"I just want to say I took a lavender bath tonight right before the show, and it made me swell up inside my dress, and I’m having a hard time speaking," Jennifer explained.

Thankfully, she had a paper handy with all the names to read off — but just as she began, the orchestra started playing music to signify her time on stage was drawing to a close.

After repeatedly telling everyone to "Wait! Hold on!" she finally gave into the music and just began dancing instead.

An iconic move, clearly!

It didn't take long for the audience to join in as well, and Jennifer managed to share a few more names before wrapping things up on stage.

And while Jennifer deserves ALL the time she wants on stage, I'm just glad to see her receive her well-deserved win!

You can watch Jennifer's entire speech below.

