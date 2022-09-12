Read full article on original website
Related
Rodney Stephen McElwee
Husband, Father, Grumpy (Grandfather) Rodney “Rowdy or Rod”, Stephen McElwee passed away of natural causes on Aug. 16, 2022, in Polson, at the age of 74. He was born in Bozeman on Sept. 13, 1947, and grew up ranching in the Horseshoe hills by Manhattan, MT, where he went to school. After high school graduation, Rod enlisted in the Navy; he served in the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1969. Rod grew up loving every aspect of the ranch life, from working cattle, breaking a new horse, and team roping with friends. He had a deep-rooted love of horses...
MSU troupe brings ‘Shakespeare in the Park’ to St. Ignatius and Charlo
On a pleasantly cool and mostly sunny Friday evening, Lake County residents gathered at the Good Old Days Park in Mission for a performance of "King Lear" put on by Montana Shakespeare in the Park — an outreach program from Montana State University’s College of Arts and Architecture. About 150 people attended the production and most turned the event into a picnic bringing all sorts of munchies for their individual or family dinners. As the stage loomed bare before the play began, one piece of furniture stood out and announced through its construction that this was a true Montana production. How...
Texas man killed in U.S. 93 motorcycle crash
A man from Freeport, Texas was killed in a motorcycle crash Aug. 26 near Big Arm. According to a Montana Highway Patrol crash report, the 56-year-old man was northbound on U.S. 93 at about 3 p.m. when his Honda motorcycle went off the side of the highway for unknown reasons. The motorcycle flipped onto a bike path, where the driver, who was not wearing a helmet, hit his head. The man suffered serious head trauma and was transported by helicopter to Logan Health Medical Center. He later succumbed to his injuries. Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lovette “Lovie” Kaye Kenmille
Lovette “Lovie” Kaye Kenmille, 61, passed away at St. Patrick’s Hospital on Aug. 23, 2022. She was born Nov. 14, 1961, the daughter of ET “Bud” Moran and Karin Butler from Santa Anna, California. Lovette was raised and educated in several places, as her father worked for BIA. In her younger years she was raised by her grandparents and attended Arlee Schools. Lovette also attended school in Santa Fe, Duke, and Northern Cheyenne. Lovette married Laurence Kenmille on Aug. 21, 1991 and had 31 years of fun, laughter, trials and tribulations. Lovette worked many jobs in her earlier years from KFC, A&W...
Maurice (Mo) Dean Brown
We lost Mo on Aug. 22, 2022. Maurice (Mo) Dean Brown, of Victor Idaho, was born Aug. 12, 1960 to Joy Mangum and LaVon Dean Brown in Shelly, Idaho. He attended high school in Sugar City, Idaho, graduating in 1978. He married Jodi Sue Smith in 1979. His academic journey started at Ricks College and continued as Mo earned a Bachelor of Science in zoology at the University of Utah before heading to George Washington University Medical School for his Doctor of Medicine. He completed orthopedic surgery residency at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington D.C. Mo served in...
Community briefs
Harvest Festival in Ronan The Ronan Harvest Festival is set for Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trail of Bales, Market, Food, Music, Games, Cornhole Tourney, Petting Zoo and more. SKC fair Salish Kootenai College hosts its community resource fair on Sept. 14 from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. at the Robert Depoe III Building. New students, current students, staff, and faculty are invited. The fair includes FREE lunch, prize drawings, cornhole, and more. Come and take this chance to learn about the different departments and resources at SKC. Cancer Support Group A Cancer Support Group for anyone affected by cancer meets twice monthly at...
North Lake County Public Library events
Mondays mean Mother Goose! Join us at 9:15 a.m. Mother Goose is geared toward ages 0 to 3, but all are welcome. We encourage parents & caregivers to participate with their children for this early learning time. The doors open at 9 a.m. We are excited to have Gwen Hadrits, who is a Parent Educator/Home Visitor with the Lake County Health Department join us on Monday the 26th. Thursdays at 9:15 a.m. Story Time has returned! September themes are: Sept. 8 ”Camping,” Sept. 15 “Robots,” Sept. 22 “Autumn” (with our special guest, professional Storyteller Mo Reynolds), and Sept. 29 “Colors”....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thomas (Tom) David Borr
Thomas (Tom) David Borr, 60, passed away in Polson on Aug. 16, 2022, after a brave battle with brain cancer (glioblastoma). He was born in 1962 in Kalamazoo, Michigan to his beloved mother Betty and father Earl. Tom graduated from Western Michigan University and his adventuresome spirit eventually brought him to the Seattle, WA area where he worked in finance for several years. Even though he lived in Seattle, he remained loyal to Michigan football and never missed a chance to cheer on his team. He fulfilled a lifelong dream of working as a park ranger in Olympic National Park which...
Annual fundraiser benefits St. Luke extended care
The Ronan Community Center was nearly filled with community members giving support to the St. Luke Community Healthcare Foundation Annual Dinner and Auction. This year marked the return of the dinner which was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 precautions. During 20-21, the fundraiser continued via a virtual auction. That format was very popular so was continued this year as the in-person silent auction and live auction returned to the event. This year marked the 22nd year for the fundraiser. Each year the funds raised at the fall fundraiser are used for a different facet of the St. Luke...
Anita L. (Orr) Matt
Anita L. (Orr) Matt, 64, passed away in Ronan at St. Luke's Community Hospital on Aug. 23. Services are pending with Foster Funeral Home of St. Ignatius.
Convoy of Hope rolls through Polson
A convoy of trucks rolled into Polson filled with food, water, cleaning supplies and more. Several community groups and organizations added clothes, shoes, school supplies, books, bicycle helmets, backpacks, infant car seats and a sundry of additional items. Booths offering the items and free services lined 3rd Avenue on both sides of Main Street. It was the community coming together to help and to give hope to other community members less fortunate than they in this Fourth Annual Day of Hope event. The Convoy Of Hope is a disaster relief arm of the Assemblies of God Fellowship and their mission is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fixing the department of miseducation
Like my mother and father before me, I am a proud graduate from Whitefish High School and was equally proud that after a 23-year career in the military with multiple overseas tours, two of my three children were also able to graduate from Whitefish. We are a Bulldog family. This was the same high school that excelled in academic and athletic excellence. It was a time when the principles of our founding fathers were honored, the pledge of allegiance was recited, and the flag was respected. When our boys graduated, Lola and I were confident that they received a similar...
Charlie Darrell Jacquier
Charlie Darrell Jacquier, 97, passed away Aug. 3, 2022 in Bigfork. He was born Feb. 8, 1925 in Smith Flat, California a farming are near the famous gold country of Placerville, to Charlie Pierre and Wanda Jacquier. Charlie was drafted in 1943 at the age of18 and was sent to San Diego for his first basic training, with the Navy. He was trained to precede any military beach landing, to set up communications to any following ships and landing craft. He then went through training with the Marine Corps, followed by the Army. Training with all three branches would enable the fellow...
Republican state reps comment on Native communities in redistricting
Sparking a back-and-forth with redistricting commissioners, Rep. Brad Tschida, R-Missoula, said Tuesday it wasn’t “fair” that Native Americans are “overrepresented” in the Montana Legislature, but he didn’t want to complain about it. But during testimony in the morning portion of the redistricting public hearing, one commissioner pointed out the Native representation is generally aligned with Montana’s population. Tuesday’s hearing focused on the Western District, which covers the northwestern region of the state. The Zoom meeting was one of a series Montana’s Districting and Apportionment Commission is holding across the state to hear how Montanans want to see the state divided into 100...
Trio of fires burning on Flathead Reservation
Crews were battling a trio of new wildfires that cropped up on the Flathead Reservation last week. The largest, the Garceau Fire, was sparked by an electric fence and had burned some 6,700 acres as of Tuesday. It is located 10 miles west of Polson near Lonepine and was 55% contained. The cost to fight the fire was estimated at $3.5 million. 340 firefighters assigned to the fire were working to secure the perimeter and douse hot spots with helicopter water drops. There were no evacuations and no structures were threatened at presstime. However, Irvine Flats and Garcon Gulch roads going up to Windy...
Ronan gathering offers up peace and love
Under the shade of a tent near the banks of the Flathead River and just across Sloan’s Bridge on the road from Ronan to Hot Springs, was a gathering of community members joined in faith and fellowship. Most of the attendees were native people, but all were welcome. The idea for the event began to emerge at a Powerhouse Conference held in Glacier Park earlier this year at which Indigenous people from throughout the United States and Canada congregated. Pastor Chad Hoffman of the Life for the Nations church located on Main Street in Ronan was one of the instigators of...
Grant to fund work on 3 Lake County roads
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester recently announced a $12.9 million grant to help rebuild three roads in Lake County. The Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant for Lake County will go toward reconstructing and paving Dublin Gulch, North Reservoir and Lower Moiese Valley roads. The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Council applauded the effort to improve infrastructure in Lake County as the area experiences increased pressure from growth and development. “The rapid growth within the Flathead Reservation increases the need for improvements of critical infrastructure,” said Tom McDonald, CSKT Council Chairman. “With the majority of Lake County being within the Flathead Reservation, we use these roads to travel to school, work and operate our businesses. Keeping them in operable conditions is key to safety and efficiency for our communities. We truly appreciate the work of Senator Tester, and the consideration of the needs we are experiencing in rural parts of Montana. We look forward to continuing to work with Lake County and Senator Tester to improve local infrastructure.”
Polson Police warn about scam phone calls
The Polson Police Department is issuing a warning about scam phone calls after investigating a recent incident in which a person received a phone call that appeared to come from the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s office, but was fraudulent. The caller contacted the Polson Police after receiving a phone call where the person used the names of actual detectives and a captain with the Yellowstone sheriff’s office. The caller went on to say that the person had missed a court date and was facing criminal charges while demanding a bond of $4,000 be paid for each offense, according to a release...
Legals for September, 8 2022
Craig Mungas State Bar No. 6746 Bjornson Jones Mungas, PLLC 2809 Great Northern Loop, Ste 100 Missoula, Montana 59808 Telephone: 406-721-8896 Telefax: 406-541-8037 Email: craig@bjornsonlaw.com Dept. No.: 2001 Cause No.: DP-22-65 Attorneys for Darlene J. Hawley, Personal Representative MONTANA TWENTIETH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, LAKE COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: RICHARD M. BARTASEK, Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named Estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice...
Lake County Leader
Lake County, MT
327
Followers
442
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT
The Lake County Leader has been in publication since 1910. It covers the Mission Valley and the Flathead Indian Reservation. The office is in Polson, MT which sits on the foot of the Flathead Lake.https://leaderadvertiser.com/
Comments / 0